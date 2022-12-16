ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Comments / 1

Related
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man had $34,000 worth of pot in his house while on electronic monitoring for gun case, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man had more than $34,000 worth of pot, MDMA, and cocaine in his house where he was on electronic monitoring for a pending gun case. Brayan Bernabe was charged with illegally possessing a ghost gun with a laser sight and an extended ammunition magazine on July 2 and posted a $10,000 bail deposit the very next day to go home on electronic monitoring, prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart

MANHATTAN, Ill. - Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday. Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees. Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at...
MANHATTAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Man killed during shooting inside South Side barbershop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deadly shooting at a barbershop on the city's South Side.Chicago police said just before midnight, someone wearing all-black clothing and a black ski mask went into the shop near 80th and Halsted streets and opened fire.One man was hit in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police are searching for the shooter. 
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Weekly

South Side Weekly

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
801
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

The South Side Weekly is a nonprofit newspaper dedicated to supporting cultural and civic engagement on the South Side, and to developing emerging journalists, writers, and artists.

 https://www.southsideweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy