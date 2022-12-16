Read full article on original website
Title 42 stays in place for now, as the migrant crisis in El Paso grows.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 endsLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on 12/21 & 12/22Adrian HolmanEl Paso, TX
Zelenskyy arrives in DC to meet Biden, address Congress
Ahead of his visit to Washington, Zelenskyy told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo that it is a “big mistake” to think that the war is over.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Migrants showing up unannounced at doors of Texas residents
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — As El Paso, Texas continues seeing unprecedented numbers of asylum seekers at the southern border, people living in the lower Rio Grande valley said migrants are showing up at their doors. One man living in the Marion Manor Park neighborhood said migrants crossing the...
'Better ways to disrespect African leaders' than Biden's summit, political insider says
WASHINGTON (TND) — The National Desk takes a look at President Joe Biden's African summit, Afghanistan's Taliban displaying pallets of cash for "humanitarian aid" and a Detroit school board voting to remove Dr. Ben Carson's name from a school. Washington insider Armstrong Williams joined The National Desk to break...
Former Twitter Employee Sentenced To 42 Months In Prison, Acting As A Foreign Agent
A former Twitter employee was sentenced last week to 42 months in federal prison for his role in accessing, monitoring, and conveying confidential and sensitive information that could be used to identify and locate Twitter users of interest to the Saudi Royal Family. Ahmad Abouammo,
Jan. 6 committee refers criminal charges against Trump over insurrection
WASHINGTON (TND) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has unanimously voted to refer criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, a historic conclusion to a sweeping investigation into the events leading up to and during the day Congress met to certify Joe Biden's election.
'Twitter Files' document dump, alleged government infringement raise free speech concerns
WASHINGTON (TND) — Elon Musk dumped a fresh batch of "Twitter Files," causing some to question whether the government possibly interfered with free speech. They showed a close working relationship between the social media company and the FBI. More than 150 emails were exchanged in the past two years between the FBI and Twitter’s former trust and safety chief, Yoel Roth, according to journalist Matt Taibbi.
