Read full article on original website
Related
iBerkshires.com
Big Third Quarter Lifts Amherst Girls Past Hoosac Valley
AMHERST, Mass. – Tessa Kawall scored 13 points Tuesday to lead the Amherst girls basketball team to a 60-36 win over Hoosac Valley on Tuesday. The Hurricanes from Amherst-Pelham put the game away with a 22-5 third quarter to open up a 53-25 lead. Taylor Garabedian scored nine points,...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Gets Balanced Scoring in Win at Granby
GRANBY, Mass. – Anna Doyle, Olivia Gamberoni and Madison McCarthy each scored 13 points Tuesday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to a 78-36 win over Granby. Ava Masaro scored 11, and Olivia Mason and Grace Wigington each scored nine in a balanced offensive attack. Wahconah jumped out...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Everett Edges McCann Tech
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Emma Goewey scored 15 points Tuesday to lead the Mount Everett girls basketball team to a 37-33 win over McCann Tech. Emily Steuernagle scored 11, and Maggy Sarnacki added six as the Eagles evened their record at 2-2. “We were short a couple girls with the...
iBerkshires.com
Generals Dominant in Win over Spartans
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jamie Duquette discord 18 points, and Britain Sadowy grabbed 16 rebounds Tuesday to lead the Pittsfield girls basketball team to an 82-32 win over Monument Mountain. Harolyn Castillo scored 16 and grabbed seven boards, and Randi Duquette stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, eight rebounds...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Boys Down Hampden Charter
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Jacob Howland Tuesday scored 13 points to lead the McCann Tech boys basketball team to a 51-35 win over Hampden Charter. The Hornets got 10 points from Walter Mazza and eight from Jack Dolan in a balanced attack. "It was a good win tonight," McCann Tech...
iBerkshires.com
Drury Boys 3-0, Set Early Season Showdown with Spartans
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. -- Louis Guillotte scored 18 points to lead four Drury players in double figures as the Blue Devils beat Frontier, 74-33, on Monday night. Sam Moorman had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Amont David finished with 10 points and nine boards, and Dante Dillard...
iBerkshires.com
Mungin Leads Generals to Road Win
WESTFIELD, Mass. -- Carter Mungin scored 16 points Monday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to a 77-64 win over Westfield. The Generals jumped out to a big lead on the road and got their reserves some quality minutes in the second half. Makai Shepardson scored 14, Keanu Arce-Jackson...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Boys Improve to 2-0
DALTON, Mass. -- Brody Calvert scored 31 points Sunday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 76-44 win over Cape Cod Academy. Calvert scored 13 points in the third quarter, when Wahconah outscored the Seahawks, 21-5, to open an 18-point lead. Pat McLaughlin scored 15. Lucas Pickard and...
iBerkshires.com
Springfield ICS Girls Top Drury
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Alexa Davis scored 20 points Monday to lead the Springfield International Charter School girls basketball team to a 59-50 win over Drury. Alicia Mitchell added 18 points for the Bulldogs, who edged Drury, 50-49, last year in the quarter-finals of the Division 5 State Tournament. Three players...
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
Assessing the impact of Friday’s storm
It was a beautiful day for shoveling around the Valley Saturday, and some areas needed it more than others.
iBerkshires.com
Former Pittsfield Councilor John Krol to Run for Mayor
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — John Krol is returning to local politics after a two-year absence in a big way — with a bid for mayor. Both Krol and Council President Peter Marchetti informally announced last week their intent to run for the corner office in the coming year. Incumbent Linda Tyer has said she will reveal her decision on whether to stand for re-election after the holidays.
iBerkshires.com
18 Degrees Announces Next President and CEO
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The 18 Degrees Board of Directors has announced that Stephanie Steed will assume the position of president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Steed, a longtime employee of the agency and current vice president of programs, assumes the position following the departure of Sarah Cook, who is leaving Western Massachusetts to spend more time with family.
westernmassnews.com
Dry through the middle of next week. Another storm before Christmas?
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold night is on the way tonight with a few clouds around but at least it is going to be dry. Lows tonight will fall back into the lower and middle 20s. Dry, seasonable weather returns to our area through Wednesday of next week. A...
Winter Storm could dump 24 inches in Berkshires
MassDOT has issued a warning, saying parks of Berkshire County could see up to 24 inches of snow Friday. Some areas of Franklin and Hampshire County could see 12 inches of snow.
WEATHER ALERT: Snow, wintry mix through Saturday
The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for snow and a rain/snow mix Thursday night through Saturday morning.
iBerkshires.com
McCann School Committee Give Go-Ahead on New HVAC Program
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After getting a grant from the state worth more than $3.1 million, McCann Technical School has already begun setting up its new heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration program. "There's a whole lot of fun parts of this, daunting yet it may be. But it's...
West Springfield woman killed in crash on Mass Pike in Charlton
CHARLTON - State Police are investigating a deadly crash on the Mass. Pike westbound in Charlton. A 27-year-old woman from West Springfield was killed after her car struck a truck that had pulled over in the breakdown lane. The truck driver was not hurt. Police said woman's Honda Civic struck the rear of the Freightliner shortly after it stopped. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The right travel lane and breakdown lane were closed for approximately three hours Wednesday evening.
WWLP 22News
LIVE RADAR: Temperatures impact snowfall amounts across Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest winter storm is forecast to bring heavy wet snow to parts of western Massachusetts. In the continuous track of the latest winter storm, there is going to be some warmer air that moves into western Massachusetts. With the milder air present, especially in the valley, there will be rain from Springfield up to Northampton.
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Replace Williamstown Town Meeting With Ballots
If you have a car that will cost $15,000 to repair and then it will only be trustworthy for short trips. Do you fix it? Very few would do that. Instead you replace it. If you have a quaint, but broken form of town governance, why spend taxpayers' money to keep a quaint, but outdated broken failed system?
Comments / 1