Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Waterworks Districts Provide Freezing Weather Tips to Avoid Water Service Disruption. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that in preparation for the freezing temperatures that Calcasieu Parish is expecting beginning Thursday, December 22, the following recommendations are from Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Districts 2, 5, and 12 to help avoid the interruption of water services due to low water pressure.
KPLC TV
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
KFDM-TV
House fire in Jefferson County leaves woman with nothing right before Christmas
A woman is now without a home only a few day before Christmas. Firefighters got a call a little after 10 P.M. Sunday night that a home off Old Sour Lake Road was on fire. No one was home at the time. It's believed electrical issues are to blame. KFDM/Fox...
theadvocate.com
Houston firm accused of forgery in Lake Charles hurricane insurance lawsuits
LAKE CHARLES - Melvin Addison said he doesn’t know how he became a client of McClenny, Moseley & Associates, the Houston-based law firm he found himself in a federal courtroom with this month. Sitting before U.S. District Judge James D. Cain on Dec. 13, Addison seemed confused and defeated...
Fire guts West Jefferson County home late Sunday night
CHINA, Texas — No one was injured in a late Sunday night fire that destroyed a family's home in West Jefferson County. A passerby noticed the fire and called 911 to report it according to Chief Chris Gonzales of the Bevil Oaks Fire Department. The fire department got the...
kjas.com
14 and 15-year-olds killed when SUV leaves road and crashes into RV south of Vidor
A 15-year-old driver and his 14-year-old passenger were killed when the SUV they were in left a road south of Vidor and crashed into a parked RV, then burst into flames, according to information DPS Lt. Chuck Havard provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. He identifies the driver as Blake Post...
Missing Stiles Unit inmate found inside fence after search of prison Tuesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — The missing inmate who triggered the search of a Texas prison and its grounds just south of Beaumont Tuesday morning has been located. Texas Department of Justice inmate, Zachary Myrick, 42, who was discovered missing during a routine count at the prison, was found inside the perimeter fence of the according to the release.
kjas.com
DPS to reconstruct fatal crash with Jasper ties, LPD confirms officers dealt with those involved prior to accident
The Lufkin Police Department has announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety will be conducting a crash reconstruction of a fatal accident that occurred over the weekend with Jasper County connections. Troopers will do this at some point between Christmas Day and New Years Day. Meanwhile, Lufkin Police have...
Updates Issued for West Prien Lake Road and Weaver Road Projects in Lake Charles
Updates Issued for West Prien Lake Road and Weaver Road Projects in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles has issued the following updates regarding two separate road construction projects. Regarding the West Prien Lake Road Widening Project, the road is anticipated to reopen to...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 19, 2022. Marcy Elizabeth Jones, 33, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; burglary; theft of a firearm. Allen Keith Miller, 58, Sulphur: Failure to possess a license for home improvements; theft under $25,000. Berry Lett Carter, 58, Lake Charles: Possession...
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
KPLC TV
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Colder weather means colder water and a potential for bursting pipes. Keeping water constantly circulating is important to prevent water freezing inside pipes. “The reason we’re telling you to run your water is so that you have a stream of water recirculating in your line...
Lake Charles American Press
Hard freeze conditions expected to begin Thursday night
The Arctic Outbreak forecast for Southwest Louisiana this week is expected to hit late Thursday night and continue into the Christmas holiday weekend. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said a hard freeze will begin Thursday night and linger throughout the following days. Dangerous wind chills are expected late Thursday night into Friday morning and then again Friday night into Saturday morning.
15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
KPLC TV
Helpful tips to prevent pipes from freezing this winter
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana residents are getting ready for the colder months ahead, and with many homes having exposed pipes, it’s best to act sooner rather than later. “Just make sure any exposed pipes or anything to wrap those up with some sort of insulation any...
kjas.com
There will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town
It might sound crazy, but local fire departments are hoping there will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town. However, they hope the fires will end up saving lives. It is all part of the schools that will soon take place at the fire training ground located on Highway 190, near the Goodman Correctional Facility.
WFAA
Inmate found after being reported missing in Beaumont area
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said an inmate reported missing during a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont has been found within the perimeter fence. TDCJ officials said guards were searching for Zachary Myrick, 42, on the prison grounds and surrounding area Tuesday...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Help Identifying Two Suspects in Recent Burglaries in Beauregard Parish
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Help Identifying Two Suspects in Recent Burglaries in Beauregard Parish. Authorities in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana are seeking help identifying two suspects in recent burglaries. BPSO reported that deputies responded to two forced-entry residential burglaries in the Magnolia Church Road area. Both incidents occurred during the afternoon hours.
kogt.com
Accident With Parked Car
In the early hours of Dec. 18 a woman traveling Austin St. in West Orange struck a parked vehicle that was on the side of the road. A maroon Chevy Equinox struck a parked Chevy Silverado. According to authorities the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
