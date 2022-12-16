Vermont lawmakers to review sports betting study committee report

If you’ve been waiting to place bets on your favorite sports teams, you might get your wish by next fall.

The Vermont Sports Betting Study Committee was implemented by the state in early 2022. They have been laying the groundwork on how to implement a state-run sports gambling system, leaving the decision up to lawmakers.

“What the recommendations have is a really robust, responsible gaming approach,” said Wendy Knight, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery.

The Department of Liquor and Lottery would be regulating the market, and Knight says there are two reasons why it makes sense.

“One is to capture the revenue,” Knight said. “The other, and perhaps more important one, is the consumer protections…because there are no consumer protections in an illegal market.”

Experts say the state could generate over $30 million in tax revenue over the first five years of legalization, and the market would provide consumers with a safer and more secure product, including resources for responsible gaming.

“Sports betting is going on right now in Vermont in sort of these unregulated markets,” said Robert Linnehan, a sports betting regulation expert.

Knight also chairs the state’s sports betting study committee. This week they submitted a report for legislators to review ahead of January’s legislative session that recommends implementing the possible state-controlled online market.

Mirroring much of Rhode Island and New Hampshire’s models, it lays groundwork for making the market profitable for the state. Knight also says betting in the Green Mountain State by 2023 is the goal.

“We’d very much want it to be up by the end of the year so that we can take advantage of the NFL playoff season,” she said.

Due to Vermont’s small population, Knight said the committee suggested the number of operators could vary between two and six, and would be chosen through a competitive bidding process.

House Speaker Jill Krowinski said earlier this week that she needs to get a better understanding of the sports betting landscape before making a decision and plans to review the committee’s report in the coming weeks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.