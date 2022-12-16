ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
10 pigs die in LaPorte County barn fire

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 10 pigs are dead after a barn caught on fire late Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Emergency crews were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the 6800 east block of County Road 300 North. According to Kankakee Twp. Fire Chief Chip Winters, the scene was cleared just before 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Police identify women found dead of suspected overdose

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Columbia City man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Goshen on Monday night. Officers tried to pull a vehicle over at Lincolnway East and Plymouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m., but police say the driver, identified as 36-year-old Travis King, refused to stop.
GOSHEN, IN
Passenger hospitalized following two-vehicle Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Redfield Street on Saturday around 12:30 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigations showed that one vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old man from South Bend, Indiana, was traveling westbound on Redfield Street at the time of the crash, and his vehicle contained a 63-year-old female passenger from Mishawaka.
CASS COUNTY, MI
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Rollover Accident

A Rochester woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Friday, December 16 on U.S. 6 east of the west junction of State Road 106. The accident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. ET. Bremen Police, Bremen Fire and EMS, and Marshall County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to the scene where an investigation found that 21-year-old Makaila Caudill of Rochester was traveling east on U.S. 6 in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when she lost control of the vehicle on an icy roadway.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Rochester Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County

A Rochester man was arrested Sunday, December 18 following an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a two-vehicle accident occurred on Michigan Road near the intersection of 18th Road just before 1:30 a.m. ET. An investigation found that a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 36-year-old David L. Lowe of Akron, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road while a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by 41-year-old Daniel L. Perdieu of Rochester, was traveling southbound on Michigan Road when the pair collided.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Driver dies in crash on County Road 31

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Kendallville man seriously injured in county line crash

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kendallville man is hospitalized with serious head injuries after crashing a truck near the Noble and Dekalb County line. The Dekalb County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Marshall Davis was driving on County Road 28 crossing the county line just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That's when...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
Police Keeping Lips Sealed on Homicide

(Michigan City, IN) - No arrests have been reported yet since a fatal shooting more than two weeks ago in Michigan City. According to police, officers just before 1 a.m. on December 3 responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of E. 10th Street. A person...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Emergency crews respond to residential fire in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire in Mishawaka. It happened at a home in the 800 block of Meridian Street, near Milburn Boulevard. It’s unclear at the time how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire, or if there were any injuries. Our crew on scene observed at least four trucks, and about 10-12 firefighters on scene.
MISHAWAKA, IN
2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a crash on Thursday morning involving an SUV and a buggy. Police say a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 towards County Road 14 around 10:50 a.m. when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a buggy. This caused the buggy to overturn in the ditch on the east side of County Road 43.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
North Webster man dies after crashing into tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A North Webster man is dead after police say he crashed into a tree early Friday morning in Elkhart County. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on County Road 31 just north of County Road 46 just before 5:30 a.m. when it left the road and drove down an embankment. The Jeep then hit a tree.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

