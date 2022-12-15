ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Woman admits to unwittingly funding Iran critic kidnap plot

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

A California woman pleaded guilty on Thursday in connection with her unwitting role in a foiled plot to kidnap a prominent Iranian opposition activist living in New York City and take her back to Tehran.

U.S. prosecutors have not accused Niloufar Bahadorifar of participating in the plot to abduct Masih Alinejad, a journalist and vocal critic of the Iranian government for its treatment of women and other issues.

But authorities said four Iranians who plotted to kidnap the activist paid an American private investigator to watch her used Bahadorifar as a go-between.

Bahadorifar pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to violate U.S. economic sanctions on Iran by helping channel money to the investigator.

Her lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, told The New York Times that Bahadorifar was herself a victim of a “cancerous” Iranian regime.

“When Iran’s terrorist leaders aren’t slaughtering their own people,” he said, “they’re traveling the globe trying to kill their critics, including the despicable manipulation of Ms. Bahadorifar by an old family friend.”

Bahadorifar said in court she was unaware the money was used to pay the investigator to conduct surveillance. She told the judge she had sent the funds to the investigator via PayPal on behalf of a government official in Iran who was a longtime family friend.

An Iranian intelligence officer and others were charged in New York last year with attempting to kidnap Alinejad and take her back to Iran. The Officials in Iran have denied the charge .

The private investigator, who also was unaware his employers were actually Iranian agents, later cooperated with the FBI and has not been charged.

Alinejad became a U.S. citizen in 2019 after working for years as a journalist in Iran. She fled the country after its disputed 2009 presidential election and has become a prominent figure on Farsi-language satellite channels abroad that criticize Iran.

U.S. authorities are investigating whether Alinejad was the target of a second plot after the first one was disrupted.

Last summer, police arrested a man near her Brooklyn home with a loaded assault rifle and dozens of rounds of ammunition. Alinejad said a home security video had recorded the man outside her front door.

Bahadorifar will be sentenced April 7.

Iran has conducted a brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters who took to the streets in September after the death of a 22-year-old woman taken into custody by the morality police.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
RadarOnline

Newly Uncovered Surveillance Video Appears To Show Moscow Victims Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen Just Hours Before Quadruple Murder

Newly found surveillance video reportedly reveals University of Idaho victims Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen strolling with a male in downtown Moscow a number of hours prior to their gruesome murders.Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith, who administer the University Of Idaho Murders — Case Discussion Facebook group, shared stills from the video, with the unknown male's identity obscured.The women appear to be wearing the same clothes Goncalves and Mogen were seen sporting that same evening on video outside a nearby food truck, according to FOX News. The man walking with them is also wearing clothes that look like those on...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Women protest outside Afghanistan university after Taliban block their access

Women protested outside a university in Afghanistan after the Taliban suspended their access to third-level education. This video shows the scene in Jalalabad as both men and women demonstrated on the streets. The move was communicated in a letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education after a government meeting.Females will be banned, with immediate effect and until further notice, from both private and public universities.It is the latest crackdown on women's freedoms and rights in Afghanistan. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Who are the key members of the Taliban’s new all-male government?It’s wishful thinking to believe in a more moderate TalibanTaliban rename women’s ministry as office for group’s moral police
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
79K+
Followers
118K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy