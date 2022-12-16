Women protested outside a university in Afghanistan after the Taliban suspended their access to third-level education. This video shows the scene in Jalalabad as both men and women demonstrated on the streets. The move was communicated in a letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education after a government meeting.Females will be banned, with immediate effect and until further notice, from both private and public universities.It is the latest crackdown on women's freedoms and rights in Afghanistan. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Who are the key members of the Taliban’s new all-male government?It’s wishful thinking to believe in a more moderate TalibanTaliban rename women’s ministry as office for group’s moral police

14 MINUTES AGO