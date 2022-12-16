ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, LA

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Waterworks Districts Provide Freezing Weather Tips to Avoid Water Service Disruption

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Waterworks Districts Provide Freezing Weather Tips to Avoid Water Service Disruption. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that in preparation for the freezing temperatures that Calcasieu Parish is expecting beginning Thursday, December 22, the following recommendations are from Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Districts 2, 5, and 12 to help avoid the interruption of water services due to low water pressure.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 19, 2022. Marcy Elizabeth Jones, 33, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; burglary; theft of a firearm. Allen Keith Miller, 58, Sulphur: Failure to possess a license for home improvements; theft under $25,000. Berry Lett Carter, 58, Lake Charles: Possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole

Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Colder weather means colder water and a potential for bursting pipes. Keeping water constantly circulating is important to prevent water freezing inside pipes. “The reason we’re telling you to run your water is so that you have a stream of water recirculating in your line...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Hard freeze conditions expected to begin Thursday night

The Arctic Outbreak forecast for Southwest Louisiana this week is expected to hit late Thursday night and continue into the Christmas holiday weekend. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said a hard freeze will begin Thursday night and linger throughout the following days. Dangerous wind chills are expected late Thursday night into Friday morning and then again Friday night into Saturday morning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor

VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
VIDOR, TX
Helpful tips to prevent pipes from freezing this winter

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana residents are getting ready for the colder months ahead, and with many homes having exposed pipes, it’s best to act sooner rather than later. “Just make sure any exposed pipes or anything to wrap those up with some sort of insulation any...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
There will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town

It might sound crazy, but local fire departments are hoping there will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town. However, they hope the fires will end up saving lives. It is all part of the schools that will soon take place at the fire training ground located on Highway 190, near the Goodman Correctional Facility.
JASPER, TX
Inmate found after being reported missing in Beaumont area

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said an inmate reported missing during a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont has been found within the perimeter fence. TDCJ officials said guards were searching for Zachary Myrick, 42, on the prison grounds and surrounding area Tuesday...
BEAUMONT, TX
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Help Identifying Two Suspects in Recent Burglaries in Beauregard Parish

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Help Identifying Two Suspects in Recent Burglaries in Beauregard Parish. Authorities in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana are seeking help identifying two suspects in recent burglaries. BPSO reported that deputies responded to two forced-entry residential burglaries in the Magnolia Church Road area. Both incidents occurred during the afternoon hours.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Accident With Parked Car

In the early hours of Dec. 18 a woman traveling Austin St. in West Orange struck a parked vehicle that was on the side of the road. A maroon Chevy Equinox struck a parked Chevy Silverado. According to authorities the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
WEST ORANGE, TX
