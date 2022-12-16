ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Jeff Mings
5d ago

Please send all samples to me and I will give an honest, informative analysis of each strain. You know what 🤔 I'll do it for free 😉

Larry Hobel
5d ago

so the state government thinks it's not getting its fair share. typical money grab because someone's not getting their pockets lined

12 News

Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why

ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Attorney General Secures Restitution and Injunctive Terms for Consumers Who Bought Dogs from Certain Pet Stores

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last week that his office has obtained an assurance of discontinuance and restitution from Companion Pets, Inc., which sells puppies online and in retail locations in Arizona. “The addition of a dog is an important, emotional decision for any family,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “It...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Two Arizona men, one Nevada man prosecuted for drug possession, delivery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men and a Nevada man have been prosecuted for bringing illegal drugs into the Magic Valley, Idaho area. According to court papers, on Dec. 14, Brian David Schroeder, 47, pled guilty in court to possessing large amounts of fentanyl and meth with the intention of selling them to others. He was stopped by sheriff’s deputies while driving near Jerome, Idaho, after deputies saw a marijuana container inside the car. Deputies found 3.25 pounds of fentanyl, 3.15 pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. He will be sentenced on March 15.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Urgent need for blood donations in Arizona!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This January, help Arizona’s Family and Vitalant save lives by donating blood at the Saving Arizona Blood Drive. Sunday, Jan. 8, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tempe Center for the Arts. Sign up now!. Blood donations are at their lowest during the holiday season, but patients...
TEMPE, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages

For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Eligible Arizona families with kids in school get EBT cards to buy groceries

PHOENIX — Some Arizona families are unexpectedly getting EBT cards in the mail that can be used to buy groceries as part of pandemic relief benefits. It’s for children who were enrolled in school in May and qualified for free or reduced-price meals at school through the National School Lunch Program. They were automatically eligible for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) cards that come loaded with $391.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona teen sextortion cases highlight public warning issued by justice department

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In an unusual move, the federal government released a public safety alert Monday warning of an explosion in online sextortion cases targeting kids — namely boys. Officials said it begins on social media, then moves to direct messaging, where the victim is tricked into sending explicit pictures and videos, sometimes even money. This issue is happening to Valley families.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Judge Approves Lake Request to Examine Ballots

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has approved Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s request to have ballots inspected as she prepares for trial in her ongoing challenge to the state’s gubernatorial contest. Judge Peter Thompson on Thursday issued the ruling, which allows the inspection of random ballots...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Warmer weather on the way for Arizona into the holiday weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a cold start Tuesday with Valley temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but we’ll warm to about 64 degrees today under mostly cloudy skies. That’s pretty close to the normal or average high of 65 degrees for this time of the year in Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers. 
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Arizona 'ready to assist in the removal' of container barrier along border, letter from governor's office says

PHOENIX — Arizona officials have responded to federal officials who reportedly threatened legal action regarding the shipping container barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. The Department of Agriculture and United States Department of Interior reportedly made the claims to Arizona officials earlier this week, a letter shows. Arizona's Office of...
PHOENIX, AZ

