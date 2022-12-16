ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Rapid Shelters of Columbia reach 60 percent occupancy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — As the temperatures continue to drop this week, staying safe after the sun goes down is an even bigger challenge for Columbia’s homeless population. City leaders recently launched a multi million dollar effort to help get the homeless on a new path in life...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia Urban League feeds 300 plus elderly families

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — The Columbia Urban League is making sure some people have food on the table this holiday season. They held their Annual Beatrice McKnight Christmas Project and packed the cars of hundreds of elderly people with fresh food and veggies just in time for Christmas. Volunteers...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays

The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Minute in History: Haile Gold Mine

If you’re traveling north on highway 601 after leaving the town of Kershaw, South Carolina, it is impossible to miss Haile Gold Mine. This now advanced operation was once the leading area for gold mining in the United States before the California Gold Rush. CN2’s Minute in History is proudly brought to you by Rock Hill Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
KERSHAW, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg provides update on carjacking task force

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said it is providing an update Wednesday morning on a carjacking task force. Chief Charles Austin said 21 warrants have been issued in relation to recent carjacking incidents. Five suspects have been taken into custody as part of the investigation.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

SCDPS announces Sober or Slammer enforcement ahead of holiday travel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety anticipates heavy traffic on roadways ahead of holiday travel and is encouraging motorists to drive safely. The South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, State Transport Police Officers, and local law enforcement agencies are cracking down on impaired driving with...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gas prices drop ahead of Holiday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Some good news at the pump this holiday season. Experts say gas prices have dropped to a 15-month low. Here in Columbia, drivers are paying an average $2.80 a gallon. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.18 nationwide, which is nearly...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

"Snow Day" for students at Hyatt Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wintry surprise for students before they leave school on holiday break at Hyatt Park Elementary. "It's very surprising for me and so exciting," says Briella Strickland a student at the school. She and her classmates danced under the snow, and met Santa and talked about...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Amazon Warehouse shooting suspect arrested at Lexington home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County deputies say they've arrested a suspect in Tuesday night's shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot in West Columbia. Officials arrested 20-year-old Jonathan Walker at his Lexington home Wednesday morning, after police say he shot a co-worker during an argument at...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Red Cross urges blood donations during holiday season

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood through the end of the year. Nearly 113 million people are expected to travel between December 23 and January 2. The Red Cross says this means many who may have given blood during that time will put off their donation until the new year. However, the need for blood during this period doesn’t decrease.
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Family loses Everything in Lancaster County House Fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire. According to Lancaster County Emergency Management fire crews were called to a house on 15th Street around 3:45 AM Monday, December 19th for a structure fire.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are filing bills to increase penalties for trafficking and selling fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of deaths in South Carolina. According to DHEC, fentanyl-related deaths in the state doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from 537 to 1,100. Rep. Dough Gilliam has prefiled...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
BISHOPVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy