12 News

Shipping container homeless shelter plan approved by Phoenix City Council

PHOENIX — Refurbished shipping containers will be turned into shelter units in the City of Phoenix after the Council approved a plan on Wednesday. The $3 million contract with Steel & Spark LLC will create private units on a city-owned lot near 22nd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road that will house 80 individuals or family units in ‘X’ shape pods of four 40-foot-tall containers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Human-trafficking lawsuits against Iowa school expected to be tried in 2024

A pair of federal lawsuits alleging that Western Iowa Tech Community College engaged in human trafficking are continuing to work their way through the court system. One lawsuit was filed entirely on behalf of 14 students from Chile, and the other was filed on behalf of 11 other students who mostly originate from Brazil. The […] The post Human-trafficking lawsuits against Iowa school expected to be tried in 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Washington Examiner

'Nobody believes it': Kari Lake files lawsuit declaring herself the winner

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake brought forth a civil complaint Friday to overturn her election defeat and declare her the winner. Claiming that voting tabulations were rife with illegal votes, Lake is also seeking the opportunity to "inspect" Maricopa County ballots, strike "invalid" ballots, and have a trial for any disputed factual claims in the matter.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Reno mayor sues after finding tracking device on vehicle

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno mayor Hillary Schieve is suing a private investigator and his company after finding a device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location. The lawsuit, first reported by The Nevada Independent on Thursday, alleges that the investigator trespassed onto her property to install the device without her consent. It says Schieve was unaware until a mechanic noticed it while working on her vehicle. The complaint says, further, that the investigator was working on behalf of an “unidentified third party” whose identity she has not been able to ascertain. “The tracking and surveillance of Schieve caused her, as it would cause any reasonable person, significant fear and distress,” it reads.
RENO, NV
The Hill

Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials

Defeated Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake called for Maricopa County election officials to be “locked up” on Sunday as Lake gears up to contest her opponent’s certified victory in court hearings this week. Speaking to a crowd of young conservatives at Turning Point USA’s America Fest, Lake discussed her election contest at length, repeating…
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

12 News

