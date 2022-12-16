Read full article on original website
How to Watch ‘Krampus’
There’s something eerily enjoyable about horror movies set around Christmas time. Fans of the genre would definitely agree. It’s kind of fun to watch spine-chilling, blood-curdling tales of monsters and dark elements, while the world outside is aglow in festive spirits. There are quite a few such movies that we can say are worthwhile to be watched as a holiday ritual every year. 2015’s Krampus makes it to that list. It’s essentially a Christmas horror comedy revolving around the titular demon who takes over a suburban neighborhood, with a particular target on the Engel family. Set against the backdrop of the brightest festival of the year, the film creates a grim atmosphere with scary creatures and gory fun.
How to Watch 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'
With the festive season right around the corner, it's time to take stock of all the Christmas classics that have been released over the years. This December, there can be no better movie to start with than National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik and written by John Hughes. The Chevy Chase comedy classic is the third sequel in the National Lampoon's Vacation series, wherein the Griswold family attempt some kind of family getaway only for their own incompetence and outside influences to blow things out of control. So, without further ado, here's where you can watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
How to Watch Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon': Showtimes and Streaming Details
Though multi-Oscar-winning La La Land (2016) became the subject of an unexpected controversy when it was falsely announced as Best Picture at the Academy Awards instead of the rightful winner Moonlight (2016), writer and director Damien Chazelle still won big that night when he received the Best Director award and has since become one of the most ambitious and beloved filmmakers working today. With the stressful jazz-fueled thrill ride that is Whiplash (2014), the love letter to classic Hollywood musicals that is La La Land, and the gorgeous galactic biopic that is First Man (2018), Chazelle has quickly established a rock-solid track record for delivering visually stunning and narratively gripping feature films.
'Babylon' Gets "Naughty" and "Nice" Trailers Ahead of Christmas Weekend Release
In order to tease this week’s release of Damien Chazelle’s highly anticipated Babylon and put a Christmas spin on it, Paramount Pictures released today not one, but two trailers for the upcoming comedy/drama from the La La Land director. Labeled “naughty” and “nice,” the trailers focus on different aspects of the movie, but both of them highlight the movie’s star-studded cast that features Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Katherine Waterston, Diego Calva, Max Minghella, and Jean Smart.
Here's Where You Know 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode Directors From
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power quickly became Amazon Prime's top-performing show. The series delves into J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth lore, set in the world's Second Age, long before the more recognizable story of The Lord of the Rings. With season one wrapping up in October, season two is already in the works, though little is known about it at this point in time. The release date is unconfirmed, but the show announced that Sam Hazeldine will take over as Adar in the upcoming season. They also announced 14 new cast members but have not confirmed what characters they will be. But that's not the most recent piece of news. Since then, the streaming service has released its directorial team for The Rings of Power Season 2. Charlotte Brändström will be taking the helm with the assistance of Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper. Notably, this season will feature an all-female directing team. It's a fitting choice as the show has made a point of strengthening the female characters of Middle-earth. It seems that moving forward, the women behind the scenes will be taking cues from Morfydd Clark's empowered Galadriel. The names of the directors may not be familiar to everyone, but their work should ring some bells.
‘Blood’ Trailer Asks How Far Would You Go to Save Your Children [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Blood, an upcoming horror film set to release this January. The movie follows a recently divorced mother (Michelle Monaghan) who’s pushed to the brink of sanity while trying to save her son from a mysterious disease. The exclusive trailer starts with Jess...
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
New 'Evil Dead Rise' Image Teases the Boomstick's Bloody Return
We're finally getting an idea of where the 6,500 liters of blood went in a new image for Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise exclusively from Empire. The latest look at the film was part of an interview with Cronin on the wild new direction he's taking Evil Dead in with his latest feature produced by Sam Raimi. The film trades the usual cabin in the woods for a high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles all while following sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland). When Beth reunites with her sister and family after years apart, they find themselves trapped in a Deadite invasion in the cramped building. It's a family affair for the franchise as they work together to fend off the hoard in their blood-soaked nightmare.
The Best Fantasy Shows of 2022
As 2022 is coming to an end, it’s nice to look back on how our lives have changed over the past few months and how many new things were introduced to the world. From new memes to new songs, the media just keeps on giving and growing — and we can say the same for the world of TV. There have been a lot of notable TV shows this year from different genres, may it be the likes of Abbott Elementary, Andor, or The Bear, among many others. What’s for certain is that 2022 has been a wildly successful year for TV.
From the Original Animated Version to 'The Mean One,' How Do The Grinches Rank?
The Grinch is one of Dr. Seuss' most iconic and long-lasting creations, a perennial Christmas character who's been the subject of many adaptations. The latest, horror movie parody The Mean One, with the Grinch as a murderous monster who threatens to ruin Christmas for a sleepy mountain town. Previously, Illumination Entertainment's Dr. Seuss' The Grinch in 2018 was only the second time the green-skinned meanie has appeared on the big screen, following up on the last live-action adaptation way back in 2000. Then, of course, there's the original 1966 animated adaptation How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which featured Boris Karloff and arrived on the small screen less than 10 years after the first Grinch book itself.
The Best Films of 2022
After a few years when the movies were struggling, 2022 saw film come back in a major way. Thanks to Tom Cruise, an abundance of Marvel films, and the return of the Jurassic world yet again, 2022's box office was the biggest its been in years, and with the recent releases of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water, it seems like the theatrical experience isn’t going anywhere any time soon. As a great scholar once said, heartbreak feels good in a place like this.
Justin Bieber Close to $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights
Justin Bieber is nearing a deal to sell his music rights to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for around $200 million, sources confirm to Variety. The news, which has been rumored for weeks, was first reported Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal. The deal, which sources stress is not yet done, includes Bieber’s shares of his publishing and recorded-music catalog, which sources tell Variety will continue to be administered and owned (respectively) by Universal even if the deal closes. Reps for Bieber and Hipgnosis either declined or did not respond to Variety‘s requests for comment. The news comes amid a general cooling-off of...
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reveals How He Accidentally Wrecked the Future of '1883'
If there’s one thing that Paramount+ executives don’t regret, it's having said yes to the Yellowstone project. The Kevin Costner-led series not only ended up becoming one of the streaming platform’s tentpole series – with viewership numbers reaching new records every season – but also spawned the creation of spin-offs that have become incredibly popular. But one person underestimated the Yellowstone-verse potential: Its own creator. In an interview with Deadline, director and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan reveals that he made a huge mistake with one of the spin-offs, 1883.
What’s Happening With the Avatar Prequel on Sigourney Weaver’s Character?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterEven though Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all-time, it seemed like its sequels were doomed to remain in development for decades before audiences would ever get the chance to return to Pandora. In addition to inventing new technology for the ambitious undertaking of topping his previous success, James Cameron often made contradictory comments regarding what exactly was in store for the franchise. It seems like the storyline for the sequels and their production order may have changed a few times during the writing process, as at one point Cameron discussed the possibility of a prequel film that would explore the initial colonization of Pandora by humans. Among the noted storylines that he stated could appear in the film was the return of Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver), in what would presumably be a digitally de-aged performance.
10 Best Unproduced Screenplays of All Time, According to Reddit
While Hollywood makes hundreds of films every year, there are some scripts with tremendous promise that – whether due to a lack of commercial appeal or poor timing – never get made despite being brilliant. Whether penned by an unknown or an established writer, there are many screenplays that fans want to still see get made.
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse’ Clip Shows Charlie Mackesy’s Illustrations Coming to Life [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Apple TV+ The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse, an upcoming animated short film inspired by Charlie Mackesy’s acclaimed book. The film counts on the voice talents of Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne, and Tom Hollander. The clip introduces us...
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Poised to Dominate Christmas Box Office
After 13 years, James Cameron has brought audiences back to Pandora with his mega-budget, high-octane, science-fiction extravaganza Avatar: The Way of Water. Anticipation for the sequel was high ahead of its wide release on December, 16, with experts predicting huge box office numbers. Avatar: The Way of Water hasn't disappointed those backing it to attract a vast audience, with the film at the precipice of a half a billion global gross with $497 million in box office earnings thus far. It will come as no surprise then that Variety believes Avatar: The Way of Water is poised yet again to dominate this weekend's box office over the extended Christmas period.
There’s a Great Movie Behind That Robert Redford Nodding GIF
It doesn’t take too long web surfing to encounter some youngster’s idea of humor: a looping, seconds-long video image of Robert Redford nodding his approval, in response to a sarcastic statement or maybe a “big booty.” While modern civilization has not quite closed the cultural gap between generations, the very existence of the “Robert Redford nod of approval” GIF is a fascinating contradiction, joining millennial Internet language with a film from 1972, penned in part by a screenwriter relatively infamous in Hollywood for a conservative outlook. If context mattered for GIFs – and it shouldn’t – these millennials might be disappointed to learn that Jeremiah Johnson is a stereotypical manly man movie, something that dads the world over have fallen asleep to in their big chairs watching AMC. However, there’s a third layer to this inverted, bearded matryoshka doll, which is that Jeremiah Johnson is actually an incisive look at manhood, and a fantastic film.
'His Dark Materials' Season 3: Jane Tranter & Dan McCulloch on Working With Philip Pullman, and Continuing the Story
[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 3 of His Dark Materials.]. The eight-episode third and final season of the HBO series His Dark Materials, based on author Philip Pullman’s The Amber Spyglass, follows Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) on their journey to The Land of the Dead, a dark place from which no one has ever returned. At the same time, Lyra’s parents, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) and Lord Asriel Belacqua (James McAvoy) begrudgingly come to understand that working together may be the only way to succeed in their ultimate goals.
First 'A Small Light' Image Shows Liev Schreiber in WWII Series
In honor of the ongoing Hanukkah celebrations, National Geographic has just released a first-look image from their upcoming limited series A Small Light. The series, which is set to be released to National Geographic and Disney+ in the Spring of next year, will tell the story of a Hanukkah shared by the Frank, van Pels, and Gies families as they observed the holiday during their time in hiding during World War II.
