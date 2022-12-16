ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Two Denver metro children die after contracting invasive group A strep

By Pattrik Perez
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UplY8_0jkP5Dn400

DENVER – Two Denver metro children have died in the past month after contracting invasive group A strep, a rare bacterial infection, but what exactly caused their deaths remains unknown, according to the state’s health department.

Since Nov. 1, 11 cases have been reported to the state, including the two fatalities. Although a spokesperson with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) could not provide more information about the children, they confirmed they are not school-aged.

“What we don't know yet, and we're still waiting for confirmation through the coroner process, is the final cause of death,” state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said Thursday.

Invasive group A strep, or iGAS, is not like strep throat. Instead, it’s an infection caused by bacteria getting into the bloodstream and other parts of the body. Typically, Colorado only sees a few cases a month, and while there is an increase, it’s still quite rare.

“It's really when the bacteria get beyond sort of our immune defenses that live at that interface of superficial, or non-sterile sites, and sterile sites,” Herlihy said. “When the bacteria get beyond that threshold, that's when we have these severe infections or invasive infections.”

Why it’s concerning is that the infection can result in a flesh-eating disease or toxic shock syndrome.

“One of the scenarios that we've been seeing are children who have these preceding viral respiratory infections — COVID, RSV, flu — and then they start getting better, and then they get sick again or develop new symptoms. And that's really when we start worrying about these invasive bacterial infections,” Herlihy said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), parents should keep an eye out for the following symptoms:

  • Redness of the skin
  • Ulcers
  • Severe pain
  • Fever and chills
  • Low blood pressure
  • Rapid breathing

Herlihy says one of the most important strategies to prevent infection is to keep your children up-to-date with their COVID-19, flu and chickenpox vaccines.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver's homeless population jumps by 24% in 2022, number of people in streets rises sharply

Metro Denver's homeless population jumped by a quarter, adding nearly 1,400 between 2021 and 2022, federal data show. The data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report reflect a single-night snapshot of homelessness, so there could be more — or fewer — homeless people at any given day in America's major cities. The survey counted 6,884 homeless people — the overwhelming majority of...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Denver’s hiring short-term workers to staff emergency migrant shelters

The arrival of hundreds of migrants from the southern U.S. border over the past few weeks has strained Denver’s existing shelter services and other resources. With more people likely on the way, the city is looking to hire additional shelter staff to help accommodate the newcomers. The Department of...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado woman scammed out of $1.6 million

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A widow from Douglas County fell victim to a romance fraud scheme which cost her more than $1.5 million. Federal authorities said the scheme began in January 2018 and lasted until October of that year. A Minnesota man has now been indicted on 21 charges related to the scam.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy