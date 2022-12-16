ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cop with history of misconduct complaints faces dismissal

By Steve Miller
 5 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Chicago Police officer with a history of misconduct complaints is now facing dismissal.

The charges at the center of the potential firing relate to protests in Chicago just after the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

Chicago Police Officer James Hunt is accused of breaking a woman’s car window, pulling her up by her wrists and hair and using a baton to hit her in the legs -- “without justification,” according to the charges filed by Police Supt. David Brown.

Brown is recommending that Hunt be fired.

The case will go before the police board.

Officer Hunt shot and killed an armed teenager in 2014 -- a shooting that was ruled justified.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended a one-year suspension after Hunt was accused in the summer of 2018 of shouting profanities and threatening to arrest people who said he was trying to hit them with his police SUV.

Comments / 14

Mitch
5d ago

Meanwhile a 17 time felon with 7 gun convictions was just given probation for his 8th armed crime, carjacking and pistol whipping a 70 year old woman. This city, county and state is a joke.

Reply(1)
3
Mona Este
4d ago

Never the matter and jests. It is outrageous, unconscientiousable, and aiding and abetting violent crimes against the Public putting them in danger. Liability lies in abuse of powers and impeachment if Judge.

Reply(1)
3
 

