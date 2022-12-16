Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy with showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO