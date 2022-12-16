Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs teardrop-shaped hovering objectRoger MarshModesto, CA
Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Sikh Information Centre NewsManteca, CA
Stockton PD looking for person responsible for kidnapping of teenagerEdy ZooStockton, CA
"My Son is a Hero!" - Teenager Saves Father From Impending DeathAnthony JamesOakdale, CA
Related
Crash in Rancho Cordova injures 3 people: Metro Fire
(KTXL) — A crash in Rancho Cordova injured three people Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. First responders were dispatched to the scene for reports of a wrong-way driver and a multi-vehicle crash, Metro Fire said. When first responders arrived, they found three people with minor to moderate injuries; one of them, however, […]
2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store
WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
93 homeless persons died in Sacramento County in the first half of this year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 93 people died while living on the streets of Sacramento County in the first half of this year, according to the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness. The coalition released its new report this week. The deaths were reported between Jan. 1 through July 31 of...
Large earthquake not likely for Sacramento area, but damage is possible | Expert
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a devastating 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County, one question lingering in people's minds is whether it could happen in Sacramento. Tuesday's earthquake hit along the coast of Northern California, roughly 5 1/2 hours away from Sacramento. For those wondering whether it could happen in...
kymkemp.com
Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa
16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
Police, firefighters light up night sky for children at Shriners hospital
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento area first responders put on a holiday lights show at Shriners Children's Hospital to help raise spirits for kids spending their holidays at the hospital. An air ladder drawn up to the window of the hospital is usually a harrowing sight, but this time, it...
1 dead in Del Paso Heights shooting
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in Del Paso Heights late Tuesday morning. The scene is along the 3800 block of Haywood Street. Sacramento police have confirmed that officers responded around 11:29 am. To investigate a shooting. One victim, a man, was transported from the scene. Officers later learned that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.An active investigation is still ongoing in the area. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
KCRA.com
Highway 99 traffic in Sacramento County congested after chase ends in crash
WILTON, Calif. — Both directions of Highway 99 in Sacramento County are backed up after a pursuit ended in a rollover crash, the California Highway Patrol said. LiveCopter 3 video shows a truck flipped on its side on the Dillard Road offramp off Highway 99. California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the vehicle, with one of their officers at one point with their rifle aimed at the vehicle. A drone was also seen flying overhead the vehicle.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL, Calif — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Carmichael Tuesday night. Investigators say it happened on the 1000 block of Lambeth Way and the deceased was an 89-year-old woman. The sheriff's office says her son was detained at first after...
Man arrested after his roommate died in a Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Police have arrested a man after his roommate died in a house fire.The fire happened on Dec. 18 in Faberge Way and Roseburg Court in Sacramento County.Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared footage of bright orange flames lighting the early morning sky.When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke."We couldn't see," said Youron Knight, one of two people who managed to escape. "We couldn't breathe."Knight said he and his roommate, Tyrone Gregory, escaped before first responders arrived.Later, crews rescued his landlord, but a fourth person who was in the residence later died. Officials are not saying whether the victim...
Shooting investigation in North Sacramento
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Haywood Street. A man was taken to a hospital, according to the police department.
Stockton Police: Woman assaulted, robbed after being followed to neighborhood mailbox
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two men accused of following a woman to her neighborhood mailbox in Stockton where they allegedly assaulted and robbed her. The robbery happened on Aug. 6 in the area of Angelina Lane. When the...
Stockton facing overcrowded animal shelter, pushing for new solutions
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton's animal shelter is dealing with a long-running problem of overcrowded kennels for large breed dogs and is currently operating at over 100% capacity on a daily basis. Despite efforts so far from the city, the local Animal Protection League (APL) and Sacramento Shelter Pets Alive...
Sacramento Uber driver says he was beaten, assaulted by rider
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For nearly five years, 26-year-old Brett Roche of Sacramento said he has taken on close to 7,000 rides as an Uber or Lyft driver. "Realistically, there should be no scenario where I'm calling the cops because someone hit me in a headlock in my own car," said Roche.
Man dies after being arrested by Sacramento County deputies
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The man on life support after being arrested by Sacramento County deputies earlier this month has died, according to the man’s family and a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Coroner. Deputies arrested 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 outside a...
KCRA.com
Man wounded in Sacramento shooting; lockdowns lifted at 2 nearby elementary schools
Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man Monday morning in south Sacramento. The shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of Laurie Way, Sacramento police said. The wounded man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two elementary schools, Cesar Chavez and Edward Kemble,...
Missing dog found 1,600 miles away from West Sacramento home
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After searching for her dog for over a year, a West Sacramento woman is going to have him back home in time for Christmas. Fourteen months after looking for her dog, Sandra O’Neill received a call about the whereabouts of her beloved companion, who was found approximately 1,600 miles away. […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Strong quake hits NorCal, Sacramento Uber driver carjacked, sting to catch porch pirates
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
'It's a phenomenal opportunity' | Here's how you can help Black single moms this holiday season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As a Black single mother, Michal Stafford is always striving to make ends meet. Stafford has three children. She, along with her children, moved from Oakland to Elk Grove for a lower cost of living in California. "It has been a very difficult road," said...
These stores and restaurants will be open in Sacramento over the Christmas weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Christmas getting closer, people are likely hitting the stores to finish up their shopping before the holiday weekend. But in case there are some last-minute things that need buying, here is a list of stores that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Hours at some locations may vary, […]
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0