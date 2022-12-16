ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Vanderbilt 76, Alabama A&M 46

ALABAMA A&M (1-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Free 3-7, Simmons 1-1, Smith 1-3, Burgin 0-2, McCallop 0-1, Murray 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Cody 1, Frazier 1) Turnovers: 27 (McCallop 5, Simmons 5, Smith 4, Team 4, Cody 3,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
South Florida 66, No. 17 Arkansas 65, OT

ARKANSAS (13-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.000, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Daniels 4-11, Carr 2-5, Poffenbarger 1-4, Barnum 0-1, Spencer 0-5, Langerman 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Spencer 2, Dauda 2, Poffenbarger 1) Turnovers: 11 (Spencer 4, Dauda 3, Barnum 2, Daniels 1, Team...
JONESBORO, AR
NORTH ALABAMA 83, WILLIAMS BAPTIST 45

Percentages: FG .279, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Keton 1-3, Townsend 1-4, Hardin 1-6, C.Anderson 0-1, Clark 0-1, M.Anderson 0-1, Ramsey 0-1, Clardy 0-2, Cluck 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Idowu 2). Turnovers: 10 (Hardin 3, Idowu 2, C.Anderson, Clark, Keton, M.Anderson, Townsend). Steals:...
FLORENCE, AL
TCU 75, Nicholls 32

NICHOLLS (3-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.532, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 0-10, .000 (Bruce 0-2, Gill 0-3, Hamilton 0-2, Sandie 0-2, DePrisco 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Alexander 2, Manley 1) Turnovers: 27 (Hamilton 6, Gill 5, Manley 4, Sandie 3, Keshmeshian 3, Team 3, DePrisco...
THIBODAUX, LA
Purdue 59, Texas A&M 53

TEXAS A&M (5-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.333, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Bowles 3-10, Jones 1-3, Kindred 1-3, Patty 0-3, Green 0-3, Petticord 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Patty 2, Jones 2) Turnovers: 15 (Patty 4, Kindred 3, Malone 3, Jones 2, Bowles 1,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NEVADA 78, NORFOLK STATE 66

Percentages: FG .491, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Bryant 3-5, Anderson 1-4, C.Brown 0-3, Tate 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bryant). Turnovers: 11 (C.Brown 4, Bryant 3, Tate 2). Steals: 6 (C.Brown 2, Bankston, Bryant). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. NEVADA Min M-A...
RENO, NV
NO. 13 UCLA 81, UC DAVIS 54

Percentages: FG .375, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Beasley 4-8, Pepper 2-5, DeBruhl 0-1, Henry 0-1, Anigwe 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Milling 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Anigwe). Turnovers: 17 (Johnson 5, Beasley 3, DeBruhl 3, Anigwe 2, Pepper 2, Adebayo, Lose). Steals: 3 (Beasley,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TEXAS STATE 87, UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND ARTS OF OKLAHOMA 72

Percentages: FG .426, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Allen 4-7, Forsythe 1-1, Cele 1-2, Dolan 1-2, Gaither 1-3, Makuntae 1-6, Mann 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cauley, Gaither). Turnovers: 13 (Gaither 5, J.Harrell 4, Cauley, Cele, Dolan, Makuntae). Steals: 7 (Mann 2, Allen, Cauley,...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Texas 96, Houston Christian 34

HOUSTON CHRISTIAN (5-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.261, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Wilson 1-2, Er.Maguire 1-2, Vujakovic 0-3, Oly 0-2, Erickson 0-1, En.Maguire 0-2, Mapusua 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Sutherland 1) Turnovers: 34 (En.Maguire 6, Collins 5, Nzoiwu 4, Vujakovic 3, Wilson 3,...
HOUSTON, TX
No. 24 Baylor 73, Long Beach St. 52

LONG BEACH ST. (5-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.185, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Bambrick 2-6, Hamilton-Fisher 2-5, Harris 2-6, Jeskeova 1-2, Murphy 1-3, Chung 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Jeskeova 2) Turnovers: 16 (Berry 5, Hamilton-Fisher 3, Jeskeova 3, Ka 2, Bambrick 1, Harris...
LONG BEACH, CA
UMASS LOWELL 68, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 60

Percentages: FG .339, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Brittain-Watts 3-5, Whyte 2-3, Morales 2-7, Tynen 1-3, Harper 1-4, Brewster 0-1, Jones 0-1, Tate 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Morales, Whyte, Zink). Turnovers: 15 (Brittain-Watts 4, Brewster 2, Chimezie 2, Tate 2, Tynen 2, Zink...
LOWELL, MA
Georgia 63, San Diego St. 44

SAN DIEGO ST. (10-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 30.612, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Ramos 3-10, Avinger 2-6, Barcello 1-4, Crain 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Pepe 1, Prohaska 1) Turnovers: 23 (Avinger 5, Prohaska 5, Crain 3, Ramos 3, Team 3, Pepe 2, Morris...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past No. 21 Creighton

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer had hoped to find her starters some rest and give the reserves extended minutes ahead of conference play. That looked possible until Creighton got going in the second half. Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists in 37 minutes, freshman...
STANFORD, CA

