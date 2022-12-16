Read full article on original website
Jeff Mings
5d ago
Please send all samples to me and I will give an honest, informative analysis of each strain. You know what 🤔 I'll do it for free 😉
Larry Hobel
5d ago
so the state government thinks it's not getting its fair share. typical money grab because someone's not getting their pockets lined
Related
Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
AZFamily
More than $26 million going to Arizona veteran, first responder mental health programs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three organizations supporting first responders and veterans will be getting some big checks after Gov. Doug Ducey authorized more than $26 million to be distributed amongst them. Heal the Hero Foundation will get $20 million to support its work that helps more than 8,000 first responders,...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona Attorney General Secures Restitution and Injunctive Terms for Consumers Who Bought Dogs from Certain Pet Stores
Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last week that his office has obtained an assurance of discontinuance and restitution from Companion Pets, Inc., which sells puppies online and in retail locations in Arizona. “The addition of a dog is an important, emotional decision for any family,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “It...
AZFamily
Two Arizona men, one Nevada man prosecuted for drug possession, delivery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men and a Nevada man have been prosecuted for bringing illegal drugs into the Magic Valley, Idaho area. According to court papers, on Dec. 14, Brian David Schroeder, 47, pled guilty in court to possessing large amounts of fentanyl and meth with the intention of selling them to others. He was stopped by sheriff’s deputies while driving near Jerome, Idaho, after deputies saw a marijuana container inside the car. Deputies found 3.25 pounds of fentanyl, 3.15 pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. He will be sentenced on March 15.
AZFamily
Nonprofits hoping Arizona tax credit will attract last-minute holiday donations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s T-minus five days until Christmas. That means the pressure is on for last-minute gift shopping. Arizona nonprofits are hoping you’ll consider donating in the name of charity and a tax break. Major Tim Smith knows he can count on Arizonans to step up...
AZFamily
Urgent need for blood donations in Arizona!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This January, help Arizona’s Family and Vitalant save lives by donating blood at the Saving Arizona Blood Drive. Sunday, Jan. 8, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tempe Center for the Arts. Sign up now!. Blood donations are at their lowest during the holiday season, but patients...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
KTAR.com
Eligible Arizona families with kids in school get EBT cards to buy groceries
PHOENIX — Some Arizona families are unexpectedly getting EBT cards in the mail that can be used to buy groceries as part of pandemic relief benefits. It’s for children who were enrolled in school in May and qualified for free or reduced-price meals at school through the National School Lunch Program. They were automatically eligible for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) cards that come loaded with $391.
KOKI FOX 23
OMMA: 709 commercial marijuana licenses no longer active since 2021 after administrative actions
TULSA, Okla. — More than 700 commercial marijuana licenses have become inactive due to administrative actions, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). It comes as the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) stated they believe a quarter of all legal grows in Green Country may be operating illegally.
AZFamily
Arizona teen sextortion cases highlight public warning issued by justice department
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In an unusual move, the federal government released a public safety alert Monday warning of an explosion in online sextortion cases targeting kids — namely boys. Officials said it begins on social media, then moves to direct messaging, where the victim is tricked into sending explicit pictures and videos, sometimes even money. This issue is happening to Valley families.
KOLD-TV
Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
AZFamily
App makes it easy for Arizona residents to find side gigs during Super Bowl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people have side gigs working for ride-share companies or delivering food. Now, there’s a new app that can help you quickly find a side job during high-profile events in the Valley like Super Bowl LVII. The app is called Instawork, which works as a...
orangeandbluepress.com
As SNAP Benefits Dropped Due to Demand Surge, Arizonans Worries About their Food Stamps
Thousands of Arizona have increased the number of food stamp recipients over the past years, leading the states to call for help with their groceries. SNAP benefits serve as a safety net for low-income families so they can buy healthy groceries during tough times. SNAP is more widely known as food stamps or Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.
azgovernor.gov
Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff for Fallen Firefighter Mark Fowl
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff sunrise to sunset tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21, in honor of fallen firefighter Mark Fowl. Mark Fowl was a veteran firefighter with the Glendale Fire Department, serving the department for nearly 20 years. He died...
2news.com
Nevada Secretary Of State Issued Subpoena In 2020 Election Investigation
Officials in Clark County received a subpoena as well along with officials in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona. All of the states the DOJ subpoenaed are key battlegrounds that Trump and his allies targeted as they tried to overturn the election.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Judge Approves Lake Request to Examine Ballots
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has approved Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s request to have ballots inspected as she prepares for trial in her ongoing challenge to the state’s gubernatorial contest. Judge Peter Thompson on Thursday issued the ruling, which allows the inspection of random ballots...
yumadailynews.com
Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed
Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials argued in filings.
AZFamily
Warmer weather on the way for Arizona into the holiday weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a cold start Tuesday with Valley temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but we’ll warm to about 64 degrees today under mostly cloudy skies. That’s pretty close to the normal or average high of 65 degrees for this time of the year in Phoenix.
Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers.
ABC 15 News
Arizona 'ready to assist in the removal' of container barrier along border, letter from governor's office says
PHOENIX — Arizona officials have responded to federal officials who reportedly threatened legal action regarding the shipping container barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. The Department of Agriculture and United States Department of Interior reportedly made the claims to Arizona officials earlier this week, a letter shows. Arizona's Office of...
