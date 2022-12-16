Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn flips four-star Florida State commit Keldric Faulk
Auburn has inked more than a dozen previously committed prospects at the beginning of the early signing period Wednesday, but the first new addition to the Tigers' class is a big one. On Wednesday, four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk — who had been committed to Florida State since July —...
Opelika-Auburn News
Final pre-conference test awaits No. 23 Auburn in Seattle
Auburn men’s basketball closes out its first of a handful of road swings Wednesday when it takes on Washington in Seattle, but it’ll also be the Tigers’ final matchup before they’re flung into conference play. And while No. 23 Auburn is working through its own early-season...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘A wild two weeks’ for Auburn as it signs 19 at early signing period’s start
Auburn football got its 2023 class off to a solid start in a short time Wednesday, signing 19 players in head coach Hugh Freeze’s inaugural recruiting class. The class ranks No. 19 in 247Sports composite team rankings, and it’s at No. 16 in both Rivals and On3’s team rankings, making it a consensus top-20 group.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn gets another flip, lands four-star former Ohio State commit Kayin Lee
Flipmas season is in full swing on the Plains, as Auburn got the commitment of yet another Power Five pledge Wednesday. Kayin Lee — a four-star cornerback prospect who had been committed to Ohio State since June — announced he’d continue his football career at Auburn, signing his letter of intent to play for the Tigers.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn gets another transfer portal prospect in Vanderbilt's Elijah McAllister
Auburn football picked up its second prospect from the transfer portal for its 2023 class Tuesday, as former Vanderbilt defensive lineman Elijah McAllister announced he'd be coming to the Plains. McAllister comes to Auburn after four seasons in the Southeastern Conference at Vanderbilt. He was named a team captain last...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn secures commitment of Hank Brown, lands second QB in 2023 class
Another passer is coming to the Plains, as quarterback and former Liberty commit Hank Brown committed to Auburn on Tuesday. Brown joins three-star quarterback Keyone Jenkins as the second quarterback in Auburn's 2023 class. Brown, a product of Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.), chose the Tigers over offers from Illinois, Pitt and...
Opelika-Auburn News
Rundown of Auburn’s early period signees
At the start of the early signing period Wednesday, Auburn football made quirk work, signing a consensus top-20 contingent of prospects in what grew to a 20-man signing class. QB Hank Brown, Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) Star Rating: 3 (247Sports); 3 (Rivals) Height: 6’4”. Weight: 195 pounds. What Hugh Freeze...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn picks up another commitment in JUCO defensive lineman Quientrail Travis
Auburn football had a busy day on the recruiting trail Tuesday, picking up its third commitment in Quientrail Travis on Tuesday afternoon. Travis joined three-star quarterback Hank Brown and Vanderbilt defensive lineman transfer in Elijah McAllister. According to 247Sports, Travis is the No. 13 junior college prospect in the 2023...
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama signs 27 players on national signing day, including two five-stars from Montgomery
Alabama already had the top-rated recruiting class entering Wednesday’s early signing day and added to it, earning commitments and signings from a pair of five-star Montgomery players in Qua Russaw and James Smith. By Wednesday afternoon, the Tide had received 27 letters of intent with six coming from players...
Opelika-Auburn News
Too little in L.A.: Fouls, turnover trouble sink No. 19 Auburn in loss to USC
Auburn had all the momentum heading into the second half. Up four points, the Tigers closed out the half on a 14-2 run, with a 10-0 stretch to close it that was led by Johni Broome and Tre Donaldson. It collapsed quickly post-intermission, though. The fouls piled up, as did...
Opelika-Auburn News
Firm to make electric vehicles charging stations in Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A company that makes charging stations for electric vehicles is announcing plans for its first U.S. facility in east Alabama. ADS-TEC recently announced the $8 million project for Auburn, which is expected to create about 180 jobs, Al.com reported. Plans call for a sales, warehousing...
Opelika-Auburn News
German company to plant $8 million facility in Auburn: Set to manufacture electric vehicle charging stations
A German manufacturing company that makes charging stations for electric cars is establishing its first U.S. location in Auburn. ADS-TEC Energy has plans to invest $8 million into the new Auburn facility, bringing 180 jobs with it. The facility will include sales, warehousing, and assembly to serve the North American...
Opelika-Auburn News
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy with showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
City of Opelika approves speed limit reductions to portions of Waverly Parkway and Hamilton Road
Tuesday night at the Opelika City Council meeting, the council approved speed limit changes for two roads in Opelika, which are now in effect. The City of Opelika has reduced the speed limit from 45 miles an hour to 35 miles an hour on Waverly Parkway between White Road and Veterans Parkway and also on Hamilton Road between Heritage Drive and Interstate Drive.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police confirm an 81-year-old woman died in vehicle accident on Moores Mill Road Monday
The Auburn Police Department has confirmed that an 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a vehicle accident that occurred at 5:33 p.m. Monday near the 2300 block of Moores Mill Road. The accident involved a maroon 2015 Hyundai Elantra, driven by the woman, and a black 2017 Ford F250, driven...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for December 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (2) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika man arrested in connecting to shooting incident at Piggly Wiggly
An Opelika man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that allegedly occurred Monday morning at Piggly Wiggly located at 1515 Second Avenue in Opelika. According to a press release put out by the Opelika Police Department, the police arrested Omar Alexander Graham, 20, of Opelika, Monday after responding to reports of gunshots being heard in the vicinity of the grocery store.
Opelika-Auburn News
Two suspects from Montgomery arrested under charges associated with narcotics and identity theft
The Auburn Police Department arrested two suspects under charges of trafficking in stolen identities and possession of marijuana second-degree. On Wednesday, police arrested the two suspects from Montgomery, Quintella Quinshay Wigfall, 26, and Kerry Oshay Hawthorne, 24. Police said the arrest stems from a traffic stop conducted by Auburn police...
Opelika-Auburn News
Police ask Opelika residents to avoid vicinity around Piggly Wiggly on 2nd Avenue: Gun shot fired
At approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday morning, Opelika police put out a release informing the public of a heavy police presence in the vicinity of Piggly Wiggly after someone allegedly shot at a vehicle. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. “There is a heavy police presence at Piggly...
