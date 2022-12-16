ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPXI Pittsburgh

Sarris Candies sees inflation impact during holiday season

Something sweet in your stocking is going to cost a little more this year. Bill Sarris, owner of Sarris Candies, says it is one of the company’s busiest times of the year and due to inflation and supply chain issues, the average cost of candy is about 5% higher this year.
HOLAUSA

Ways to keep the pounds off during the holiday season

We encounter so much delicious food over the holiday season: cakes, cookies and just plain ol’ carbs galore. Sometimes limiting ourselves with what we place on our dish can be hard, but it’s necessary that we do as overeating can affect us in the long-run. MORE: Apple...
Parade

ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays

Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
The Associated Press

5 plants that say `holiday season,′ and how to care for them

Holiday horticulture tends to revolve around the same handful of plants. So if you don’t already have any or all of these five holiday plants, now is the time to get them:. The bulbs of these daffodil family members are pre-chilled so they can be planted now and produce flowers in a month to six weeks. If you find them for sale, by all means buy as many as you can. The only caveat is that some family members may object to the unbelievably sweet smell of their blooms.
The Independent

From switching off Christmas lights to fewer family visits – how people are cutting back this festive season

Christmas lights glinting through windows are a familiar sight in dusky December. But this year, many of these traditional decorations may remain firmly switched off.One in five (20%) people will be turning their festive lights on for fewer hours of the day than usual this season – and some will be having no Christmas lights on at all, as people look for ways to keep their bills down, according to new research from HSBC UK.The bank found that many people will be cutting back in the run-up to Christmas Day this year, as well as on the day itself.Social occasions...
Mashed

Aldi's 2022 American Holiday Ad Features Adorable Gnomes

There are plenty of reasons why Aldi is a popular grocery store, from the discount prices to the Aldi food items that have a dedicated fanbase because they're just that tasty. Plus, during the holidays, shoppers can expect all sorts of seasonal products, and this year, the grocery chain is slashing prices to help customers through the holiday season.
Thrillist

Aldi Is Sneaking $500 Gift Cards Into Curbside Grocery Orders Right Now

You could be in for a treat this holiday season with Aldi. The popular German discount grocery chain is giving away free gift cards valued between $25 and $500 in some of its curbside grocery orders. The gift cards will come attached to a cheerful holiday gnome, and will be snuck into lucky grocery orders at select Aldi locations across the country.
Mashed

Pizza Hut Wants To Save Your Holiday Cooking Fail With A Free Meal

Now that we have officially entered the last month of the year, the holiday season is fast approaching. There are so many reasons that December marks the most wonderful time of the year. From fun-filled winter sports to cozy indoor activities, the holidays mean getting to spend more time with friends, family, and loved ones. But that's not to say that this time of year is all sunshine and rainbows. With the long cold days, the countless social events, and exorbitant spending on travel and holiday shopping, December can be quite a dark month for many (literally and figuratively).
MarketRealist

Shopping Expert Lilliana Vazquez Shares Ways to Avoid Holiday Debt (EXCLUSIVE)

A large percentage of people today are willing to go to great lengths to ensure the holidays go as planned, and if that means shopping until they go into debt, so be it. Don’t believe us? According to a Momentive study, out of 3,318 U.S. adults who were surveyed, 25 percent admitted they plan on going into debt for the holidays in 2022.
Scary Mommy

The Holiday Mental Motherload Is Melting My Brain

It’s 10pm on a mid-December night and I finally rest my head on the pillow. I am exhausted, but I can’t sleep — not yet. Because the moment my eyes close it starts: the automatic and instinctual mental checking of all the boxes. The holiday season to-dos, the worries, the plans, and the don’t-forgets — all jingling around in my brain while my husband snores a slow-tempoed symphony just six inches away. I love the holidays, but they also stress me the f*ck out. Because while Santa’s list is long, a mother’s holiday list is even longer. And as planner, orchestrator, and manager of all of my family’s yuletide cheer, I am kind of losing my mind.

