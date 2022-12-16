Read full article on original website
Related
The Heartbreaking Death Of General Hospital Actor Sonya Eddy
She may not have been one of the main characters at the forefront of the drama, but "General Hospital" viewers had immense respect and adoration for her. Today, fans of daytime television are grappling with the unexpected loss of Sonya Eddy, known for her time on "GH" as the boisterous and no-nonsense nurse Epiphany Johnson. Eddy has passed away at the age of 55 (via TMZ), news confirmed by her close friend and confidant, actress Octavia Spencer.
Marcus Coloma's Reported Exit From General Hospital Supposedly Wasn't So Smooth
When Tyler Christopher vacated the role of Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital," the character dropped off the canvas for three years. In 2019, the legacy character of Nikolas, son of Laura Webber (Genie Francis) and Stavros Cassadine (Robert Kelker-Kelly), was finally recast. Once Marcus Coloma joined the hit soap in 2019 as Nikolas, he was immediately thrown into the forefront of storylines on the series. Coloma's iteration of Nikolas quickly became romantically intertwined with Maura West's Ava Jerome, providing the main foundation for his tenure on the show (via Soaps In Depth).
Inside The Bold And The Beautiful Star Hunter Tylo's Tense Court Battle With Aaron Spelling
In the world of daytime television, Hunter Tylo is a living legend. Her celebrated performance as Taylor Hayes on "The Bold and the Beautiful" led to countless iconic moments over the actor's lengthy tenure. Hunter's romance with Ridge Forrester (Ron Moss/Thorsten Kaye) and the resulting feud with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) over him has been one of the soap's hallmark storylines (via Soaps In Depth).
All Of Nicole Walker's Marriages On Days Of Our Lives
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have become accustomed to seeing characters with big personalities and dramatic lives. Over the years, fans have gotten to know plenty of these characters, such as Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), John Black (Drake Hogestyn), Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), and more, per Gold Derby. Of course, one of the most dramatic characters to ever hit Salem has to be Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Stunned By Brooke And Taylor's Big Ridge Move
For nearly the entire run of "The Bold and the Beautiful," the ongoing love triangle between Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and two high-profile women, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), has been a focal point of the series. At the beginning of the year, Ridge and Brooke got married, but their relationship was on life support after a drunken kiss between Brooke and her ex, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). During this time, Ridge and Taylor reconnected on a deeper level than they had in recent years (via Soaps In Depth).
Christopher Sean's Days Of Our Lives Holiday Video Has Fans Hoping For His Return
"Days of Our Lives" fans know that the cast of characters is a revolving door. The show often features Salemites that pop in and out of town but leave a lasting impact. Paul Narita is one of those characters. Paul — played by actor Christopher Sean — first came to town in 2014 (via Soap Central). He was the former boyfriend of Sonny Kiriakis (then Freddie Smith). As a former professional baseball player, Paul kept his sexual orientation under wraps. However, his secret was later revealed when he had relationships with both Sonny and Will Horton (Chandler Massey).
Days Of Our Lives' Holiday Includes Sweet John Aniston Tribute
On November 11, 2022, soap opera fans and the entertainment industry gathered to mourn the death of esteemed "Days of Our Lives" actor John Aniston. For 37 years, Aniston played the sarcastic and ruthless Victor Kiriakis, who was a villain that fans loved to hate. His famous daughter, Jennifer Aniston, was the first to share the heartbreaking news on Instagram, and the outpouring of love from friends and fans alike has been phenomenal.
The Young And The Restless Star Eric Braeden Updates Fans After Knee Surgery
Since 1980, Eric Braeden has dominated "The Young and the Restless" as Victor Newman, ruthlessly thwarting his enemies and stopping at nothing to protect his family. While initially a villain, the character has redeemed himself over time, becoming a fan favorite for decades, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. The site also went on to report that Braeden considered leaving the part after a few months when he first started, but the producers deepened Victor's back story. This, along with his wife, Dale Russell, encouraged him to stay, and he's been going strong ever since.
General Hospital Stars Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Sonya Eddy
Fans were devastated when the heartbreaking death of beloved "General Hospital" actress Sonya Eddy was reported on December 20, after she developed a post-surgery infection (via TMZ). Executive producer Frank Valentini posted about Eddy's passing on Twitter, writing, "I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @TheRealSonyaEd. I truly loved her not only as [an] actress but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set."
Days Of Our Lives Star Daniel Feuerriegel Weighs In On EJ's Next Great Love
EJ DiMera is one of the most popular characters on "Days of Our Lives." While he first appeared in Salem in 1997 as a baby, it wasn't until actor James Scott took over the role in 2006 that EJ really became a fan favorite. According to Soaps in Depth, EJ even entered super couple status when he started a relationship with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) on the soap. He's also had a number of other romantic partners.
Inside Days Of Our Lives Star Kassie DePaiva's Battle With Leukemia
Soap opera fans know Kassie DePaiva very well. The actor has portrayed multiple memorable characters over the years on some of daytime TV's biggest sudsers. DePaiva's soap career began in 1986 when she landed the role of Chelsea Reardon on the classic daytime drama "Guiding Light," per Soaps.com. She later played Blair Cramer on "One Life to Live" for two decades while, more recently, DePaiva stepped into the role of Eve Donovan on "Days of Our Lives."
Where Are The Stars Of Dawson's Creek Now?
With '90s nostalgia trending these days, we couldn't help but think back on one of our favorite teen dramas from that time period: "Dawson's Creek," which aired from 1998 until 2003. The coastal-set series created by Kevin Williamson, which was filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, brings us back to a simpler time. Plus, we loved that the show portrays its teen characters as intelligent, thoughtful, and well-spoken. And with the series streaming on Netflix, it's become popular with a whole new generation.
Everything We Know About Days Of Our Lives Star Brandon Barash's Wedding Joy
"Days of Our Lives" star Brandon Barash made headlines when he and former "General Hospital" co-star Kirsten Storms began dating in real life. In 2013, Us Weekly reported that the two had secretly married. Although she initially had trouble becoming pregnant due to endometriosis, the couple soon welcomed a child,...
The List
60K+
Followers
42K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0