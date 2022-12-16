Read full article on original website
warricknews.com
Indiana legislators skeptical as agencies outline their needs
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Child Services needs to increase rates for foster families and pay stipends for children in kinship care. More money is needed to develop a proposed 12,000 acre technology park in Boone County. These requests for funding continued to filter in this week as...
warricknews.com
Indiana commerce agency attracts record business investment
Indiana's commerce agency is reporting that its economic development efforts have produced this year the greatest pledged investment in business operations at the highest average wages in state history. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb says the Indiana Economic Development Corp. obtained pledges over the past 12 months from 218 companies to...
