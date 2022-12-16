Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars face Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in Week 16 for the second straight season. Both teams have come a long way since the previous meeting. This year, the Jaguars (6-8) and Jets (7-7) are in the middle of a playoff race in a jumbled AFC so there’s plenty at stake Thursday night. The resurgent Jaguars are one game behind the Titans in the AFC South. The Jets are one game behind the Dolphins and Chargers for a wild-card spot.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO