actionnews5.com
Lucy Elementary students, staff to transition in 4 years
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools have reached an agreement regarding Lucy Elementary School. The agreement reflects the district’s commitment to ensuring a high-quality education for all and includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary building for $3.3 million.
desotocountynews.com
Saulsberry to be eulogized at Northpoint Tuesday
Northpoint Christian School has announced that a vigil to honor the life of the late Christian Saulsberry will be held Tuesday at the school. Northpoint made the announcement on its social media channels Monday. Saulsberry starred in football at Northpoint and followed that success to a career at Itawamba Community...
Tennessee Tribune
The Only Nationwide Black Led Mortgage Company Opens to New Branch Locations in Memphis
Memphis (TN Tribune) – LEGACY Home Loans, a mortgage banking firm,. headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues to make good on its commitment to its. mission to Empower Black Communities Throughout the United States with a Focus on. Building Sustainable Wealth Through Homeownership and Leaving Family Legacies, by. opening...
actionnews5.com
Memphis preschool owner surprises teachers with luxury Christmas gifts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis preschool owner surprised teacher with luxury Christmas gifts in Parkway Village. Great Expectations Preschool owner, Brandy Buffkins, brought the gifts out as the teachers were surprising her with a gift for Christmas. She surprised them each with Gucci bags, but that’s not all. Inside...
Memphis Flyer
In West Tennessee, a Group of Black Farmers Take On Tyson Foods
Tyson chicken barns, like these in West Tennessee, house more than 624,000 chickens each and produce massive quantities of waste. (Photo: John Partipilo) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
actionnews5.com
152 pets find homes at MAS’ second annual Christmas adoption event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services’ (MAS) second annual 12 Hours of Christmas adoption event was nothing short of a Christmas miracle for dozens of homeless pets. The shelter says that on Saturday, 104 dogs, 46 cats, and two guinea pigs found new homes for the holidays. MAS...
actionnews5.com
Memphis community making sure families don’t miss a meal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of Princeton Avenue Baptist church, National Training Insitute, and Tillman station officers made sure those in the community didn’t miss a meal. Various food banks contributed items to Friday’s giveaway, while volunteers helped give free meals and boxes of food to over 200 families....
actionnews5.com
Memphis Zoo pandas Le Le and Ya Ya heading back to China, new pandas could replace them in the future
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After two decades in the Bluff City, Memphis’ beloved giant pandas, “Le Le” and “Ya Ya” will soon be saying goodbye. The two pandas have been on loan from China since 2003, but Wednesday morning it was announced that the two will be going home in 2023.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Zoo pandas to be sent back to China
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After two decades in Memphis, the Memphis Zoo’s giant pandas will be sent back to China. The zoo announced Wednesday that the loan agreement with the Association of Zoological Gardens will end and Ya Ya and Le Le will be sent back in the next few months.
‘It feels degrading’: Memphis woman demands landlords fix rat infestation problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Muriel Stallworth’s attic is marked by rat droppings, chewed-out insulation, and holes in the roof. “The rats are destroying the property,” the 60-year-old told FOX13. She takes great pride in the first floor of her Hickory Hill rental but is afraid to step foot...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares new Bluff City restaurants coming in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about 11 new restaurants opening up in the Bluff City in 2023. Watch their full interview now in the video player above or...
actionnews5.com
Over 2,500 missing people reported to MPD in 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers explained their effort in finding people reported missing across the city in a presentation to the Memphis City Council Tuesday. When it comes to adults, MPD said there have been 938 people over the age of 18 reported missing this year. Fifty-three remain missing.
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates a shooting in New Chicago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 11:57 a.m. on the block of Wells Avenue. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrest has been made. If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.
YAHOO!
Top Workplaces 2022: Here are some of the most interesting perks Memphis employers offer
For many people, the difference between liking a job and loving a job depends on more than just the work and their colleagues. It often has to do with how valued they feel by their employer. And one way employers show employees love is through innovative, even unusual, benefits. In...
travelnoire.com
Sin Cities: These Are The Top 10 Most Sinful Cities In The U.S.
The holiday season is when many people indulge in rich foods, creamy alcoholic drinks, and decadent parties. Some people have self-control, while others give in to their vices. A recent report by WalletHub names the most sinful cities in America for the year 2022. The personal-finance website compared over 180...
I-40 shooting in Memphis sends victim to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting on Interstate 40. Officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a shooting victim at 1800 Covington Pike near Pleasant View, the location of Sunrise car dealership. Police said the shooting happened on I-40 east. The victim was taken to Regional One. […]
Management blames temporary boiler after residents at Memphis apartments complain of no hot water
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South management company responded after residents at an apartment community in the Medical District said they’ve been going without hot water during the cold winter months. Tenants at Memphis Towers said they signed a petition to management demanding hot water for the building by...
actionnews5.com
‘I have no feeling in my heart’: Memphis mom mourns teen daughter slain in shooting near Kirby High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just two days after her daughter’s untimely death, a Memphis mother is speaking out about the violence our city faces. “I ain’t never felt this, but honestly, my mind knows it happened, but honestly, I have no feeling in my heart,” Irene Douglas said. “It’s like I’m numb.”
Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
Medicine shortage impacting pharmacists in Memphis area, nationally
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All across the country, pharmacies are busy, and a shortage of certain medications does not help. Memphis-area pharmacists spoke about what they are doing to survive drug shortages and an increase in patients. When it comes to our pharmacies, demand is up and supply is down....
