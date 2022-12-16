Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCTV 5
1 killed in Wednesday afternoon duplex fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - One person has died in a duplex fire that happened in Overland Park on Wednesday afternoon. According to the fire department, this happened just after 3 p.m. in the 9500 block of W. 77th Terrace. The fire was still going when crews arrived. There were...
KCTV 5
Crime Stoppers: Derek Bridgewater
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials have made the public aware of a man wanted on a parole violation and said to be dangerous. KC Crime Stoppers stated Derek Bridgewater violated a Missouri parole warrant for first-degree sexual assault of a child. He is described as a 27-year-old Black man,...
KCTV 5
KCMO trash service canceled Thursday, Friday due to forecasted winter weather
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Residents who have trash service pickup regularly on Thursdays and Fridays will have to wait a week for their garbage to be disposed of. The City of Kansas City, Missouri, released an advisory that “pickup for trash and bulky” will take place Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31, due to the holiday.
KCTV 5
Tradition: World Cup victory special for one Kansas City family
Clear skies and light winds this evening will send the low into the teens by daybreak on Sunday. Cyclist recovering after hit-and-run near downtown airport. Local cyclists are rallying around a rider badly injured in a collision last week near the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. Public hears more about...
KCTV 5
Locker Room Show - Sunday - VOD - VOD - clipped version
One 19-year-old's wish was slated to be granted two years ago, which was before the pandemic forced her to press pause on her plans. Chiefs player brings joy to Kansas boy who’s been at Ronald McDonald House for nearly a year. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. After Jody Fortson...
KCTV 5
Overland Park snow crews to arrive early Monday morning
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- In preparation for accumulating snow, the City of Overland Park will be treating roads early on Monday. Overnight crews will start treating the streets at midnight on Monday morning. Some areas of the Kansas City metro could see an inch or two of snow.
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Ward Parkway Center, no injuries reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at Ward Parkway Center on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of injuries, according to the KCPD. Ward Parkway Center is located at 8600 Ward Parkway. That’s south of W. 85th Street, and...
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Incognito
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Incognito! Incognito is a 5-year-old Hound/Boxer mix looking for his perfect home. Incognito has one Christmas wish this year and it’s for his perfect family to come to adopt him and take him home. Incognito is very friendly and affectionate, but he is also adorable! Allow me to draw your attention to The Nub. This perfect little wiggle waggler is perched like a cherry on top of Incognito’s cutie little booty! And he USES it! The Nub has been known to enter warp speed, almost invisible at the sight of familiar friends. Now please alert your attention to: The Ears. Perfectly perked at attention, ready to accept snacks and praise. Those are some good listening ears. Finally: The Speckles. Hard to see in the photos, but this boy is sprinkled with the cutest speckles and freckles your heart could desire. Just for a little extra pizazz to make him even more irresistible.
KCTV 5
Critical injury crash in KCMO sends 1 to hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash at NE. 85th Terrace and N. Main Street early Wednesday morning sent one person to a local hospital with critical injuries. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a gray Nissan Quest was traveling northbound on N. Main when it failed to stop for a posted stop sign. Upon entrance into the intersection, the Nissan struck a silver Toyota Avalon traveling westbound on NE. 8th Terrace.
KCTV 5
2 kids & 6 adults displaced by early morning house fire in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators are working to find the cause of a house fire that forced out a family of eight in Kansas City on Tuesday morning. Crews responded just after 2:30 a.m. to a house fire call on East 43rd Street and Jackson Avenue. Firefighters worked quickly to knock down the flames and make sure everyone was safe, but the home did sustain significant damage.
KCTV 5
Monday night shooting in KCMO leaves 1 critically injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night left one person critically injured. According to the police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on The Paseo near E. 38th Street. One person was critically injured as a result of the shooting....
KCTV 5
RideKC preparing for winter weather, urging customers to plan ahead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - RideKC is preparing for winter weather, urging customers to plan ahead, and warning of possible service interruptions. “The safety of our operators and customers will continue to drive decisions throughout this winter event,” they said. “Customers should check frequently for the status of transit service as it may have to be modified at some point.” You can check for new service bulletins by clicking here.
KCTV 5
KC shelters gather gear, space for homeless as winter moves in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The unsheltered in our community are getting help staying warm this winter from several shelters, including Shelter KC and City Union Mission. Shelter KC on Cherry Street is prepping for its second annual “Christmas at the Crossroads” event that will give those in need clothes, boots, gifts, and time to get out of the cold on Friday.
KCTV 5
Community mourns after beloved waitress is killed in crash near Excelsior Springs
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A small-town restaurant is missing a familiar face after an 88-year-old woman who worked there for more than 30 years died in a crash. The crash that killed Vicky Kohler happened on Salem Road, which is just north of town, over the weekend. She had just left her job at the Mill Inn Restaurant.
KCTV 5
KC metro snow crews prepare for the winter weather
OVERLAND PARK, Ks./KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Crews are out early Monday morning preparing for snow accumulation on the roads, including in Overland Park, where they sent out crews as early as midnight to make sure drivers are heading to work and school safely. Some areas of the Kansas City...
KCTV 5
Information wanted in Sunday night KCK homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a deadly shooting. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers were made aware of a shooting report just before 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street. When police arrived, they...
KCTV 5
LIST: Items to have in your car in case of an emergency during winter weather
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As extreme winter weather is expected to impact the United States, AAA has tips for travelers who will take to the roads or the skies this holiday season. “AAA estimates that about 113 million Americans will travel between December 23rd and January 2nd for the...
KCTV 5
House fire damages family’s Grandview home just days before Christmas
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A father and daughter managed to get out safely as flames spread through the family’s home just days before Christmas near 128th Street and Winchester Avenue in Grandview. “I’m grateful that nobody got hurt,” Brad Franklin said. Franklin said that, as soon as...
KCTV 5
How to keep your pet safe during winter weather
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - With plummeting temperatures heading our way, we want to share an important reminder: Don’t forget about your pets! This weather can be brutal for them. First and foremost, if your pet lives outside, find a way to bring them in -- even if it’s just...
KCTV 5
Suspect arrested, charged in KCK shooting that left man dead
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said a suspect has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 9. According to the police, 31-year-old Alvaro R. Lozano has been charged with first-degree murder. The charges stem from a shooting that happened...
