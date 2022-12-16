Read full article on original website
Youngstown Chaney proves to be too much for Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary
Youngstown Chaney stretched out and finally snapped Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary to earn a 51-32 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Akron St Vincent - St Mary and Youngstown Chaney faced off on March 10, 2022 at Akron St Vincent - St Mary High School. For a full recap, click here.
Campbell Memorial exhales after close call with Garrettsville Garfield
A sigh of relief filled the air in Campbell Memorial's locker room after a trying 51-47 test with Garrettsville Garfield on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Campbell Memorial and Garrettsville Garfield faced off on January 25, 2022 at Campbell Memorial High School. For more,...
Ravenna Southeast snatches victory over Windham
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Ravenna Southeast didn't mind, dispatching Windham 59-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. In recent action on December 9, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Windham took on Warren Lordstown on December 16 at Warren Lordstown High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Cortland Lakeview comes up short in matchup with Girard
Girard stretched out and finally snapped Cortland Lakeview to earn a 57-43 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. Last season, Girard and Cortland Lakeview faced off on January 25, 2022 at Girard High School. For more, click here.
Steubenville rolls like thunder over East Liverpool Beaver Local
Steubenville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on East Liverpool Beaver Local during a 55-20 beating on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time East Liverpool Beaver Local and Steubenville played in a 51-50 game on February 2, 2022. For more, click here.
Wheeling Linsly gives Beverly Fort Frye the business
Wheeling Linsly controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-39 win against Beverly Fort Frye on December 20 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action. The last time Wheeling Linsly and Beverly Fort Frye played in a 73-31 game on December 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Chagrin Falls rains down on Burton Berkshire
Chagrin Falls dumped Burton Berkshire 47-37 on December 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The last time Burton Berkshire and Chagrin Falls played in a 36-31 game on December 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Andover Pymatuning Valley busts Ashtabula St. John
Andover Pymatuning Valley showed it had the juice to douse Ashtabula St. John in a points barrage during a 57-33 win at Ashtabula Saint John on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 5, Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off with Fairport Harbor Fairport in a...
Never a doubt: Struthers breezes past Hubbard
It was a tough night for Hubbard which was overmatched by Struthers in this 67-32 verdict. Last season, Struthers and Hubbard squared off with January 25, 2022 at Hubbard High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Tough tussle: Cadiz Harrison Central breaks free from Wheeling Central Catholic
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Cadiz Harrison Central did just enough to beat Wheeling Central Catholic 55-51 during this West Virginia boys high school basketball game. The last time Wheeling Central Catholic and Cadiz Harrison Central played in a 69-61 game on February 18, 2022. For a...
Poland Seminary hustles by Jefferson
Poland Seminary tipped and eventually toppled Jefferson 55-37 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 19. The last time Poland Seminary and Jefferson played in a 56-33 game on February 3, 2022. For more, click here.
Mogadore Field cancels check from Mantua Crestwood
Mogadore Field put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Mantua Crestwood in a 56-46 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Mogadore Field and Mantua Crestwood faced off on November 30, 2021 at Mogadore Field High School. For more, click here.
Marlene Scott, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Marlene Scott, 69, Youngstown peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Caprice Healthcare Center Facility in North Lima, Ohio. Ms. Scott was born April 9, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Lee Scott and Bernice King. A devoted homemaker, Marlene...
Malvern finds its footing in sprinting past East Canton
Malvern left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling East Canton from start to finish for a 65-43 victory on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Malvern jumped in front of East Canton 13-4 to begin the second quarter.
Youngstown East names new head coach for football program
He has been a head coach for over 20 years in Northeast Ohio, making stops at East Cleveland Shaw, Warrensville Heights, Maple Heights and most recently Elyria High School
Cortland woman wins $1M scratcher
A woman from Cortland won the top prize of $1 million on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season
Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
John Dennis Lewis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Dennis Lewis, 75, of Niles, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, December 16, 2022. John was born on May 13, 1947, to Wilbert and Hilda Lewis and was raised in Cortland, Ohio, with his two sisters, Grayce Lewis and Dianne Stroble.
Truck to give away food and sandwiches in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning Mobile Truck will be giving away hot soup and sandwiches downtown in Youngstown. They’ll be in the parking lot across from WRTA on 5th Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also be giving away $10 vouchers to anyone riding the bus, walking the streets, or just riding […]
Couple graduates from YSU together
Youngstown State University's fall 2022 commencement ceremony took place Sunday at the Beeghly Center.
