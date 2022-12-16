ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Crash in Rancho Cordova injures 3 people: Metro Fire

(KTXL) — A crash in Rancho Cordova injured three people Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.  First responders were dispatched to the scene for reports of a wrong-way driver and a multi-vehicle crash, Metro Fire said. When first responders arrived, they found three people with minor to moderate injuries; one of them, however, […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store

WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
WOODLAND, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa

16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
HOOPA, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead in Del Paso Heights shooting

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in Del Paso Heights late Tuesday morning. The scene is along the 3800 block of Haywood Street. Sacramento police have confirmed that officers responded around 11:29 am. To investigate a shooting. One victim, a man, was transported from the scene. Officers later learned that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.An active investigation is still ongoing in the area. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Highway 99 traffic in Sacramento County congested after chase ends in crash

WILTON, Calif. — Both directions of Highway 99 in Sacramento County are backed up after a pursuit ended in a rollover crash, the California Highway Patrol said. LiveCopter 3 video shows a truck flipped on its side on the Dillard Road offramp off Highway 99. California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the vehicle, with one of their officers at one point with their rifle aimed at the vehicle. A drone was also seen flying overhead the vehicle.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Deputies investigating suspicious death in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Carmichael Tuesday night. Investigators say it happened on the 1000 block of Lambeth Way and the deceased was an 89-year-old woman. The sheriff's office says her son was detained at first after...
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man arrested after his roommate died in a Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Police have arrested a man after his roommate died in a house fire.The fire happened on Dec. 18 in Faberge Way and Roseburg Court in Sacramento County.Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared footage of bright orange flames lighting the early morning sky.When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke."We couldn't see," said Youron Knight, one of two people who managed to escape. "We couldn't breathe."Knight said he and his roommate, Tyrone Gregory, escaped before first responders arrived.Later, crews rescued his landlord, but a fourth person who was in the residence later died. Officials are not saying whether the victim...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Missing dog found 1,600 miles away from West Sacramento home

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After searching for her dog for over a year, a West Sacramento woman is going to have him back home in time for Christmas.  Fourteen months after looking for her dog, Sandra O’Neill received a call about the whereabouts of her beloved companion, who was found approximately 1,600 miles away.  […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy