Exclusive: Local woman charged in viral child abuse video speaks out

(WKBN) – On Thursday, First News exclusively sat down with the woman in a viral social media video that shows child abuse out of Newton Falls.

The video is too graphic to air but it shows 27-year-old Amber McElravy throwing a 5-year-old child and beating him with a belt.

She faces six counts of felony child-endangering charges but is out of jail on bond.

McElravy says she was the victim of physical and sexual abuse as a child. She says she wanted to go public with her interview with First News to educate others about the cycle of abuse from one generation to the next.

“If I was in the right state of mind, I would never have done that to anyone. My family was more shocked than anything because I’m not that person,” she said.

McElravy is a mother of four. The child in the video is not one of her biological children but was in her care before her arrest.

“I noticed that there was something seriously wrong with me mentally. After I had our daughter in May… I felt like I was drowning and how far I was a danger to everybody because I just didn’t feel right,” she said.

Court records show McElravy’s attorney has asked for a psychological examination and filed a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

“I didn’t even know about the video. Honestly, I did not know about that. I don’t remember doing it, but there is a video of it and I have seen it and it is awful. It’s horrific and I wish I never did it,” she said.

McElravy says the abuse started with her husband, Kyle McElravy. Another video was shared on social media claiming to show him hitting the child. Kyle is currently charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count of domestic violence.

“He didn’t want me to take him on in the first place. He started just, like, walking up to him and slapping him in the back of the head for no reason,” McElravy said.

She wants to raise awareness of generational trauma, which is essentially the passing down of bad coping mechanisms from one generation to the next, creating a toxic cycle.

Two people came with McElravy to her interview on Thursday, one of which was Megan Dapruzzo Markley, a homeopathic doctor who specializes in intergenerational trauma.

“The more evaluations that can be done, the more information that we can come up with in studying people, understanding women like Amber and how her mind got to be the way it is,” Dapruzzo Markley said.

