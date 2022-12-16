Read full article on original website
WandaVision's Agatha Spinoff Adds Patti LuPone in Mystery Role
Agatha Harkness’ coven keeps getting bigger and better: Showbiz legend Patti LuPone has joined the cast of Disney+’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, our sister site Deadline reports. There’s no word yet on who LuPone is playing, but Deadline reports “she may be playing a witch.” (Gosh, we hope so.) Agatha: Coven of Chaos will see Kathryn Hahn reprising her WandaVision role as nosy neighbor-turned-evil witch Agatha Harkness. (The role earned Hahn an Emmy nomination last year.) In WandaVision‘s season finale, Agatha lost the battle to absorb Wanda’s magic, and Wanda indefinitely trapped Agatha in her nosy neighbor “Agnes” persona. Along with LuPone...
Gephardt Daily
Fandango: ‘Guardians 3,’ ‘Spider-Verse’ among most anticipated 2023 movies
Dec. 20 (UPI) — Fandango announced Tuesday that “Guardians of the Galaxy” Vol. 3 was the most anticipated movie of 2023. The movie ticket app surveyed 5,000 ticket buyers. Runners-up included “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Indiana Jones and...
The JoJo Siwa And Avery Cyrus Split Keeps Getting Messier, With A New TikTok From JoJo Referencing An "Unplanned Hookup"
"You told one of my best friends that you were excited to be dating me bc you're ‘growing your career and wanna get to the top.'"
