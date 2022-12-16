ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letang scores in 3rd game since stroke, Penguins win

By GEORGE RICHARDS - Associated Press
 5 days ago

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang scored in his third game back since having a stroke and the Penguins beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night.

Letang had the stroke Nov. 28, returned to practice 10 days later and got back in the lineup Saturday against Buffalo.

In the second period against Florida, Letang scored a short-handed goal off a breakaway pass from Bryan Rust to tie it at 1.

Jake Guentzel scored twice and Evgeni Malkin added a power-play goal for the Penguins.

They won for the seventh consecutive time and are 12-1-1 in their past 14 games.

Tristan Jarry made 32 saves to win his sixth consecutive start. Ryan Lomberg and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida.

