NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Prints Bearish Technical Pattern, Why It Could Continue Lower
Bitcoin price declined heavily and traded below $17,000. BTC is consolidating losses and remains at a risk of more losses below the $16,500 support. Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $17,200 and $17,000 support levels. The price is trading below $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
50% Of Bitcoin Holders At A Loss, Why This Number Is Positive For BTC
Bitcoin is back to its crab-like price action as macroeconomic forces fight with new developments in the crypto industry. The number one crypto by market cap has seen one of its bloodiest years, but it maintains a positive outlook for 2023. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $16,800...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Signals Rejection and Poised To Start Another Decline
Bitcoin price is facing resistance near $17,000. BTC could start another decline unless there is a strong move above the $17,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin recovered higher above the $16,800 resistance zone. The price is trading above $16,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a rising channel forming...
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Seem To Be Losing Interest In BTC
Current market conditions hinder bullish market movements even for Bitcoin, which is arguably the king of cryptocurrencies. Recently, a crypto analyst named nino released an analysis showing that long-term Bitcoin positions are being liquidated. As this develops, experts in the cryptocurrency market have warned that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s efforts...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Bearish Signal: ETH Below 100 SMA Could Trigger Downside
Ethereum is facing resistance above $1,220 against the US Dollar. ETH could start another decline if it fails to stay above $1,200 and the 100 hourly SMA. Ethereum started an upside correction above the $1,180 resistance zone. The price is now trading above $1,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Altcoin Indexes Take Beating As Investors Flip Alts For Bitcoin
Data shows the different Altcoin Indexes in the crypto market have taken a beating during the past week as investors have been flipping alts for Bitcoin. Bitcoin And Stablecoins Dominance Rises As Altcoins Struggle. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the cryptocurrency market has observed a correlated...
NEWSBTC
Why is Snowfall protocol’s (SNW) price growth better Than Ripple (XRP) And Polygon (MATIC) combined
The crypto space is filled with a variety of protocols vying for user adoption. Two of the most popular protocols are Ripple (XRP) and Polygon (MATIC). Both have their advantages and disadvantages, but Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is quickly gaining ground as a protocol that offers a better overall experience. What are these benefits and why are investors more inclined toward Snowfall Protocol (SNW)? Read ahead to find out.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Bounces Off $16,300, Here’s Why
The Bitcoin price slipped further yesterday, falling below the $16,300 level. At $16.285, BTC reached a price last recorded on November 29. However, a surprising windfall occurred when the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced an unspoken pivot. The BoJ drastically widened its yield curve control band to 0.50% and significantly...
NEWSBTC
No Santa For Cryptos This Year: Large Cap Coins Touch December Lows
As Bitcoin hits new lows at year-end, other large-cap altcoins have followed suit. There seems to be no love for crypto this year-end, as Santa has refused to show up. As it stands, crypto traders and investors seemed to have their hands up in resignation. Trading volume across major exchanges has been highly compressed. The general market capitalization across all digital assets is down around 2.6% monthly, at $774 billion.
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin Could Return to $17,000 In the Short Term
The price of Bitcoin continues to grind slowly to the downside while other major digital assets follow. The market is moving in tandem with the legacy financial sector, pricing in a higher terminal rate for 2023. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $16,600 with sideways movement in the last...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: ‘Mid-Term’ Holders Show Signs Of Dumping
On-chain data shows that Bitcoin “mid-term” holders have been on the move during the past day, suggesting that they may be dumping currently. Bitcoin 3-6 Months Age Band Shows Large Spike In Spent Outputs. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, an increase in the...
NEWSBTC
Binance Smart Chain User Activity Tanks, Why BNB Price Could Suffer
BNB Price has been seeing a lot of declines since Binance came under fire for the audit published by Mazars. Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) had spread like wildfire, leading to more than $5 billion in withdrawals from the crypto exchange. Nevertheless, Binance was able to withstand the onslaught and amid all of this, activity on the Binance Smart Chain has fallen drastically, painting a bearish picture for the BNB price.
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Downtrend Far From Over, $0.22 Still In Play
Cardano’s price started a fresh decline after it failed to surpass $0.32. ADA remains at a risk of more losses below $0.25 and $0.245 in the near term. ADA price is gaining bearish momentum below the $0.280 support against the US dollar. The price is trading below $0.280 and...
NEWSBTC
Breaking: One Of The Largest P2P Crypto Exchanges Removes Ethereum Due To ‘Integrity’
Ray Youssef, CEO and co-founder of Paxful, has put his plan to remove Ethereum (ETH) from the exchange, which he revealed a week ago, into action today. The exchange is one of the largest peer-to-peer crypto trading platforms in the world, and Youssef says he has a big responsibility to his 11.6 million customers. Youssef wrote on Twitter today:
NEWSBTC
Can Ethereum Prevent More Losses As Altcoin King ETH Slips 7% In Last 7 Days?
Further pain was inflicted on the markets as major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped on macroeconomic pressures and other factors. As of time of writing, the top altcoin Ether has lost nearly 7% in the weekly timeframe. This is reflected in the other altcoins as most, if not all, move...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Poised To Resume Its Inclination To Outperform, Says Bloomberg Senior Analyst
After the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced a surprising turnaround in its monetary policy today, the Bitcoin price managed to rise near the important resistance level of $16,900. The BOJ announced that it will drastically widen its yield curve control band to 0.50%. At the same time, it announced that it will significantly increase the number of government bonds it will buy each month.
NEWSBTC
XRP And Cryptoons Show The Progress Of Blockchain Technology In The Crypto Market
Growth in the crypto market is one of the few things that truly excite crypto enthusiasts. This is because growth is an excellent pointer to profits and continuous value addition. This means that crypto users and investors are constantly on the lookout for coins and crypto assets that have the potential to become huge in the market.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bear Market Monthly Momentum Reaches Worst On Record
For many Bitcoin investors who lived it, this crypto winter feels more painful than the 2018 bear market, despite making a shallower fall from peak to through. From a monthly momentum perspective, the bearish trend is now the strongest on record. Let’s take a look at what this means and where the market is at by comparison.
NEWSBTC
XRP Accumulation: Key Sharks And Whales Group Hits All-Time High Holdings
On-chain data shows a key XRP sharks and whales group has been accumulating recently, a sign that could be positive for the asset’s price. XRP Whales And Sharks With 1M-10M Tokens Now Hold All-Time High Supply. As per data from the analytics firm Santiment, 7.23% of the total XRP...
NEWSBTC
MicroStrategy Bought Bitcoin To Avoid Liquidation, Peter Schiff Reveals
Bitcoin detractor and economist Peter Schiff has taken another swipe at the digital asset and MicroStrategy, a public company that is heavily invested in the digital asset. Schiff has always been vocal about his disdain for bitcoin and has now turned his attention to MicroStrategy and its former CEO, Michael Saylor.
