Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Resumes skating
MacKinnon (upper body) has resumed skating and remains on track for a return in early January, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon, who hasn't played since Dec. 5, was originally slated to be sidelined for four weeks. He has registered eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Remains unavailable
Oshie (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Monday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie continues to be classified as day-to-day but has yet to return to practicing with the team. The veteran winger is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he registered 12 shots, eight hits and two blocks. With Oshie unavailable, Nicolas Aube-Kubel is expected to move into a third-line role while Marcus Johansson joins the top power-play unit.
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Keeps rolling with two PP helpers
Karlsson logged two power-play assists and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames. Karlsson helped out on goals by Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl in the contest. Defensively, it wasn't such a great game, but fantasy managers will be happy to see Karlsson push his point streak to seven games (one goal, eight assists). The 32-year-old continues to pace NHL defensemen in scoring with 12 tallies and 29 helpers through 33 appearances. He's added 96 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating while earning 12 of his points with the man advantage.
Flyers' Sean Couturier: May return in late February
Couturier (back) might be ready to return in late February or March, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Couturier was initially given a recovery timetable of 3-4 months following back surgery in late October. The Flyers expect him to start skating again soon. Couturier hasn't played yet this season after he was limited to 29 games in 2021-22.
Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports
The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
Suns' Chris Paul: Piles up 11 assists in loss
Paul contributed 12 points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-110 loss to the Wizards. Paul has now notched five double-doubles through 18 appearances on the season. With Devin Booker(groin) sitting out Wednesday for the second game in a row, Paul has benefited from greater usage, though his scoring numbers have taken some twists and turns. After turning in a season-high 28 points in Monday's win over the Lakers, Paul took a step back Tuesday due mainly to his inefficient shooting from the field.
Lions' Michael Badgley: Three more field-goal attempts
Badgley converted two of three field-goal attempts and two of two PATs during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets. In three games since the Detroit offense has returned to full health, Badgley has racked up 10 field-goal attempts and 10 PATs, putting him up with the top producers at his position. Badgley has made eight of those field goals while only missing from beyond 40 yards (including one from 54 yards out Sunday). With Sunday technically marking a down day for the Lions offense against a tough Jets defense, Badgley seems positioned as a high-floor fantasy option entering a Week 16 matchup with Carolina.
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Gets back on track
Etienne rushed the ball 19 times for 103 yards in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys. He added two receptions on three targets for 24 yards. Etienne entered the game having recorded only 98 total yards across his last two games, potentially bothered by a foot injury. Things got off to a poor start in Sunday's win over Dallas, as he lost a fumble on his fourth touch of the game. However, he put together a solid performance from there, highlighted by rushes of 16 and 15 yards as well a 13-yard reception. The end result was Etienne's fourth performance with over 100 rushing yards this season and his second-highest total yards from scrimmage mark of the campaign. It's worth noting that he briefly left the game late in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, but he was able to retake the field.
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Chance to play Thursday
Knight (ankle) could play Thursday versus the Jaguars, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Knight is dealing with an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Lions, in which he carried the ball 13 times for 23 yards and wasn't targeted. The undrafted rookie may have to practice as at least a limited participant prior to Thursday's contest to have any chance of suiting up. If he does play but is still hampered by the ankle issue, Knight may end up splitting touches with Michael Carter.
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Designated for assignment
Castillo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Castillo went back and forth between Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis in 2022, slashing .206/.251/.382 through 283 major-league plate appearances. The Pirates' decision to remove Castillo from the 40-man roster comes as a direct consequence of signing Austin Hedges.
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
Angels' Brandon Drury: Joining Halos
Drury agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The 30-year-old split the 2022 campaign between Cincinnati and San Diego, and he earned the inaugural Silver Slugger for a utility player with a .263/.320/.492 slash line, 28 home runs and 87 RBI in 138 games. Luis Rengifo enjoyed a mini breakout with a .723 OPS in 2022, but Drury could now be the favorite to start at second base. Drury should see action at both infield corners, especially given third baseman Anthony Rendon playing fewer than 60 games in each of the past two seasons.
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Coach hoping he'll play Week 16
Coach Doug Pederson is optimistic that Walker (ankle) will play Thursday against the Jets, John Shipley of the Jaguars' official site reports. Walker exited the Week 14 win over the Titans and sat out the Week 15 win over Dallas, but the rookie first overall pick is hoping to make his return in Week 16 against the Jets. He has 3.5 sacks through 13 NFL games.
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Monster performance in primetime
Thibodeaux racked up 12 tackles (nine solo), including a sack and three tackles for loss, and returned a fumble he forced himself for a touchdown in the Giants' 20-12 win over the Commanders in Week 15. Thibodeaux has drawn rave reviews by New York's coaching staff for his work this...
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Reaches deal with Boston
Turner agreed to a two-year deal worth just under $22 million with the Red Sox on Sunday, and the deal includes an opt out after the first year, Jeff Passan and Joon Lee of ESPN.com report. A staple in the Dodgers' lineup for nearly a decade, Turner will join the...
Sauce Gardner not targeted once by Jared Goff in Jets' loss, took Lions' 'huge sign of respect' personal
For eight seasons, the New York Jets could claim they had the best cornerback in the game with Darrelle Revis. Today, they may have their new Revis in Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, whom they selected fourth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite (his -550 odds are leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of the field) got a taste of what it's like to be Revis on Sunday since Lions quarterback Jared Goff didn't throw his way a single time in Detroit's 20-17 road win against the Jets.
Pirates' Nick Mears: Designated for assignment
Mears was designated for assignment Sunday. The Pirates acquired Connor Joe in a trade with Colorado and needed to clear a 40-man roster spot. A 26-year-old righty, Mears has a 97-mph fastball, but he also has a poor 14.9 percent walk rate in 30.1 MLB innings. He could get another shot in the majors if he can improve his control.
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as DNP on practice estimate
Lawrence (toe) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports. Lawrence has been managing a sprained left big toe for three weeks running, sitting out at least one practice during both Week 14 and 15 prep before getting in some on-field work and heading into back-to-back contests listed as questionable. Still, he was able to play through it, completing 68 percent of his passes for 686 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception while turning six carries into 28 yards and one more score over the last two games. Lawrence likely will have a cap on his reps with a short turnaround for Thursday's visit to the Jets and again may be listed as questionable for that matchup, but it seems unlikely he won't actually play.
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Another blank effort
Watson hauled in zero of two targets for zero yards during Sunday's 30-24 overtime victory versus the Texans. Watson hasn't hauled in a pass in either of the last two games despite playing 60-plus percent of the snaps in each of them. He hasn't drawn more than two targets since Week 11, and there's little reason to roster him in any format at this point.
