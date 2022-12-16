Read full article on original website
wach.com
Sumter County woman killed in West Avenue South car accident identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a single car crash in Pinewood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say 77-year-old Earnesteene Moore of Pinewood was the victim of a single car crash on West Avenue South near Conrad Lane just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
abcnews4.com
I-26 backed-up nearly 5 miles after reported crash near Aviation Avenue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A reported crash on I-26 eastbound is causing major traffic delays near Aviation Avenue Wednesday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., the left two lanes are blocked- causing traffic to be backed up for about five miles. The current estimated commute time from Summerville to...
abcnews4.com
14-year-old injured after crashing vehicle into tree in Summerville Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a vehicle into a tree last Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. SCHP confirmed the young driver crashed at the end of Bacons Bridge Road, crashing into a tree and almost landing on a home. The teen...
abcnews4.com
Crash on Highway 78 slows traffic through Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic was slowed Tuesday morning on Highway 78 as emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision. The crash occurred near Heaton Drive before 5:30 a.m. Officials on scene said there were no major injuries. The road was reopen just before 6 a.m. Our Trooper...
counton2.com
Law enforcement investigating shooting near Adams Run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Monday night to a shooting near Adams Run. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to reports of a person being shot in the woods off of Parkers Ferry Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken...
live5news.com
Suspect in custody in Dorchester Co. SWAT incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who was barricaded in a Dorchester Manor subdivision Wednesday afternoon is now in custody. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants just before 2:30 p.m. Deputies and SWAT responded to the scene involving the barricaded suspect on Cedar Grove Drive.
live5news.com
Deputies seek tips 2 years after deadly Johns Island shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for leads in a deadly 2020 shooting of a 22-year-old on Johns Island. Deputies say Nygel Covington was found dead on a dirt road near Secessionville Road on Dec. 20, 2020, around 8:45 p.m. Another victim...
live5news.com
Authorities arrest 21-year-old in 2020 fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a Nov. 2020 fatal shooting. Trey-Von Marquel Antoine Drayton-Fabor, 21, is being charged with murder after cell phone data put him with 18-year-old Tywon L. Washington the night of his murder. An affidavit...
counton2.com
Crews extinguish electrical fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) on Monday responded to the 300 block of Jonesville Avenue in reference to a possible structure fire. According to CCFR, units arrived shortly before 2:00 p.m. and found smoke venting from the roof of a single-story home.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two lanes are closed on the Ravenel Bridge after a crash Monday evening. Charleston County dispatch reports two southbound lanes are closed after a crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
live5news.com
Advocacy group calling for bike lane on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry advocacy group is calling to add a bike lane to King Street in downtown Charleston after the street was ranked within the state’s top 10 most dangerous roadways for vulnerable users like bicyclists and pedestrians. Charleston Moves, a Lowcountry nonprofit, is encouraging bikers...
live5news.com
4 puppies rescued from North Charleston fire Tuesday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department rescued four puppies from a house fire Tuesday morning. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street for the fire. As of 9 a.m., fire investigators remained on the scene but the fire was under control.
live5news.com
Surveillance video helps identify suspect of Georgetown stabbing
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County man has been arrested for an aggravated assault that took place on Dec. 4. Roderick Greene, 44, faces charges of assault and battery second degree, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Georgetown Police officers were called to a report of a stabbing near...
live5news.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he led police on a high-speed chase through North Charleston Sunday morning. Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies first tried to...
Puppies rescued during North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Approximately eight adults were displaced, and several puppies were rescued during a Tuesday morning fire in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front windows of a home off Wecco Street shortly after 8:00 a.m. Crews confirmed that all residents […]
Deputies looking for woman who tried to steal snacks from convenience shop
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are looking to identify a shoplifting suspect. Employees at the Winyah One Stop off Highmarket Street said a woman entered the store on December 19 and began stealing snack items. “A store manager and cook were able to stop the woman and recover some items, but she […]
Woman assaulted with golf club at downtown homeless center, report shows
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after a woman was reportedly assaulted at a downtown homeless shelter. Police responded to 529 Meeting Street, which is the Navigation Center, around 6:17 p.m. after a woman said she was beaten with a golf club by another homeless individual, according to a report. […]
live5news.com
Cause remains unknown for Palms Apartment fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they still don’t know the cause of a West Ashley apartment fire that happened earlier this year. A fire at the Palms Apartments on Royal Palm Boulevard destroyed five buildings and severely damaged two other buildings on Feb. 7, and the Charleston Fire Department says they’re still working to determine the cause.
abcnews4.com
Multiple vehicles, boat on fire at Mount Pleasant Mini Storage, fire officials report
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant emergency crews responded to a fire at Mount Pleasant Mini Storage Sunday night. Fire officials tweeted about the active fire just before 10 p.m. The storage facility is off of Von Kolnitz Road, near East Cooper Medical Center. Fire officials said multiple...
live5news.com
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a “hunting incident” in Charleston County Monday night. An official with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed there was a hunting incident in the Adams Run community near Parkers Ferry Road. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson...
