Sea Isle City, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

What if This Dead End Road in Mays Landing, NJ, Crossed the Atlantic City Expressway?

Perhaps this is an idea that could greatly improve traffic on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township. If you are on Delilah Road leaving the airport heading towards Hamilton Mall, you get to that point where you have to make a sharp left turn at that unfinished intersection. What if you could turn right there and go over the Atlantic City Expressway?
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Shore News Network

Crane truck overturned during crash in South Jersey

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A crane truck overturned during a multi-vehicle crash in Gloucester Township on Tuesday. The Gloucester Township Police were dispatched to Little Gloucester Road in the area of Golfview Drive at approximately 1:34 pm for a motor vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer crashing into a tree and utility pole. A 60-ton hydraulic crane truck lying on its driver’s side blocked traffic when officers from the Traffic Safety Unit arrived. A 2015 Toyota Camry was located off the roadway near a tree with its airbags deployed. The drivers of both vehicles were able to self-extend themselves before The post Crane truck overturned during crash in South Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Crane Tips Over, Blocks NJ Road After Crash

An overturned crane blocked a Camden County, New Jersey road on Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township. SkyForce10 over the scene showed a sedan into a wooded area off the road, near the overturned...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Remember When You Could Actually Go Skiing in Pine Hill NJ?

The legendary Ski Mountain is not a South Jersey urban legend. It was real, and it was spectacular. Ski Mountain was where you could ACTUALLY go skiing in Pine Hill, Camden County. And, OMG, in the 70s and 80s it was my White Unicorn, or whatever the appropriate analogy. I was never allowed to go there. My parents were too afraid something tragic would happen and I'd get hurt. I mean, because, like, WHO GOES SKIING IN PINE HILL?
PINE HILL, NJ
Shore News Network

Jersey Shore mayor says Murphy offshore wind farm is hot air by funded by political lackeys

POINT PLEASANT, NJ – Massive wind turbine farms just 15 miles off the coast of the Jersey Shore planned by Governor Phil Murphy encompass an area from Cape May to the Barnegat Inlet and are getting ready to be constructed. Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra says there’s more than just clean energy on the table, saying the effort is not only bad for tourism but a money grab by powerful entities. “One day in the not too distant future, you’re going to wake up, look out onto the beach and see armies of gas-powered ships starting to erect “clean” windmills The post Jersey Shore mayor says Murphy offshore wind farm is hot air by funded by political lackeys appeared first on Shore News Network.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Police Department Promotes Two Officers

Steven Conte was influenced by his father, a retired New York City patrolman, to become a police officer himself. Nicholas Giordano, on the other hand, had no one in his family who was in law enforcement. He simply took a summer job as a cop and decided to make it his full-time career.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Crane truck overturns after car crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- A crane overturned when it collided with a car in Camden County Tuesday afternoon.The crash happened on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township.The crane blocked the entire road.There is no word on injuries or what led up to the crash.Little Gloucester Road was closed between Chews Landing and Coles Roads as authorities cleaned up the mess. 
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Government Technology

Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change

(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
wccsradio.com

TWO CRASHES IN CHERRY HILL TOWNSHIP ON SUNDAY

UPDATE: A third vehicle crash was reported in Cherryhill Township over the last 24 hours. This crash was reported at 6:48 this morning on Laurel Run Road in Cherry Hill Township. It was a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire. Both cars are considered a total loss. No injuries were reported in this crash, either.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Showboat Atlantic City Tower Could Be Converted into Over 300 Apartments

The ownership behind one of Atlantic City’s most prominent oceanfront hotels appears to have residences on the mind as an entire section of the Showboat complex could become apartments. Tower Investments, the Philadelphia-based developer who owns the Showboat, have submitted plans to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) that...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Fast Play Ticket Sold In Atlantic County Wins $151K

TRENTON, NJ – A very lucky Fast Play lottery player bought a $151,175 winning ticket for the December 17th drawing. The ticket was purchased for the $10 Jersey Jackpot and won 100% of the progressive jackpot. The Fast Play ticket was purchased at Ginger Incorporated on 1301 Adriatic Avenue in Atlantic City. The post Fast Play Ticket Sold In Atlantic County Wins $151K appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

3 Jersey Shore Towns Make the Most Beautiful List

We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore brings us. I know definitely our kids will never understand that some people have never seen the beach or ocean in their life. This is just hard for them to believe and for me to believe, but it's the truth.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man 35, Shot Dead in Cumberland County

A 35-year-old man from Gloucester County was shot to death in Cumberland County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Arriving Officers found the victim, Russell Workman, last known of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ

