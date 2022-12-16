ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle scores 2nd TD of game on 54-yard catch

By Vincent Frank
 5 days ago

San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle was not involved in the passing game as much as he’d like with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo starting earlier in the season.

In a shocking turn, this has changed with rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy under center for the red-hot 49ers.

Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks saw Kittle score the opening touchdown of the game on a 28-yard pass from Purdy to give San Francisco a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Now, that was just an awesome play from Purdy with the young quarterback making just his second regular-season NFL start.

Then, with San Francisco up 14-3 early in the third quarter, the two connected again. This time, it came via a 54-yard touchdown with the Seahawks blowing their coverage assignments.

We’re not 100% sure what the Seahawks were doing here. But George Kittle and the 49ers will certainly take it.

With a win Thursday night against Seattle, the 49ers will become the first team to clinch their division. They entered Week 15 in the midst of a six-game winning streak .

For his part, Kittle had not put up a 100-yard game heading into Week 15 . He’s well on his way of doing just that against the 49ers’ top division rivals.

It will be needed moving forward with star wide receiver Deebo Samuel currently sidelined to both an ankle/knee injury.

