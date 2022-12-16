Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Title 42 stays in place for now, as the migrant crisis in El Paso grows.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 endsLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on 12/21 & 12/22Adrian HolmanEl Paso, TX
Zelenskyy arrives in DC to meet Biden, address Congress
Ahead of his visit to Washington, Zelenskyy told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo that it is a “big mistake” to think that the war is over.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
FTX founder agrees in court to extradition, will to fly to US
The former FTX CEO was at a Magistrate’s Court in the Bahamas and was expected to be flown back to the United States as he left, according to a Bahamian news organization.
Women protest outside Afghanistan university after Taliban block their access
Women protested outside a university in Afghanistan after the Taliban suspended their access to third-level education. This video shows the scene in Jalalabad as both men and women demonstrated on the streets. The move was communicated in a letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education after a government meeting.Females will be banned, with immediate effect and until further notice, from both private and public universities.It is the latest crackdown on women's freedoms and rights in Afghanistan. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Who are the key members of the Taliban’s new all-male government?It’s wishful thinking to believe in a more moderate TalibanTaliban rename women’s ministry as office for group’s moral police
Clean energy in peril if Republicans dismantle climate-crisis committee in U.S. House | Guest Opinion
GOP will double down on burning heat-trapping fossil fuels and helping Big Oil CEOs make record profits, Florida congresswoman writes.
