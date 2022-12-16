ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Bakersfield Now

Migrants showing up unannounced at doors of Texas residents

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — As El Paso, Texas continues seeing unprecedented numbers of asylum seekers at the southern border, people living in the lower Rio Grande valley said migrants are showing up at their doors. One man living in the Marion Manor Park neighborhood said migrants crossing the...
Bakersfield Now

Jan. 6 committee refers criminal charges against Trump over insurrection

WASHINGTON (TND) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has unanimously voted to refer criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, a historic conclusion to a sweeping investigation into the events leading up to and during the day Congress met to certify Joe Biden's election.
Bakersfield Now

'Twitter Files' document dump, alleged government infringement raise free speech concerns

WASHINGTON (TND) — Elon Musk dumped a fresh batch of "Twitter Files," causing some to question whether the government possibly interfered with free speech. They showed a close working relationship between the social media company and the FBI. More than 150 emails were exchanged in the past two years between the FBI and Twitter’s former trust and safety chief, Yoel Roth, according to journalist Matt Taibbi.
