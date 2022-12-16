Read full article on original website
Water service restored and boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder says water service has been restored to all customers following a break in the city’s water line caused by a falling tree. Officials say the city’s pressure is stable and is building back up. The following areas will be under...
Listener Poll: Where Is The Slowest Red Light In Lake Charles, Louisiana
We've all sat at a red light in Lake Charles for what seemed to be ages before we got a green light. But where are the worst offenders in town?. We held an impromptu Facebook poll to find out where our listeners believe the longest red lights in Lake Charles are located. You can still cast your vote at the bottom of this article.
Many in west DeRidder without water
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Many residents in west DeRidder are without water after a tree fell on a water line, according to DeRidder City Hall. Workers were working to repair the line until 9:45 p.m. Monday, when flooded conditions made the work environment unsafe, DeRidder City Hall said. DeRidder City...
Helpful tips to prevent pipes from freezing this winter
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana residents are getting ready for the colder months ahead, and with many homes having exposed pipes, it’s best to act sooner rather than later. “Just make sure any exposed pipes or anything to wrap those up with some sort of insulation any...
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Colder weather means colder water and a potential for bursting pipes. Keeping water constantly circulating is important to prevent water freezing inside pipes. “The reason we’re telling you to run your water is so that you have a stream of water recirculating in your line...
First ever public menorah lighting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The community celebrated the first ever public Hanukkah menorah lighting in the City of Lake Charles. “This is the holiday of Hanukkah we are celebrating right now. A massive, big huge celebration for Lake Charles, Louisiana with a really great menorah coming from Chabad of Baton Rouge,” Rabbi Barry Weinstein said.
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
Cameron Ferry remains closed due to Coast Guard, DOTD conducting tests
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - Further delays are expected for the re-opening of the Cameron Ferry, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. The DOTD is continuing to perform testing runs and programming work on the ferry, and no date has been set for it to begin transporting passenger vehicles. The...
Hard freeze conditions expected to begin Thursday night
The Arctic Outbreak forecast for Southwest Louisiana this week is expected to hit late Thursday night and continue into the Christmas holiday weekend. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said a hard freeze will begin Thursday night and linger throughout the following days. Dangerous wind chills are expected late Thursday night into Friday morning and then again Friday night into Saturday morning.
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
Your New Schedule For Trash Pickup For The Holiday’s In Lake Charles
The Christmas and New Year holidays are on their way, so many public entities will be closing to observe the holidays. Such is the case for the City Of Lake Charles. The City of Lake Charles will observe the Christmas Holiday on Monday, December 26, 2022, and the New Year’s Holiday on Monday, January 2, 2023.
Protecting your pets during cold weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the cold air sweeps into southwest Louisiana, it can make for frigid conditions for people and their pets. Owner of Prien Lake Animal Hospital Dr. Chang said pets should be kept indoors if possible. “if you have dogs, outside dogs, I think it’s imperative...
Mama Reta’s In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]
One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
DeRidder Social Security Office temporarily closes for renovations
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Social Security Office on 807 South Pine St. is scheduled to temporarily close for renovations beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The office is scheduled to reopen on Friday, March 31, 2023. During the closure, DeRidder area residents can visit the Leesville office at 2100...
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 20, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 20, 2022. Horace Joseph Lafleur Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Burglary; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000. Jay Winston Borom, 61, Lake Charles: Attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Louis...
Theft increases in Acadia Parish this holiday season
This holiday season the Grinch isn't the only one stealing Christmas. The Acadia parish Sheriff's Office warns people about protecting themselves; their homes and their possessions.
Flipped homes sell for nearly 3 times the purchase price in Calcasieu, data shows
The typical flipped home in the Lake Charles area sold for nearly three times the price the flipper initially paid for it during the third quarter, data shows. Flipping homes in the area that is still recovering from two powerful hurricanes from 2020 was significantly more profitable than any of the other surveyed areas in Louisiana and was 17th among over 1,000 counties surveyed by ATTOM, a national real estate data firm.
Westlake man accused of federal hunting violation
Holly Beach, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man and two others have been accused of hunting migratory game birds over a baited area in Cameron Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF). Agents received an anonymous tip regarding the federal hunting charge in November saying that...
What Caused The AT&T Service Outages In Lake Charles, Louisiana
If you are an AT&T customer or work for a company that uses AT&T services, everything stopped. Even non-AT&T customers were affected. There was no internet. Cell phone users couldn't call, text or email. It was kinda eerie. Around the time of the outage, my co-worker asked me around 9...
Lake Charles audiologist explains ways to live with tinnitus
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Have you experienced persistent ringing in your ears after COVID?. Tinnitus is an incurable ringing in the ears and can be debilitating. For Stephanie Bordelon, it’s exactly that. She said her life is on hold since experiencing the condition after having COVID. “It’s hard...
