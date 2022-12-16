ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn flips four-star Florida State commit Keldric Faulk

Auburn has inked more than a dozen previously committed prospects at the beginning of the early signing period Wednesday, but the first new addition to the Tigers' class is a big one. On Wednesday, four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk — who had been committed to Florida State since July —...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Final pre-conference test awaits No. 23 Auburn in Seattle

Auburn men’s basketball closes out its first of a handful of road swings Wednesday when it takes on Washington in Seattle, but it’ll also be the Tigers’ final matchup before they’re flung into conference play. And while No. 23 Auburn is working through its own early-season...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

‘A wild two weeks’ for Auburn as it signs 19 at early signing period’s start

Auburn football got its 2023 class off to a solid start in a short time Wednesday, signing 19 players in head coach Hugh Freeze’s inaugural recruiting class. The class ranks No. 19 in 247Sports composite team rankings, and it’s at No. 16 in both Rivals and On3’s team rankings, making it a consensus top-20 group.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gets another flip, lands four-star former Ohio State commit Kayin Lee

Flipmas season is in full swing on the Plains, as Auburn got the commitment of yet another Power Five pledge Wednesday. Kayin Lee — a four-star cornerback prospect who had been committed to Ohio State since June — announced he’d continue his football career at Auburn, signing his letter of intent to play for the Tigers.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gets another transfer portal prospect in Vanderbilt's Elijah McAllister

Auburn football picked up its second prospect from the transfer portal for its 2023 class Tuesday, as former Vanderbilt defensive lineman Elijah McAllister announced he'd be coming to the Plains. McAllister comes to Auburn after four seasons in the Southeastern Conference at Vanderbilt. He was named a team captain last...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn secures commitment of Hank Brown, lands second QB in 2023 class

Another passer is coming to the Plains, as quarterback and former Liberty commit Hank Brown committed to Auburn on Tuesday. Brown joins three-star quarterback Keyone Jenkins as the second quarterback in Auburn's 2023 class. Brown, a product of Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.), chose the Tigers over offers from Illinois, Pitt and...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Rundown of Auburn’s early period signees

At the start of the early signing period Wednesday, Auburn football made quirk work, signing a consensus top-20 contingent of prospects in what grew to a 20-man signing class. QB Hank Brown, Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) Star Rating: 3 (247Sports); 3 (Rivals) Height: 6’4”. Weight: 195 pounds. What Hugh Freeze...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn picks up another commitment in JUCO defensive lineman Quientrail Travis

Auburn football had a busy day on the recruiting trail Tuesday, picking up its third commitment in Quientrail Travis on Tuesday afternoon. Travis joined three-star quarterback Hank Brown and Vanderbilt defensive lineman transfer in Elijah McAllister. According to 247Sports, Travis is the No. 13 junior college prospect in the 2023...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Firm to make electric vehicles charging stations in Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A company that makes charging stations for electric vehicles is announcing plans for its first U.S. facility in east Alabama. ADS-TEC recently announced the $8 million project for Auburn, which is expected to create about 180 jobs, Al.com reported. Plans call for a sales, warehousing...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy with showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

City of Opelika approves speed limit reductions to portions of Waverly Parkway and Hamilton Road

Tuesday night at the Opelika City Council meeting, the council approved speed limit changes for two roads in Opelika, which are now in effect. The City of Opelika has reduced the speed limit from 45 miles an hour to 35 miles an hour on Waverly Parkway between White Road and Veterans Parkway and also on Hamilton Road between Heritage Drive and Interstate Drive.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika man arrested in connecting to shooting incident at Piggly Wiggly

An Opelika man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that allegedly occurred Monday morning at Piggly Wiggly located at 1515 Second Avenue in Opelika. According to a press release put out by the Opelika Police Department, the police arrested Omar Alexander Graham, 20, of Opelika, Monday after responding to reports of gunshots being heard in the vicinity of the grocery store.
OPELIKA, AL

