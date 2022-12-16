Read full article on original website
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Which are Atlantic City's Best Buffets?Nick DaviesAtlantic City, NJ
Tiffany Valiante, Did She Take Her Own Life or Did Someone Else?Sam H ArnoldMays Landing, NJ
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle’s Dog Park to Have Shade Pavilions for Canines and Humans
Both the four-legged and two-legged visitors to Sea Isle City’s proposed dog park would have plenty of shade to keep them cool during the, ahem, dog days of summer, according to the latest plans for the nearly $1 million project. Among the dog-friendly amenities for the new park, there...
What if This Dead End Road in Mays Landing, NJ, Crossed the Atlantic City Expressway?
Perhaps this is an idea that could greatly improve traffic on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township. If you are on Delilah Road leaving the airport heading towards Hamilton Mall, you get to that point where you have to make a sharp left turn at that unfinished intersection. What if you could turn right there and go over the Atlantic City Expressway?
Northfield, New Jersey Mayor Displaced From Home Due To Fire
Mayor Chau’s home caught fire at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022. The fire started in the kitchen. Firefighters from Northfield, Linwood, Somers Point, and Pleasantville responded to the working fire on the 1000 block of Shore Road in Northfield, New Jersey. Chau was incredibly grateful for the...
Crane truck overturned during crash in South Jersey
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A crane truck overturned during a multi-vehicle crash in Gloucester Township on Tuesday. The Gloucester Township Police were dispatched to Little Gloucester Road in the area of Golfview Drive at approximately 1:34 pm for a motor vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer crashing into a tree and utility pole. A 60-ton hydraulic crane truck lying on its driver’s side blocked traffic when officers from the Traffic Safety Unit arrived. A 2015 Toyota Camry was located off the roadway near a tree with its airbags deployed. The drivers of both vehicles were able to self-extend themselves before The post Crane truck overturned during crash in South Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
Crane Tips Over, Blocks NJ Road After Crash
An overturned crane blocked a Camden County, New Jersey road on Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township. SkyForce10 over the scene showed a sedan into a wooded area off the road, near the overturned...
southjerseyobserver.com
Photos & Video: Steel Beams Installed Over Route 42 in Bellmawr as Missing Moves Project Continues to Advance
Last week, New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced left lane closures on Route 42 in both directions as the I-295/Route 42 Missing Moves project advances in Bellmawr. The closures were necessary to install steel beams. These photographs and video were taken on December 18, 2022 of the beams...
Remember When You Could Actually Go Skiing in Pine Hill NJ?
The legendary Ski Mountain is not a South Jersey urban legend. It was real, and it was spectacular. Ski Mountain was where you could ACTUALLY go skiing in Pine Hill, Camden County. And, OMG, in the 70s and 80s it was my White Unicorn, or whatever the appropriate analogy. I was never allowed to go there. My parents were too afraid something tragic would happen and I'd get hurt. I mean, because, like, WHO GOES SKIING IN PINE HILL?
Jersey Shore mayor says Murphy offshore wind farm is hot air by funded by political lackeys
POINT PLEASANT, NJ – Massive wind turbine farms just 15 miles off the coast of the Jersey Shore planned by Governor Phil Murphy encompass an area from Cape May to the Barnegat Inlet and are getting ready to be constructed. Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra says there’s more than just clean energy on the table, saying the effort is not only bad for tourism but a money grab by powerful entities. “One day in the not too distant future, you’re going to wake up, look out onto the beach and see armies of gas-powered ships starting to erect “clean” windmills The post Jersey Shore mayor says Murphy offshore wind farm is hot air by funded by political lackeys appeared first on Shore News Network.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Police Department Promotes Two Officers
Steven Conte was influenced by his father, a retired New York City patrolman, to become a police officer himself. Nicholas Giordano, on the other hand, had no one in his family who was in law enforcement. He simply took a summer job as a cop and decided to make it his full-time career.
Crane truck overturns after car crash in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- A crane overturned when it collided with a car in Camden County Tuesday afternoon.The crash happened on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township.The crane blocked the entire road.There is no word on injuries or what led up to the crash.Little Gloucester Road was closed between Chews Landing and Coles Roads as authorities cleaned up the mess.
$56M contract approved to design proposed Camden-Gloucester light rail line
South Jersey’s little train that could took a step closer to reality after the approval of a contract to begin design and preliminary engineering on the 18-mile Glassboro-Camden light rail project. The $56.6 million contract was approved with South Jersey Transit Partners, a joint venture between infrastructure consulting companies...
$5 Turns To $1.5M For Jersey Shore Woman In Atlantic City Who Tipped Dealers $75K
A Monmouth County woman became a millionaire in about one minute after placing a $5 bet in Atlantic City, News 12 reports. She hit the mega jackpot in "Progressive Poker" at Harrah's Resort to take home a cool $1.5 million, the outlet said. Before she left, she kept spirits high...
Government Technology
Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change
(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
wccsradio.com
TWO CRASHES IN CHERRY HILL TOWNSHIP ON SUNDAY
UPDATE: A third vehicle crash was reported in Cherryhill Township over the last 24 hours. This crash was reported at 6:48 this morning on Laurel Run Road in Cherry Hill Township. It was a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire. Both cars are considered a total loss. No injuries were reported in this crash, either.
jerseydigs.com
Showboat Atlantic City Tower Could Be Converted into Over 300 Apartments
The ownership behind one of Atlantic City’s most prominent oceanfront hotels appears to have residences on the mind as an entire section of the Showboat complex could become apartments. Tower Investments, the Philadelphia-based developer who owns the Showboat, have submitted plans to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) that...
Police: North Wildwood, NJ, Man Arrested For Home Burglary
Authorities in North Wildwood say a man has been arrested in connection to a residential burglary last month. During the morning of November 21st, officers with the North Wildwood Police Department responded to a home in the area of 200 East 26th Avenue in regards to a residential burglary. According...
Fast Play Ticket Sold In Atlantic County Wins $151K
TRENTON, NJ – A very lucky Fast Play lottery player bought a $151,175 winning ticket for the December 17th drawing. The ticket was purchased for the $10 Jersey Jackpot and won 100% of the progressive jackpot. The Fast Play ticket was purchased at Ginger Incorporated on 1301 Adriatic Avenue in Atlantic City. The post Fast Play Ticket Sold In Atlantic County Wins $151K appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 Jersey Shore Towns Make the Most Beautiful List
We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore brings us. I know definitely our kids will never understand that some people have never seen the beach or ocean in their life. This is just hard for them to believe and for me to believe, but it's the truth.
10,000 Fentanyl Pills Worth $40K Seized During Mount Laurel Arrest
December 20, 2022 A joint investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, United States…
Man 35, Shot Dead in Cumberland County
A 35-year-old man from Gloucester County was shot to death in Cumberland County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Arriving Officers found the victim, Russell Workman, last known of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
