RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno mayor Hillary Schieve is suing a private investigator and his company after finding a device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location. The lawsuit, first reported by The Nevada Independent on Thursday, alleges that the investigator trespassed onto her property to install the device without her consent. It says Schieve was unaware until a mechanic noticed it while working on her vehicle. The complaint says, further, that the investigator was working on behalf of an “unidentified third party” whose identity she has not been able to ascertain. “The tracking and surveillance of Schieve caused her, as it would cause any reasonable person, significant fear and distress,” it reads.

RENO, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO