Agatha Harkness’ coven keeps getting bigger and better: Showbiz legend Patti LuPone has joined the cast of Disney+’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, our sister site Deadline reports. There’s no word yet on who LuPone is playing, but Deadline reports “she may be playing a witch.” (Gosh, we hope so.) Agatha: Coven of Chaos will see Kathryn Hahn reprising her WandaVision role as nosy neighbor-turned-evil witch Agatha Harkness. (The role earned Hahn an Emmy nomination last year.) In WandaVision‘s season finale, Agatha lost the battle to absorb Wanda’s magic, and Wanda indefinitely trapped Agatha in her nosy neighbor “Agnes” persona. Along with LuPone...

27 MINUTES AGO