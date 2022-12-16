ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Big Sky Bonus’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Montana Lottery’s “Big Sky Bonus” game were:

01-10-20-31, Bonus: 2

(one, ten, twenty, thirty-one; Bonus: two)

Estimated jackpot: $4,858

