whopam.com
Nine CCPS students named to All-State bands
Nine Christian County Public School System students will be representing the county, as they’ve been named to three All-State Bands. According to a news release, those students are Joseph Anderson, Jacoby Brison, Dominique Davie, Zack Mitchell, Josh Owens, and Richard Ramirez of Christian County High School. From Hopkinsville High School, students Imani Dunn, Theodore Marvel, and Wyatt Williams were chosen—with all selections based on outstanding musical performance.
Nine candidates seeking District 4 school board seat, special called meeting set for Wednesday
There will be a special called meeting of the Christian County School Board on Wednesday, as there are nine candidates to be considered to fill the vacant District 4 board member seat. According to a news release, those nine candidates are Caleb Ballard, Desma Blount, Amy Falco, Gary Haile, Linda...
HPD Chief retiring Aug. 1
Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner has announced he will retire, effective August 1 of next year. He says after more than eight years as chief and 20 years with HPD, he believes it’s time to move on with the next chapter of his life. He thanks the City of...
Evidence discussed in hearing for Clearman Court murder suspect
Evidence and likely indictment were the discussion during a pretrial hearing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning for Clearman Court murder suspect Bobby Spikes. Spikes has been awaiting possible indictment out of Trigg County in relation to the death of 34-year-old Candace Marcel of Hopkinsville, who was found deceased in a vehicle on Cerulean Road in Trigg County in December of 2021. The discovery of her body is what led law enforcement to Marcel’s Clearman Court home, where Stanley Bussell was found dead.
Pembroke mayor says last eight years have been rewarding
Pembroke Mayor Judy Peterson is wrapping up her second and final term after choosing not to seek re-election this year. She says over the last eight years, she’s learned a lot about her community and the people who live there. The biggest challenge was undoubtedly the December 11, 2021...
Prepare in advance for impending bitter cold, snow
State and local officials are urging Kentuckians to be prepared for the arrival of bitterly cold temperatures and some snow Thursday evening, with the arctic air to remain in place through much of the holiday weekend. Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday morning declared a state of emergency in advance of...
HWEA, CCWD providing tips to protect home in bitter cold
HWEA and the Christian County Water District are offering some tips to prepare your home for the bitterly cold temperatures on the way. Officials say inspect your water meter box to ensure that the box is intact and the lid fits on securely. If the box or lid is damaged and/or missing, you should contact your provider as soon as possible so repairs can be made.
Carolyn Adams
(Age 74, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday December 22nd at 12noon at Freeman Chapel CME Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Adams & Sons Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
That Motown Band at the Alhambra
If you love artists like Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, The Supremes, and Marvin Gaye, then you will LOVE That Motown Band!. This talented group of musicians has been entertaining Motown fans for years and is gracing the Alhambra Theatre stage with a soulful 10-piece band performance on April 14, 2023.
Carolyn C. “Mrs. Pickle” Haddock
(Age 75, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday December 22nd at 2pm at First Christian Church. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am until the service hour at First Christian Church. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Oak Grove man injured in morning accident
A two vehicle accident Tuesday morning at Bradshaw and Casky Church Road injured one of the drivers. It happened about 7:15 p.m. and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says John Hausely of Oak Grove was westbound on Casky Church Road and failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle on Bradshaw operated by Jacob Weatherford.
Woman injured in Lafayette Rd crash identified
Alcohol is suspected as a factor in a single vehicle accident from Monday afternoon on Lafayette Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 42-year old Amber Bowling had been traveling in the 14000 block of Lafayette when she traveled off the road and flipped, ejecting her from the car.
Music City Hit-Makers at the Alhambra
Award-winning songwriters Lee Thomas Miller and Wendell Mobley are “the most famous people you’ve never heard of”!. Join these Music City Hit-makers: From Nashville with Strings songwriters perform the songs they’ve penned for Nashville’s most notable stars on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Alhambra Theatre!
One seriously injured in Lafayette Road roll-over crash
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash on Lafayette Road. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 14000 block of Lafayette Road, with Hopkinsville Fire Department and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers saying it was a single-vehicle roll-over crash that ejected the female victim.
One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman
A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
Woman injured in vehicle versus pole accident
A vehicle versus utility pole accident Monday morning on South Virginia Street injured the driver. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 25-year old Sara Brunson of Hopkinsville was northbound near the intersection with East 21st Street when she went off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a utility pole.
Salvation Army extreme weather center to open on bitterly cold nights
As bitterly cold temperatures enter the region in the coming days, the Salvation Army will have their extreme weather event shelter open for those who need a place to get out of the cold. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas says the shelter will open at 7 p.m. the nights the temperature falls...
CBB Tuesday News and Notes
Cards Host Lipscomb Tuesday with Third Straight Win at Stake. Louisville men’s basketball pursues a three-game winning streak when it hosts Lipscomb at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday in its final home non-conference game at the KFC Yum! Center. The game will stream on ACC Network Extra. The Cardinals won their second straight game Saturday with a 61-55 victory over Florida A&M, powered by 13 points and 19 rebounds from Sydney Curry. Lipscomb is coming off an 83-75 loss Saturday at Michigan. Louisville is 2-0 all-time against Lipscomb, including a narrow 72-68 win over the Bisons at home in 2018.
Madisonville woman injured in two-vehicle crash
A Madisonville woman was hurt in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of West Broadway and South Madison Avenue Sunday afternoon. According to a news release, 29-year-old Callie Chappell of Madisonville was heading south on South Madison towards West Broadway when she allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign and attempted to turn left. Her vehicle was hit by another driven by 25-year-old Chauncey Gilmore of Madisonville in the intersection.
One killed in I-24 three-vehicle collision
The Clarksville Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on I-24. According to a news release, the collision occurred Wednesday morning at approximately 6:15 a.m. near the 9-mile marker of I-24 eastbound. Traffic has become very congested as officers work to investigate the crash, so motorists are urged to seek an alternate route until the roadway is cleared.
