Great Barrington, MA

iBerkshires.com

Big Third Quarter Lifts Amherst Girls Past Hoosac Valley

AMHERST, Mass. – Tessa Kawall scored 13 points Tuesday to lead the Amherst girls basketball team to a 60-36 win over Hoosac Valley on Tuesday. The Hurricanes from Amherst-Pelham put the game away with a 22-5 third quarter to open up a 53-25 lead. Taylor Garabedian scored nine points,...
AMHERST, MA
iBerkshires.com

Wahconah Gets Balanced Scoring in Win at Granby

GRANBY, Mass. – Anna Doyle, Olivia Gamberoni and Madison McCarthy each scored 13 points Tuesday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to a 78-36 win over Granby. Ava Masaro scored 11, and Olivia Mason and Grace Wigington each scored nine in a balanced offensive attack. Wahconah jumped out...
GRANBY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mount Everett Edges McCann Tech

SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Emma Goewey scored 15 points Tuesday to lead the Mount Everett girls basketball team to a 37-33 win over McCann Tech. Emily Steuernagle scored 11, and Maggy Sarnacki added six as the Eagles evened their record at 2-2. “We were short a couple girls with the...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Generals Dominant in Win over Spartans

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jamie Duquette discord 18 points, and Britain Sadowy grabbed 16 rebounds Tuesday to lead the Pittsfield girls basketball team to an 82-32 win over Monument Mountain. Harolyn Castillo scored 16 and grabbed seven boards, and Randi Duquette stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, eight rebounds...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

McCann Tech Boys Down Hampden Charter

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Jacob Howland Tuesday scored 13 points to lead the McCann Tech boys basketball team to a 51-35 win over Hampden Charter. The Hornets got 10 points from Walter Mazza and eight from Jack Dolan in a balanced attack. "It was a good win tonight," McCann Tech...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Drury Boys 3-0, Set Early Season Showdown with Spartans

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. -- Louis Guillotte scored 18 points to lead four Drury players in double figures as the Blue Devils beat Frontier, 74-33, on Monday night. Sam Moorman had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Amont David finished with 10 points and nine boards, and Dante Dillard...
DEERFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mungin Leads Generals to Road Win

WESTFIELD, Mass. -- Carter Mungin scored 16 points Monday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to a 77-64 win over Westfield. The Generals jumped out to a big lead on the road and got their reserves some quality minutes in the second half. Makai Shepardson scored 14, Keanu Arce-Jackson...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Wahconah Boys Improve to 2-0

DALTON, Mass. -- Brody Calvert scored 31 points Sunday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 76-44 win over Cape Cod Academy. Calvert scored 13 points in the third quarter, when Wahconah outscored the Seahawks, 21-5, to open an 18-point lead. Pat McLaughlin scored 15. Lucas Pickard and...
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Springfield ICS Girls Top Drury

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Alexa Davis scored 20 points Monday to lead the Springfield International Charter School girls basketball team to a 59-50 win over Drury. Alicia Mitchell added 18 points for the Bulldogs, who edged Drury, 50-49, last year in the quarter-finals of the Division 5 State Tournament. Three players...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Former Pittsfield Councilor John Krol to Run for Mayor

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — John Krol is returning to local politics after a two-year absence in a big way — with a bid for mayor. Both Krol and Council President Peter Marchetti informally announced last week their intent to run for the corner office in the coming year. Incumbent Linda Tyer has said she will reveal her decision on whether to stand for re-election after the holidays.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

18 Degrees Announces Next President and CEO

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The 18 Degrees Board of Directors has announced that Stephanie Steed will assume the position of president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Steed, a longtime employee of the agency and current vice president of programs, assumes the position following the departure of Sarah Cook, who is leaving Western Massachusetts to spend more time with family.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

McCann School Committee Give Go-Ahead on New HVAC Program

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After getting a grant from the state worth more than $3.1 million, McCann Technical School has already begun setting up its new heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration program. "There's a whole lot of fun parts of this, daunting yet it may be. But it's...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

West Springfield woman killed in crash on Mass Pike in Charlton

CHARLTON - State Police are investigating a deadly crash on the Mass. Pike westbound in Charlton.  A 27-year-old woman from West Springfield was killed after her car struck a truck that had pulled over in the breakdown lane. The truck driver was not hurt. Police said woman's Honda Civic struck the rear of the Freightliner shortly after it stopped. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The right travel lane and breakdown lane were closed for approximately three hours Wednesday evening. 
CHARLTON, MA
WWLP 22News

LIVE RADAR: Temperatures impact snowfall amounts across Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest winter storm is forecast to bring heavy wet snow to parts of western Massachusetts. In the continuous track of the latest winter storm, there is going to be some warmer air that moves into western Massachusetts. With the milder air present, especially in the valley, there will be rain from Springfield up to Northampton.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Letter: Replace Williamstown Town Meeting With Ballots

If you have a car that will cost $15,000 to repair and then it will only be trustworthy for short trips. Do you fix it? Very few would do that. Instead you replace it. If you have a quaint, but broken form of town governance, why spend taxpayers' money to keep a quaint, but outdated broken failed system?
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA

