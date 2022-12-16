Read full article on original website
We'll Never See A Director's Cut Of Avatar: The Way Of Water, And That's A Good Thing
"Avatar: The Way of Water" marks the epic return of legendary filmmaker James Cameron to the director's chair, with it being his very first movie since 2009 when the original "Avatar" came out. At 192 minutes long, the cinematic behemoth was reportedly a massive undertaking for both Cameron and the crew, and many people believe — or at least wish — that a director's cut will be released in the future to show off all their hard work, especially since "The Way of Water" runtime was one of Cameron's biggest battles during post-production.
Ranking Every James Cameron Movie From Worst To Best
The films of James Cameron are full of compelling contradictions. For decades he has been at the forefront of cinematic technology, yet his cutting-edge techniques are put to the service of old-fashioned (sometimes clichéd) storytelling. He's a bleeding heart liberal and peacenik, but is fascinated with military hardware and violence on screen. His films are personal and idiosyncratic, and sometimes downright weird, but have proven to be some of the most popular movies of all time.
James Cameron Claims Avatar's Performance Capture Prevents On-Set Distractions
"Avatar 2: The Way of Water" has already made waves, so to speak, for its technological advances. The film takes place almost entirely in the CGI landscapes and seascapes of Pandora, with internationally beloved actors like Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet rendered unrecognizable by digital effects; yet the film never fails to showcase its actors' performances. "Avatar 2" is already considered to be a sure thing for the Best Visual Effects Oscar at this year's Academy Awards. After all, the movie's first iteration, "Avatar," already nabbed the Visual Effects Oscar — as well as two other Academy Awards — in 2010.
The Avatar 2 Scene That Proves Humans Still Beat CGI
Making a serious splash with ticket-buying audiences during its feverishly anticipated big-screen debut, the special-effects-drenched "Avatar: The Way of Water" recently delivered the second-most-profitable Monday of the year for theaters, coming in just behind 2022's Monday box office champion, "Top Gun: Maverick" (via Deadline). Racking up roughly $150 million domestically since its December 16 opening, director James Cameron's big-budget sci-fi-action flick is also closing in on the $500 million mark globally.
James Cameron Lost Some Serious Bets On Avatar Star Zoe Saldaña's Archery Skills
13 years after the original film hit theaters, "Avatar: The Way of Water," the first of many planned "Avatar" sequels, finally arrived in December 2022. Moviegoers can, of course, expect both good and bad aspects of "Avatar: The Way of Water," but the film has been a massive hit, with an emotional and tense story alongside groundbreaking motion capture technology that adds to the film's immersion.
James Cameron Just Coined The Term 'Stranger Things Effect' To Describe Aging Young Actors
Although "Stranger Things" is a series that features a host of interdimensional monsters, a secret government facility filled with child psychics, and a parallel universe known simply as "the Upside Down," it's safe to say that one of the strangest things about the show is just how fast the residents of Hawkins, Indiana seem to age.
Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus Starts Filming Early Next Year
Fede Alvarez burst onto the horror scene with the one-two punch of his spectacular 2013 "Evil Dead" reboot and the extraordinarily tense thriller "Don't Breathe" in 2016. Now, he looks to make a blood-soaked mark on another classic genre franchise. The last released film in the "Alien" franchise came in...
Joaquin Phoenix Was Deeply Involved In Shaping Ridley Scott's Upcoming Napoleon Movie
It's now been over two decades since director-producer Ridley Scott collaborated with Joaquin Phoenix on a movie. That movie, of course, was 2000's "Gladiator," in which Phoenix played Commodus, the ruthless leader of ancient Rome. Flash forward to today, and fans now are looking forward to seeing Phoenix as another historical leader in Scott's upcoming film, "Napoleon."
Dwayne Johnson Claims Black Adam May Still Have A Future In The DCU (Just Not In Its Next Chapter)
It's been a rough month to be a DC fan. Despite four live-action movies on the books for 2023, it's been hard for fans to get excited with all of the announcements and change-ups happening behind the scenes. This is all thanks to the promotion of James Gunn and Peter Safran to become the new heads of DC film and television. That means they're in charge of creating a cohesive vision for the future of DC projects. It also means massive changes to the current state of the DCEU, which has resulted in headlines like "Wonder Woman 3" getting put on the back burner and Henry Cavill being out as Superman.
Edie Falco Says She Thought Avatar 2 Came Out A Long Time Ago
It is no secret that "Avatar: The Way of Water" is arguably one of the most highly-anticipated films in recent memory –- if not one of the most highly-anticipated films of all time. Not only is it the follow-up to the smash hit blockbuster "Avatar" (which at one point was the highest-grossing film in history), but it also is the first film directed by James Cameron in 13 years. With that in mind, it's easy to assume that many fans have been incredibly excited about the movie's debut.
Avatar 2 Fans Are Scratching Their Heads Over The Sully Kids' Accents
There are an endless array of challenges that come with creating an entire universe from the ground up, which is more than likely what plagued James Cameron when coming up with the ever-expanding world present in the "Avatar" franchise. The planet of Pandora was truly like nothing we had seen on the big screen, not only for its grand-scaled environments and collection of strange creatures, but also for its more nuanced details that helped breathe even more life into Cameron's computer-generated world. The customs, beliefs, and language of the Na'vi people, pulled from a combination of real-life cultures and science fiction stories (via Insider), imbued the motion-captured cast with a believable sense of their society that further immersed viewers back in 2009.
Rooster's Story Was The Key To Getting Tom Cruise On Board For Top Gun: Maverick
Soaring to critical acclaim and box office riches, "Top Gun: Maverick" will not only be remembered as a rare sequel-reboot that's better than the original but as one of the most successful films of the early 2020s. Starring "Mission Impossible's" Tom Cruise as the titular loose-cannon Navy pilot with a predilection for ignoring authority, "Maverick" forced the character to take an unfamiliar and uncomfortable leadership position over a new class of Top Gun students.
Olivia Wilde Discusses Casting Florence Pugh In Don't Worry Darling
"Don't Worry Darling" was a film that, admittedly, left a lot of us scratching our heads, for better or worse. The Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller — based on a spec script by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, and Katie Silberman (via Deadline) — follows housewife Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) as she tries to uncover a dark secret about her suburb's seemingly idyllic lifestyle that is being hidden from everyone else. As Wilde's second directorial effort following her 2019 hit "Booksmart," "Don't Worry Darling" saw a good amount of anticipation and promise, but its release was a different story. While the film was a moderate box office success, earning over $86 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo), the film polarized critics, with many unfavorably comparing it to similar films such as "Get Out" (via Rotten Tomatoes).
The Unfilmed Luke Training Scene For Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Fixes A Weird Moment
Even in big Hollywood movies, essential footage can still end up on the cutting room floor. Take 1973's "The Exorcist," for example. Ask fans to select iconic scenes from that movie, and the "Spider Walk" scene in which the possessed Reagan crawls backward up a flight of stairs, is sure to come up. However, that scene was deleted ... until "The Version You've Never Seen" of "The Exorcist" was released in 2000. Furthermore, major moments often don't even make it past the script stage, which can leave plot holes in the released film.
Babylon Director Damien Chazelle Explains Why The Movie Took 15 Years To Come Together
Damien Chazelle is nothing if not ambitious. Perhaps that's why so many of his films are about all-consuming ambition, whether it's a nascent jazz legend's climb to the top in "Whiplash," two star-crossed artists' yearning for Hollywood success in "La La Land," or an astronaut's otherworldly aspirations in "First Man." "I ... naturally find myself drawn for whatever reason towards stories of people living in their dreams, for better or worse," the filmmaker told Screen Rant. "This idea of always reaching towards something that obviously can inspire achievements and progress and whatnot, but can also come with so much collateral damage."
Why Patrick Bateman Ended Up On The Cutting Room Floor Of Rules Of Attraction
Roger Avary, the Oscar-winning co-writer of "Pulp Fiction," brought to life another fragmented story of complex characters with his 2003 adaptation, "The Rules of Attraction." While the film was not a huge critical success upon release, it has become a cult classic — even The AV Club added it to their New Cult Canon series. With its star-studded cast featuring James Van Der Beek, Shannyn Sossamon, Jessica Biel, and Kate Bosworth, fans have sought out the dark comedy about the trials and tribulations of young people in college.
Jovan Adepo On What Connects Babylon To His Upcoming Sci-Fi Epic - Exclusive
The new movie "Babylon" is an epic, sweeping tale of the early days of Hollywood, set in the 1920s as Los Angeles turns from a small, sprawling farm town into a major American city, thanks in part to the growth of the film industry. The film also chronicles the transition of cinema from silent films to the sound era and documents how many of its creative personnel were unable to make that leap.
Aladdin Animator Eric Goldberg Sat In On Robin Williams' Recordings To Perfect Genie's Mannerisms
By the early 1990s, the Disney Renaissance was well underway thanks to the success of such titles as "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast," among others. To keep the momentum going, the media giant prepared for the release of "Aladdin" in 1992: the tale of the titular thief with a heart of gold — as voiced by Scott Weinger — who falls in love with the princess of Agrabah, Jasmine (Linda Larkin). Sinister forces seek to interrupt their unlikely love story, but thankfully for them, they have some immensely powerful backup.
Steven Spielberg Sees A Goodfellas Parallel To The Godfather That Most Viewers Miss
"Goodfellas" has appeared on Variety's new list of the 100 Greatest Movies (at number 12 on the list), a fact that shouldn't surprise too many film buffs. The Martin Scorsese gangster classic scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture when it came out in 1990 and has appeared in several rankings of the greatest films ever made.
The Simpsons' Harry Shearer's First Film Role Was In An Abbott And Costello Movie
As long-running as it can be confusing, "The Simpsons" has been around for a long time, and many of its voice cast members have stayed on the job for actual decades — some since the show's humble "The Tracey Ullman Show" beginnings in 1987. As such, many of them are considerably older than you'd assume from the characters they're voicing.
