The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Ravenna Southeast didn't mind, dispatching Windham 59-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. In recent action on December 9, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Windham took on Warren Lordstown on December 16 at Warren Lordstown High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

WINDHAM, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO