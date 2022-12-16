Read full article on original website
Gov. Youngkin orders flags at half staff in honor of Brodnax police chief
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags in Virginia to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Virginia police chief killed in the line of duty. Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey was killed in a crash on U.S. 58 Friday night. The Governor’s Office says flags...
Over 30 Henrico school playgrounds need repairs or replacements
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 32 Henrico County Public School playgrounds are in need of repairs and replacements. Sandston, Seven Pines, Ashe, Laburnum and Longan Elementary are just a few schools needing new playgrounds. Henrico schools’ Chief of Operations, Lenny Pritchard, says these renovations were put on pause due to the...
GRTC receives $4 million to close rural transit gaps
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is getting $4 million to close transit gaps in rural and suburban areas of Central Virginia. GRTC plans to use “microtransit,” an on-demand system that allows people to book rides in real-time and get picked up and dropped off in designated areas. “These...
Richmond awarded $11 million for interactive center in Shockoe Bottom
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond received a historic $11 million grant from the Mellon Foundation to make a new interpretive center city officials hope it will someday be part of a memorial campus honoring the memory of enslaved people. The money from the foundation’s Monuments Project will fund...
Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Working less than five days a week and getting full-time pay is a dream for most people, but for the employees of this Richmond restaurant, that dream is now a reality. As the height of the pandemic settles down, employers are noticing workers are valuing something...
Biden-Harris Administration awards $25M for I-64 widening project
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $25 million in funding for the I-64 widening project in New Kent County. This money will help add a third lane, widen shoulders, add rumble strips, and add wider and flatter clear zones in each direction in a 10-mile portion from Bottoms Bridge to Courthouse Road.
DMV Select Office opens in Scott’s Addition
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has unveiled a new DMV Select Office in Richmond. It’s located at 929 Myers Street in Scott’s Addition. DMV says this office will be open for walk-in services Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Henrico County leaders release online survey to ease Short Pump traffic
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders are looking to tackle traffic congestion in the Short Pump area through a new online survey fueled by concerning public safety data. According to Henrico’s Deputy County Manager Steve Yob, Short Pump averages around 1,600 calls for service each year, about 400 reportable...
Richmond Sheriff speaks on inmate deaths, staffing issues and polygraph tests
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A week after the third death of an inmate inside the Richmond City Jail this year, Sheriff Antionette Irving speaks on issues her staff is facing and concerns from city residents. According to Sheriff Irving, the investigation into the death from last week is still pending,...
Walnut Hill becomes 8th historical district in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg’s Walnut Hill district is now the eighth historic district in the city following a vote from the Board of Historic Resources and the State Review Board. The designation means that homeowners can now put up historical designation plaques on the approximately 500 dwellings within...
5 teams interested in City Center redevelopment project
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Five development teams are interested in replacing the Richmond Coliseum. Tuesday, Dec. 20, was the deadline to submit a “request for interest” in the city center redevelopment project, which includes new housing and retail space and a long-sought hotel to support the convention center. Richmond...
3 hurt in two-vehicle crash near Virginia Union University
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Richmond on Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., police were called to the intersection of School Street and Brook Road - near Virginia Union University - for the report of a crash involving a sedan and an SUV.
Commonwealth Catholic Charities to open cold weather shelter without city’s help
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Just in time for the arctic blast, Richmond’s third cold weather shelter is opening on Thursday without the city’s help. The city and Commonwealth Catholic Charities are still finalizing a contract to work together. Until that’s signed, CCC won’t receive any of the thousands of dollars they are supposed to get from the city.
Petersburg residents asked to conserve water during main water line construction
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Residents and businesses in Petersburg are being asked to conserve water now due to new construction at the city’s main water line. Contractors are onsite at Lake Chesdin working to repair the line. During the repairs, the city has to isolate the line, which may...
Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out
Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind bulletproof Plexiglas.
RPD officer resigns ahead of guilty plea
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer has resigned after assaulting a Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputy in July. According to court records, Shwarlyn Arriola pleaded guilty to assaulting an off-duty deputy at the Cultural Center of India where a teenager was shot to death during a birthday party. A...
Man dies after being struck by train in Henrico
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a train on Tuesday morning in Henrico. Henrico Police says they were called to the railroad crossing near Hungary Road and Purcell Road around 7:35 a.m. after a man trespassing on the tracks was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train.
Richmond declared ‘Runner Friendly Community’ by Road Runners Club of America
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Road Runners Club of America has declared Richmond a runner-friendly community. Thanks to submissions from Sports Backers and the Richmond Road Runners Club, the city of Richmond will receive a commemorative plaque and be recognized as a runner-friendly community on the RRCA website. All applicants...
12 Chesterfield County cars vandalized
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are looking for whoever left 12 county vehicles with thousands of dollars of damages. Police say the suspect flattened multiple car tires and even broke some windshields. Some of the cars were sheriff’s office vehicles and one was even a police car. This...
Man dies in Louisa following officer-involved shooting
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a man was fatally shot following a police pursuit in Louisa County. On Monday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Thacker Road in Mineral in an effort to serve a felony warrant to 35-year-old Michael Cline.
