KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Incognito! Incognito is a 5-year-old Hound/Boxer mix looking for his perfect home. Incognito has one Christmas wish this year and it’s for his perfect family to come to adopt him and take him home. Incognito is very friendly and affectionate, but he is also adorable! Allow me to draw your attention to The Nub. This perfect little wiggle waggler is perched like a cherry on top of Incognito’s cutie little booty! And he USES it! The Nub has been known to enter warp speed, almost invisible at the sight of familiar friends. Now please alert your attention to: The Ears. Perfectly perked at attention, ready to accept snacks and praise. Those are some good listening ears. Finally: The Speckles. Hard to see in the photos, but this boy is sprinkled with the cutest speckles and freckles your heart could desire. Just for a little extra pizazz to make him even more irresistible.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO