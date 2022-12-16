ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Coast Business Times talk-back: Ghost Kitchens prosper

By C.J. Ward
 5 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This week's Pacific Coast Business Times reports on Kitchen Terminal, the company behind a new concept in shared commercial kitchens.

Executive Editor, Neal Koch, appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about the tasty trend in culinary entrepreneurship that's opening doors for creative cooks.

