Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
SFGate
Vanderbilt 76, Alabama A&M 46
ALABAMA A&M (1-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Free 3-7, Simmons 1-1, Smith 1-3, Burgin 0-2, McCallop 0-1, Murray 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Cody 1, Frazier 1) Turnovers: 27 (McCallop 5, Simmons 5, Smith 4, Team 4, Cody 3,...
SFGate
South Florida 66, No. 17 Arkansas 65, OT
ARKANSAS (13-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.000, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Daniels 4-11, Carr 2-5, Poffenbarger 1-4, Barnum 0-1, Spencer 0-5, Langerman 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Spencer 2, Dauda 2, Poffenbarger 1) Turnovers: 11 (Spencer 4, Dauda 3, Barnum 2, Daniels 1, Team...
SFGate
NORTH ALABAMA 83, WILLIAMS BAPTIST 45
Percentages: FG .279, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Keton 1-3, Townsend 1-4, Hardin 1-6, C.Anderson 0-1, Clark 0-1, M.Anderson 0-1, Ramsey 0-1, Clardy 0-2, Cluck 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Idowu 2). Turnovers: 10 (Hardin 3, Idowu 2, C.Anderson, Clark, Keton, M.Anderson, Townsend). Steals:...
SFGate
TCU 75, Nicholls 32
NICHOLLS (3-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.532, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 0-10, .000 (Bruce 0-2, Gill 0-3, Hamilton 0-2, Sandie 0-2, DePrisco 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Alexander 2, Manley 1) Turnovers: 27 (Hamilton 6, Gill 5, Manley 4, Sandie 3, Keshmeshian 3, Team 3, DePrisco...
SFGate
Purdue 59, Texas A&M 53
TEXAS A&M (5-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.333, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Bowles 3-10, Jones 1-3, Kindred 1-3, Patty 0-3, Green 0-3, Petticord 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Patty 2, Jones 2) Turnovers: 15 (Patty 4, Kindred 3, Malone 3, Jones 2, Bowles 1,...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
SFGate
NEVADA 78, NORFOLK STATE 66
Percentages: FG .491, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Bryant 3-5, Anderson 1-4, C.Brown 0-3, Tate 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bryant). Turnovers: 11 (C.Brown 4, Bryant 3, Tate 2). Steals: 6 (C.Brown 2, Bankston, Bryant). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. NEVADA Min M-A...
SFGate
NO. 13 UCLA 81, UC DAVIS 54
Percentages: FG .375, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Beasley 4-8, Pepper 2-5, DeBruhl 0-1, Henry 0-1, Anigwe 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Milling 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Anigwe). Turnovers: 17 (Johnson 5, Beasley 3, DeBruhl 3, Anigwe 2, Pepper 2, Adebayo, Lose). Steals: 3 (Beasley,...
SFGate
TEXAS STATE 87, UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND ARTS OF OKLAHOMA 72
Percentages: FG .426, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Allen 4-7, Forsythe 1-1, Cele 1-2, Dolan 1-2, Gaither 1-3, Makuntae 1-6, Mann 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cauley, Gaither). Turnovers: 13 (Gaither 5, J.Harrell 4, Cauley, Cele, Dolan, Makuntae). Steals: 7 (Mann 2, Allen, Cauley,...
SFGate
Texas 96, Houston Christian 34
HOUSTON CHRISTIAN (5-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.261, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Wilson 1-2, Er.Maguire 1-2, Vujakovic 0-3, Oly 0-2, Erickson 0-1, En.Maguire 0-2, Mapusua 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Sutherland 1) Turnovers: 34 (En.Maguire 6, Collins 5, Nzoiwu 4, Vujakovic 3, Wilson 3,...
SFGate
No. 24 Baylor 73, Long Beach St. 52
LONG BEACH ST. (5-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.185, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Bambrick 2-6, Hamilton-Fisher 2-5, Harris 2-6, Jeskeova 1-2, Murphy 1-3, Chung 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Jeskeova 2) Turnovers: 16 (Berry 5, Hamilton-Fisher 3, Jeskeova 3, Ka 2, Bambrick 1, Harris...
SFGate
UMASS LOWELL 68, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 60
Percentages: FG .339, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Brittain-Watts 3-5, Whyte 2-3, Morales 2-7, Tynen 1-3, Harper 1-4, Brewster 0-1, Jones 0-1, Tate 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Morales, Whyte, Zink). Turnovers: 15 (Brittain-Watts 4, Brewster 2, Chimezie 2, Tate 2, Tynen 2, Zink...
SFGate
Georgia 63, San Diego St. 44
SAN DIEGO ST. (10-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 30.612, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Ramos 3-10, Avinger 2-6, Barcello 1-4, Crain 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Pepe 1, Prohaska 1) Turnovers: 23 (Avinger 5, Prohaska 5, Crain 3, Ramos 3, Team 3, Pepe 2, Morris...
SFGate
Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past No. 21 Creighton
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer had hoped to find her starters some rest and give the reserves extended minutes ahead of conference play. That looked possible until Creighton got going in the second half. Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists in 37 minutes, freshman...
