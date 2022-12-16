Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power quickly became Amazon Prime's top-performing show. The series delves into J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth lore, set in the world's Second Age, long before the more recognizable story of The Lord of the Rings. With season one wrapping up in October, season two is already in the works, though little is known about it at this point in time. The release date is unconfirmed, but the show announced that Sam Hazeldine will take over as Adar in the upcoming season. They also announced 14 new cast members but have not confirmed what characters they will be. But that's not the most recent piece of news. Since then, the streaming service has released its directorial team for The Rings of Power Season 2. Charlotte Brändström will be taking the helm with the assistance of Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper. Notably, this season will feature an all-female directing team. It's a fitting choice as the show has made a point of strengthening the female characters of Middle-earth. It seems that moving forward, the women behind the scenes will be taking cues from Morfydd Clark's empowered Galadriel. The names of the directors may not be familiar to everyone, but their work should ring some bells.

