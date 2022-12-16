Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Newly Uncovered Surveillance Video Appears To Show Moscow Victims Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen Just Hours Before Quadruple Murder
Newly found surveillance video reportedly reveals University of Idaho victims Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen strolling with a male in downtown Moscow a number of hours prior to their gruesome murders.Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith, who administer the University Of Idaho Murders — Case Discussion Facebook group, shared stills from the video, with the unknown male's identity obscured.The women appear to be wearing the same clothes Goncalves and Mogen were seen sporting that same evening on video outside a nearby food truck, according to FOX News. The man walking with them is also wearing clothes that look like those on...
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
FTX founder agrees in court to extradition, will to fly to US
The former FTX CEO was at a Magistrate’s Court in the Bahamas and was expected to be flown back to the United States as he left, according to a Bahamian news organization.
FBI seeing ‘explosion’ in reports of young boys being extorted online
WASHINGTON (WXIN) – The FBI sounded the alarm Monday about an explosive increase in teenage boys being targeted online and extorted for money after being tricked into sending sexually explicit pictures. At least 3,000 children, mostly teenage boys, have been victims of the schemes that are connected to more...
Zelenskyy arrives in DC to meet Biden, address Congress
Ahead of his visit to Washington, Zelenskyy told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo that it is a “big mistake” to think that the war is over.
Clean energy in peril if Republicans dismantle climate-crisis committee in U.S. House | Guest Opinion
GOP will double down on burning heat-trapping fossil fuels and helping Big Oil CEOs make record profits, Florida congresswoman writes.
Pain, few gains for investors as markets slumped in 2022
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China's strict COVID-19 policies also contributed to inflation and roiled the global economy as well as markets in Asia, Europe and the U.S.
Writer says her love life stopped after Trump raped her
NEW YORK (AP) — The advice columnist E. Jean Carroll said during a deposition that the “music had stopped” in her love life after she was raped by Donald Trump in the 1990s at an upscale Manhattan department store. Excerpts of the October deposition were filed late...
