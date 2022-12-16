ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

Crash in Penn Hills leaves 5 people hospitalized, 1 critical

By Michael Divittorio And Dave Williams
Valley News Dispatch
 5 days ago
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

A woman was in critical condition Thursday night and three other women and a child riding with her were also hurt in a two-car crash on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills.

An Allegheny County Police spokesman said the crash occurred at about 6:50 p.m. in the 10900 block of Frankstown Road.

The county police department’s collision reconstruction unit was called to assist in the investigation. Initial reports said that three people had been injured.

County police said the crash involved a Toyota Rav 4 colliding with a Subaru Legacy. All of those injured were in the Subaru. The child is 3 years old. The child and three of the women were listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Toyota, a woman, was not injured, police said. She was traveling by herself.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continued Thursday night.

Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum, PA
