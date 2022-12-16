Cop with history of misconduct complaints faces dismissal

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Chicago Police officer with a history of misconduct complaints is now facing dismissal.

The charges at the center of the potential firing relate to protests in Chicago just after the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

Chicago Police Officer James Hunt is accused of breaking a woman’s car window, pulling her up by her wrists and hair and using a baton to hit her in the legs -- “without justification,” according to the charges filed by Police Supt. David Brown.

Brown is recommending that Hunt be fired.

The case will go before the police board.

Officer Hunt shot and killed an armed teenager in 2014 -- a shooting that was ruled justified.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended a one-year suspension after Hunt was accused in the summer of 2018 of shouting profanities and threatening to arrest people who said he was trying to hit them with his police SUV.

