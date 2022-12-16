Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Major Announcement Made In The NBAOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittney Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
New Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Related
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court finds no problem with judge terminating parental rights as father struggled to log in
Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday did not fault a Jefferson County judge for refusing to postpone a hearing in which she terminated a father's parental rights, even as the man was unsuccessfully trying to connect to the proceedings virtually. The justices noted that Colorado law permits judges to end the...
Judge orders Phoenix to stop sweeps of homeless encampments
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily halted the city of Phoenix from conducting sweeps of a huge homeless encampment downtown. Judge Murray Snow issued an emergency injunction Thursday in response to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court by the ACLU of Arizona. The order prohibits authorities...
Federal judge to make ruling on 'enhanced cleaning' plan for 'The Zone' homeless encampment
PHOENIX — To clean or not to clean? That could be up to a judge. The City of Phoenix appeared in federal court Wednesday ahead of a planned deep cleaning of "The Zone," the city's largest homeless encampment, which at some point in 2022 had more than 1,000 people sleeping on the streets.
Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to 10-year-old rape victim drops lawsuit against state AG
Attorneys for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, and her medical partner dropped their lawsuit against the state attorney general Thursday.
Judge sanctions MyPillow founder Mike Lindell for ‘fishing expedition’ into Kent County election records
KENT COUNTY, MI – A judge rejected MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s demand for Kent County election records as a costly “fishing expedition” in Lindell’s effort to defend a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems. U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip Green on Tuesday, Nov. 29,...
“They are going to slam this judge”: Experts say appeals court will shut down Trump judge’s “circus”
Legal experts predicted that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will soon shut down the special master process in the Mar-a-Lago probe that was ordered by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. The special master process ordered by Cannon, a Trump appointee, effectively allows former President Donald Trump to challenge the...
Kari Lake Lawsuit Could Help Trump Get Reinstated as President, Lawyer Says
Trump attorney Christina Bobb said that the Arizona gubernatorial candidate's legal action could have knock-on effect "down the road" for the former president.
Girls who escaped Arizona polygamist group found in Washington state
Investigators say eight girls ranging in age from 11 to 16 who ran away from away from their home in Arizona were found in Washington state. The FBI says the girls were wives of Samuel Bateman, a self-proclaimed prophet. KPNX’s Chase Golightly reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
Shipping container homeless shelter plan approved by Phoenix City Council
PHOENIX — Refurbished shipping containers will be turned into shelter units in the City of Phoenix after the Council approved a plan on Wednesday. The $3 million contract with Steel & Spark LLC will create private units on a city-owned lot near 22nd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road that will house 80 individuals or family units in ‘X’ shape pods of four 40-foot-tall containers.
Ariz. polygamist leader allegedly had 20 wives, including 9-year-old, and wanted to marry daughter
SPOKANE, Wash. (TCD) -- Several underage wives of a fundamentalist leader currently in custody in Arizona were reportedly found in an Airbnb in Washington after they escaped a group home. According to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, on Thursday, Dec. 1, a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy knocked on the door of a...
Human-trafficking lawsuits against Iowa school expected to be tried in 2024
A pair of federal lawsuits alleging that Western Iowa Tech Community College engaged in human trafficking are continuing to work their way through the court system. One lawsuit was filed entirely on behalf of 14 students from Chile, and the other was filed on behalf of 11 other students who mostly originate from Brazil. The […] The post Human-trafficking lawsuits against Iowa school expected to be tried in 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights Act?
The Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Depending on the outcome in the two seats that have not yet been called, a swing of between three and five seats would have left the House in Democratic hands. The Republicans can thank five of the six...
Washington Examiner
Arizona sheriff threatens criminal charges against border wall construction builders
An Arizona sheriff has threatened criminal charges against any construction worker caught building a wall along Santa Cruz County's boundary with Mexico — unaware that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's office never planned to build there. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway warned late last week that he planned to...
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
Washington Examiner
'Nobody believes it': Kari Lake files lawsuit declaring herself the winner
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake brought forth a civil complaint Friday to overturn her election defeat and declare her the winner. Claiming that voting tabulations were rife with illegal votes, Lake is also seeking the opportunity to "inspect" Maricopa County ballots, strike "invalid" ballots, and have a trial for any disputed factual claims in the matter.
Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB funding
More than three dozen attorneys general from red and blue states on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to agree to decide the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Board’s (CFPB) funding structure. The separate coalitions of Republican and Democratic state AGs urged the court to take up the case for sharply contrasting reasons. Led by…
Protesters block construction of Arizona border wall made of shipping containers
What started as a small demonstration has turned into a two-week standoff as residents and environmentalists fight outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s effort to wall off sections of the U.S.-Mexico border with shipping containers. Twenty protesters withstood freezing temperatures over the weekend to defy the project, which started in...
Reno mayor sues after finding tracking device on vehicle
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno mayor Hillary Schieve is suing a private investigator and his company after finding a device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location. The lawsuit, first reported by The Nevada Independent on Thursday, alleges that the investigator trespassed onto her property to install the device without her consent. It says Schieve was unaware until a mechanic noticed it while working on her vehicle. The complaint says, further, that the investigator was working on behalf of an “unidentified third party” whose identity she has not been able to ascertain. “The tracking and surveillance of Schieve caused her, as it would cause any reasonable person, significant fear and distress,” it reads.
Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
Defeated Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake called for Maricopa County election officials to be “locked up” on Sunday as Lake gears up to contest her opponent’s certified victory in court hearings this week. Speaking to a crowd of young conservatives at Turning Point USA’s America Fest, Lake discussed her election contest at length, repeating…
Judge orders trial this week in Kari Lake's challenge to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs' victory
PHOENIX — Kari Lake will get her day in court this week to challenge her election defeat. Late Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ordered a two-day trial Wednesday and Thursday on two of the ten claims Lake made in contesting Democrat Katie Hobbs' 17,000-vote victory. Both...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0