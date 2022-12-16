ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Comments / 14

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Flash Freeze May Ruin Christmas For Hudson Valley, New York State

The Hudson Valley may have avoided a major pre-Christmas snowstorm but a "multi-hazard weather event" is expected to cause "treacherous travel conditions." Just in time for the Christmas travel rush, a rain and wind storm will be moving through the Hudson Valley and Tri-State area. Wild Weather Predicted For Hudson...
CNY News

14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York

Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
WISCONSIN STATE
southarkansassun.com

$1,504 SNAP Benefits To Be Given To Residents in New York; Gov. Kathy Hochul Says

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that residents in New York will receive an additional benefit in SNAP up to $1,504 this December. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program aims to help millions of Americans to meet their daily needs and buy nutritious food. However, not all states participate in this program and the amount that each resident receive varies on the state where they lived.
NEW YORK STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in New York (-52°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in New York (-52°F!) Of all the states in the northeastern United States, New York may be one of the coldest! Although the most famous part of the state is the aptly named New York City, there is a lot to the state and region that aren’t a part of NYC. Today, we are going to be exploring New York, particularly the coldest place in the entire state. By the end, you’ll know which region to avoid if the cold isn’t something you are adjusted to!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Christmas is Saved: The Grinch Arrested in New York

A busy year for the New York State Police (NYSP) continues. They've already assisted with forest fires, rescued a driver from the bottom of a pond, and took thousands of fish on helicopter rides (really), but their latest act or heroism may top them all. Thanks to the quick thinking of local officers, one of Christmas' Most Wanted is now in custody.
HOMER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Could Counties In New York Secede From The State?

Let's be honest not everyone agrees with each other when it comes to politics but could a county in New York state actually leave the state and join another one?. While the talk of secession hasn't been prevalent since 1800 when several Southern states voted to leave the Union, could counties in a state decide to leave the state they are associated with and join another state?
VERMONT STATE
WNYT

Schumer announces large federal grant for New York state fire departments

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has delivered the third largest federal grant in state history to New York fire departments. The grant will provide $4 million to help staff and train departments. This will allow 16 new firefighters for the Spa City. The money will come from a new federal...
104.5 The Team

Gov. Hochul Vetoes Opt-Out Bill For New York’s ‘Holiday Hunt’

As reported here on December 6th, the New York State Legislature had passed a bill that would have allowed counties to opt-out of the 2021 'Holiday Hunt' law, which added a deer hunting period from December 26th through January 1st each year in the designated Southern Zone of New York State. For those non-hunters, the Southern Zone is just about everything south of the Adirondacks. Democratic State Senator, John Mannion sponsored the opt-out bill and another powerful democrat put an end to his endeavor.
NEW YORK STATE
chronicle-express.com

‘NY moves to turn off the power at the start of winter’

It’s fitting this week that New York’s ongoing leap into the energy unknown arrives on winter’s doorstep. On December 19, the state’s “Climate Action Council” plans to release final recommendations to implement far-reaching renewable energy mandates for all New Yorkers.
NEW YORK STATE
96.9 WOUR

Hiking in Upstate New York? Know the Line or Get a $250 Fine!

Going hiking in New York? Follow the dress code and more, or pay heavy fines!. I'm not sure how many New Yorkers know this, but this may be useful if you're planning to take a hike in the near future. Most experienced hikers are well aware of the "do's and don'ts" when taking to the ADKs, and that's a good thing. But for the rest of us, things could get a little dicey and pricey if you don't heed the warnings of the High Peaks!
Power 93.7 WBLK

Historic Bomb Cyclone For New York State

If you have been near a store over the last couple of days, you probably have been very frustrated. Not only are there last minute shoppers looking for Christmas gifts, they are stocking up on essentials for the next major weather event. The forecast has been focused a little more...
localsyr.com

New year, new laws: Look out for these 4 changes affecting New Yorkers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new year is just a few weeks away. Many of us take advantage of the clean break, and will kick off 2023 by shaking up our routines. Giving yourself a few weeks to implement a change on January 1 makes it easier to adapt for some. It turns out New York lawmakers agree with this sentiment.
NEW YORK STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy