Wind Chill Watch issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, McKean, Northern Centre by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared for dangerous cold. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; McKean; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Potter; Tioga; Warren WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Winds may gust over 40 mph Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cambria, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Be prepared for dangerous cold. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Somerset WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 3 PM EST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 AM to 3 PM EST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Winds may gust over 40 mph Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Cambria, Somerset by NWS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts around 3 to 5 inches possible, especially west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations around a trace to a tenth of an inch with localized amounts around a tenth to a quarter inch along the Blue Ridge Mountains. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday. Precipitation will most likely begin as a wintry mix between 4 AM and 7 AM. Precipitation will change to mostly freezing rain late Thursday morning before ending as a period of rain later Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute along with holiday travel.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Frederick by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Frederick WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Frederick County. In Virginia, Madison, Rappahannock, Northern Fauquier and Western Loudoun Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute along with holiday travel.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts around 3 to 5 inches possible, especially west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations around a trace to a tenth of an inch with localized amounts around a tenth to a quarter inch along the Blue Ridge Mountains. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday. Precipitation will most likely begin as a wintry mix between 4 AM and 7 AM. Precipitation will change to mostly freezing rain late Thursday morning before ending as a period of rain later Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute along with holiday travel.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock, Western Loudoun by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Madison; Northern Fauquier; Rappahannock; Western Loudoun WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Frederick County. In Virginia, Madison, Rappahannock, Northern Fauquier and Western Loudoun Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute along with holiday travel.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Eastern Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along and east of the Allegheny Front, with 1 to 2 inches most likely west of the Allegheny Front. Total ice accumulation around a quarter inch along and west of the Allegheny Front with a trace to around one tenth of an inch east of the Allegheny Front. * WHERE...The Allegheny and Potomac Highlands of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday. Precipitation will most likely begin as snow and sleet between 4 AM and 7 AM east of the Allegheny Front, but freezing rain will mix in along and west of the Allegheny Front. Precipitation will change to freezing rain Thursday afternoon for most areas before ending as a period of rain Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and snow. Travel could be dangerous due to snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute and possibly the evening commute along with holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, especially Thursday morning through midday along and east of the Allegheny Front.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Hardy WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along and east of the Allegheny Front, with 1 to 2 inches most likely west of the Allegheny Front. Total ice accumulation around a quarter inch along and west of the Allegheny Front with a trace to around one tenth of an inch east of the Allegheny Front. * WHERE...The Allegheny and Potomac Highlands of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday. Precipitation will most likely begin as snow and sleet between 4 AM and 7 AM east of the Allegheny Front, but freezing rain will mix in along and west of the Allegheny Front. Precipitation will change to freezing rain Thursday afternoon for most areas before ending as a period of rain Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and snow. Travel could be dangerous due to snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute and possibly the evening commute along with holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, especially Thursday morning through midday along and east of the Allegheny Front.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along and east of the Allegheny Front, with 1 to 2 inches most likely west of the Allegheny Front. Total ice accumulation around a quarter inch along and west of the Allegheny Front with a trace to around one tenth of an inch east of the Allegheny Front. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills with wind gusts greater than 45 mph possible. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett and Extreme Western Allegany Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Mineral Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be dangerous due to snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute and possibly the evening commute along with holiday travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Have a plan to protect you, your pets, livestock, and other property that are sensitive to extreme cold conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Winter Storm Warning, snowfall rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, especially Thursday morning through midday along and east of the Allegheny Front. For the Wind Chill Watch, the highest wind speeds will be Friday into Friday evening.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Western Grant, Western Mineral by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Mineral WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along and east of the Allegheny Front, with 1 to 2 inches most likely west of the Allegheny Front. Total ice accumulation around a quarter inch along and west of the Allegheny Front with a trace to around one tenth of an inch east of the Allegheny Front. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills with wind gusts greater than 45 mph possible. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett and Extreme Western Allegany Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Mineral Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be dangerous due to snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute and possibly the evening commute along with holiday travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Have a plan to protect you, your pets, livestock, and other property that are sensitive to extreme cold conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Winter Storm Warning, snowfall rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, especially Thursday morning through midday along and east of the Allegheny Front. For the Wind Chill Watch, the highest wind speeds will be Friday into Friday evening.
