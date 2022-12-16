"Days of Our Lives" fans know that the cast of characters is a revolving door. The show often features Salemites that pop in and out of town but leave a lasting impact. Paul Narita is one of those characters. Paul — played by actor Christopher Sean — first came to town in 2014 (via Soap Central). He was the former boyfriend of Sonny Kiriakis (then Freddie Smith). As a former professional baseball player, Paul kept his sexual orientation under wraps. However, his secret was later revealed when he had relationships with both Sonny and Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

