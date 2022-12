Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s new relationship has not come without controversy. They started going public in October and were not shy about showing PDA. People have been very vocal about their 11-year age gap, with viral photos showing they first met when she was just 15 and he was 26. Rutherford is now 31, and Eilish is 20.