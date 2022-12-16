Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
JJ Roberts Commits to WVU’s Little Brother
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, one of WVU’s presumed transfer portal prospects, J.J. Roberts, committed to Marshall. Roberts, who is a former state player of the year in West Virginia, spent three seasons with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as a defensive back. He tallied 44 total tackles and 1 interception during his time with the program.
Williamson Daily News
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 19, 1794: A 40-acre tract of George Clendenin’s land was selected as the site of Charlestown, later renamed Charleston. Clendenin, born in Augusta County, Virginia, in 1746, was one of the first settlers in the Kanawha Valley. Through Clendenin’s influence the Virginia Assembly authorized the formation of Kanawha County from parts of Greenbrier and Montgomery counties in 1789.
Winfield, West Virginia, gets new police chief
WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — The city of Winfield has a new police chief. Jeff Losh started the job on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, after retiring from the West Virginia State Police on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, according to Winfield Mayor Randy Barrett. Barrett tells 13 News that he is glad to have another local chief. […]
Prep basketball: Experienced Patriots oust Beckley
Tuesday night inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center the story was the youth versus experience. Experience made all of the difference. Senior Brendan Hoffman exploded for 33 points and fellow senior Ben Nichol added 13 to push Class AAAA No. 3 George Washington past regional rival Woodrow Wilson 70-57. “I...
James Gritt, beloved West Virginia gardener and entrepreneur, dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved, former Putnam County gardener and Capitol Market vendor has passed away, Gritt’s Midway Greenhouse said on Tuesday. According to the obituary, James (Jim) Gritt, 80, of Lake Mary, Florida, died from lung cancer on Sunday. Gritt graduated from Buffalo High School in West Virginia, his obituary says. He was […]
Youth athletes allegedly suffer racial discrimination from general manager at West Virginia Holiday Inn
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A team of youth football cheerleaders allegedly suffered racial discrimination from a South Charleston hotel in December, according to a report by the West Virginia Record. The parents of the student, named R.C. in court documents, claim allegations against Hope Carroll, the general manager of the hotel, and Chesapeake Hospitality LLC, […]
The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
wchsnetwork.com
WesBanco invests in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WesBanco Bank says it’s made a significant investment into downtown Charleston with its new financial center at 900 Lee Street. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday afternoon. WesBanco said the center “a perfect combination of the historic elements of the half-century old building and...
West Virginia Hive Selects Marcus Thomas of Fat Bottom Coolers 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Hive has selected Dr. Marcus Thomas, owner of Fat Bottom Coolers, as its 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year. Each year, the entrepreneurial arm of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) recognizes top performing Hive clients in a number of categories.
Metro News
Scott holds off fourth-quarter rally from Poca, 44-37
POCA, W.Va. — Scott built a 14-point halftime lead and the Skyhawks fought off a furious late rally to defeat Poca, 44-37 Tuesday evening at Allen Osborne Court. Leading 25-11 at intermission, Scott expanded their lead to 16 points before the Dots rallied back in the fourth quarter. Poca cut the deficit to four points, 41-37 with 25 seconds left. The Skyhawks made three free throws in the final seconds to seal the victory.
WSAZ
Former school counselor sentenced in Kanawha County
Herd fans took in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on the video board ahead of the basketball team's home game. Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting. Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting. Herd captures Myrtle Beach Bowl. Updated: 4 hours ago. Herd captures Myrtle Beach Bowl.
WOWK
One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia
UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile marker.
Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
Metro News
Marshall vs. Connecticut: What to watch for
Marshall hopes to break a three-game bowl losing streak Monday when the Thundering faces Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The contest at Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium starts at 2:30 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN. The Thundering Herd (8-4) is 12-6 all-time in bowls, but has...
Metro News
Ripley to hold 190th anniversary reception Monday
RIPLEY, W.Va. — The Jackson County city of Ripley is marking a milestone Monday. Ripley will observe its 190th anniversary with a series of historic events. The city was founded on Dec. 19, 1832. Anniversary activities included a showing of “Ripley: The Man & The Town That Honors His...
LIFT Center will bring jobs, new opportunities to Southern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice presented a $2 million check to help remodel a 55,000-square-foot space into a facility for renewable energy, workforce training and a commercial food site. The Learning, Innovation, Food and Technology (LIFT) Center will be at the current site of the Kanawha Manufacturing building on […]
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County BOE approves summer practice dates for schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County School Superintendent Tom Williams says he’ll be bringing summer sports practice schedules for the county’s high schools and middle schools to the board of education each year for approval. Williams said schools can now individually choose their own weeks from a stretch...
WVDNR police officers receive surprise $6,000 raise
Effective immediately, all West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police officers, now and forever, will receive a $6,000 pay raise.
Metro News
Community seeks answers after young Wood County woman disappears
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says his department is not ruling out foul play in connection with a young woman’s disappearance. Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, was reported missing by her family Dec. 12. She was last seen at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.
lootpress.com
WVDNR Officers to get a $6,000 pay raise
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a surprise $6,000 pay raise for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police Officers today. The announcement was made today at the WVDNR K-9 program announcement event in Charleston, which is a new program that will equip WVDNR...
