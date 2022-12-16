Read full article on original website
Sarris Candies sees inflation impact during holiday season
Something sweet in your stocking is going to cost a little more this year. Bill Sarris, owner of Sarris Candies, says it is one of the company’s busiest times of the year and due to inflation and supply chain issues, the average cost of candy is about 5% higher this year.
Ways to keep the pounds off during the holiday season
We encounter so much delicious food over the holiday season: cakes, cookies and just plain ol’ carbs galore. Sometimes limiting ourselves with what we place on our dish can be hard, but it’s necessary that we do as overeating can affect us in the long-run. MORE: Apple...
ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays
Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
5 plants that say `holiday season,′ and how to care for them
Holiday horticulture tends to revolve around the same handful of plants. So if you don’t already have any or all of these five holiday plants, now is the time to get them:. The bulbs of these daffodil family members are pre-chilled so they can be planted now and produce flowers in a month to six weeks. If you find them for sale, by all means buy as many as you can. The only caveat is that some family members may object to the unbelievably sweet smell of their blooms.
From switching off Christmas lights to fewer family visits – how people are cutting back this festive season
Christmas lights glinting through windows are a familiar sight in dusky December. But this year, many of these traditional decorations may remain firmly switched off.One in five (20%) people will be turning their festive lights on for fewer hours of the day than usual this season – and some will be having no Christmas lights on at all, as people look for ways to keep their bills down, according to new research from HSBC UK.The bank found that many people will be cutting back in the run-up to Christmas Day this year, as well as on the day itself.Social occasions...
6 Alternatives To Traditional Gift-Giving This Holiday Season
It's no secret that money is tight for a lot of consumers. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 33% of Americans are buying fewer gifts this year due to the economy and budget concerns....
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Gifting This Holiday Season—All Under $65
Aldi's 2022 American Holiday Ad Features Adorable Gnomes
There are plenty of reasons why Aldi is a popular grocery store, from the discount prices to the Aldi food items that have a dedicated fanbase because they're just that tasty. Plus, during the holidays, shoppers can expect all sorts of seasonal products, and this year, the grocery chain is slashing prices to help customers through the holiday season.
In-N-Out Is Selling 3 ‘Ugly Christmas Sweaters’ for the Holiday Season
In-N-Out is releasing three 'ugly' Christmas sweaters this holiday season. If you've ever wanted to wear a sweater with french fries on it, or a Yeti who has just downed a Double-Double, now's your chance. In-N-Out has just released their holiday sweaters for sale on their website.
'Tis the season for family holiday projects and gifts that give back
Looking for a more meaningful holiday this year? We've compiled a list of ideas for your family, along with some gifts that give back.
Aldi Is Sneaking $500 Gift Cards Into Curbside Grocery Orders Right Now
You could be in for a treat this holiday season with Aldi. The popular German discount grocery chain is giving away free gift cards valued between $25 and $500 in some of its curbside grocery orders. The gift cards will come attached to a cheerful holiday gnome, and will be snuck into lucky grocery orders at select Aldi locations across the country.
8 Unnecessary Expenses To Cut From Your Holiday Budget
With the holiday season right around the corner, many consumers are celebrating the season in person this year, which means the holidays have the potential to be much more expensive than they were...
Better Business Bureau cautions holiday shoppers about ‘12 Scams of Christmas’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Online shopping scam reports to the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker remain just under the all-time highs reported last year. The Federal Trade Commission says in 2020, there were more than 393,000 complaints of scams with losses of more than $252 million. In 2021, those...
12 Holiday Shopping Mistakes That’ll Cost You
The holiday season tends to be an expensive time of year. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that the majority of Americans plan to spend between $250 and $500 on gifts alone. Explore:...
The US Botanic Garden celebrates the holiday season with annual ‘Season’s Greenings’ display
The U.S. Botanic Garden (USBG) rang in the holiday season with its annual “Season’s Greenings” exhibit, which includes a massive outdoor G-gauge train display and scaled down D.C. landmark replicas surrounded by plants and flowers. The train display in the outdoor gardens has railroads and bridges weaving...
Pizza Hut Wants To Save Your Holiday Cooking Fail With A Free Meal
Now that we have officially entered the last month of the year, the holiday season is fast approaching. There are so many reasons that December marks the most wonderful time of the year. From fun-filled winter sports to cozy indoor activities, the holidays mean getting to spend more time with friends, family, and loved ones. But that's not to say that this time of year is all sunshine and rainbows. With the long cold days, the countless social events, and exorbitant spending on travel and holiday shopping, December can be quite a dark month for many (literally and figuratively).
Busch Light's New 'Bush Lights' Will Make Your House the Talk of the Neighborhood This Holiday Season
Love Busch Light? You probably need these bush lights.
14 of the best ugly Christmas sweaters you can still buy before your holiday parties
These 14 ugly Christmas sweaters will help you stand out at your 2022 holiday parties. Shop ugly sweaters from Kphl's, Tipsy Elves, Old Navy and more.
Shopping Expert Lilliana Vazquez Shares Ways to Avoid Holiday Debt (EXCLUSIVE)
A large percentage of people today are willing to go to great lengths to ensure the holidays go as planned, and if that means shopping until they go into debt, so be it. Don’t believe us? According to a Momentive study, out of 3,318 U.S. adults who were surveyed, 25 percent admitted they plan on going into debt for the holidays in 2022.
The Holiday Mental Motherload Is Melting My Brain
It’s 10pm on a mid-December night and I finally rest my head on the pillow. I am exhausted, but I can’t sleep — not yet. Because the moment my eyes close it starts: the automatic and instinctual mental checking of all the boxes. The holiday season to-dos, the worries, the plans, and the don’t-forgets — all jingling around in my brain while my husband snores a slow-tempoed symphony just six inches away. I love the holidays, but they also stress me the f*ck out. Because while Santa’s list is long, a mother’s holiday list is even longer. And as planner, orchestrator, and manager of all of my family’s yuletide cheer, I am kind of losing my mind.
