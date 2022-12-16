Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
wach.com
Rapid Shelters of Columbia reach 60 percent occupancy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — As the temperatures continue to drop this week, staying safe after the sun goes down is an even bigger challenge for Columbia’s homeless population. City leaders recently launched a multi million dollar effort to help get the homeless on a new path in life...
wach.com
Columbia Urban League feeds 300 plus elderly families
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — The Columbia Urban League is making sure some people have food on the table this holiday season. They held their Annual Beatrice McKnight Christmas Project and packed the cars of hundreds of elderly people with fresh food and veggies just in time for Christmas. Volunteers...
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays
The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
South Carolina could get up to $242 million from opioid settlements, AG Wilson says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Local governments across South Carolina could receive as much as $242 million from legal settlements aimed at resolving claims over the U.S. opioid crisis, according to the state attorney general’s office. Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay out more than $17.3 billion nationally over the next 15 years, […]
Supposed development off Farming Creek road concerns Irmo residents
IRMO, S.C. — In Irmo, residents are growing frustrated over a sign saying a new development is going to bring hundreds of homes, apartments, and retail space off of Dreher Shoals Road and Farming Creek Road. This yellow sign, that's been up for about a week, according to the...
WIS-TV
Fairfield Co. Council approves bonuses for county workers, which includes the outgoing council chair
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - In one of its final votes, the outgoing Fairfield County Council approved one-time retention bonuses for the county’s employees and volunteer firefighters. That group of employees/volunteer firefighters includes outgoing County Council Chairman Moses Bell and at least two wives of council members. The vote was...
A new food pantry has arrived in Kershaw County
LUGOFF, S.C. — A new resource to help those food insecure in Kershaw county. A new food pantry is located at Unity United Methodist Church on Highway 12. The church has partnered with United Way of Kershaw County to have a food pantry open once a month. "We we're...
greenvillejournal.com
Merle Johnson leaving post at city of Greenville to lead Orangeburg County economic commission
Merle Johnson, director of economic and community development for the city of Greenville since 2020, has accepted a position as the executive director of Orangeburg County Development Commission. Johnson has more than 15 years of economic development experience, and he helped drive efforts for companies and individuals looking to relocate...
WIS-TV
Columbia’s Main Street adds year-round ceiling of lights to make the corridor busier, safer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The new string of lights along the 1600 block of Main Street in downtown Columbia is more than just a festive holiday decoration. The Main Street District says this corridor will now have a warm glow all year long. “We’re launching it during the holiday season...
cn2.com
Minute in History: Haile Gold Mine
If you’re traveling north on highway 601 after leaving the town of Kershaw, South Carolina, it is impossible to miss Haile Gold Mine. This now advanced operation was once the leading area for gold mining in the United States before the California Gold Rush. CN2’s Minute in History is proudly brought to you by Rock Hill Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg provides update on carjacking task force
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said it is providing an update Wednesday morning on a carjacking task force. Chief Charles Austin said 21 warrants have been issued in relation to recent carjacking incidents. Five suspects have been taken into custody as part of the investigation.
wach.com
SCDPS announces Sober or Slammer enforcement ahead of holiday travel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety anticipates heavy traffic on roadways ahead of holiday travel and is encouraging motorists to drive safely. The South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, State Transport Police Officers, and local law enforcement agencies are cracking down on impaired driving with...
abccolumbia.com
Gas prices drop ahead of Holiday
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Some good news at the pump this holiday season. Experts say gas prices have dropped to a 15-month low. Here in Columbia, drivers are paying an average $2.80 a gallon. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.18 nationwide, which is nearly...
New process allows SC United Methodist churches to separate based on LGBTQ policies
South Carolina Conference leaders are calling the Local Church Discernment Process a "faithful step forward."
"Snow Day" for students at Hyatt Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wintry surprise for students before they leave school on holiday break at Hyatt Park Elementary. "It's very surprising for me and so exciting," says Briella Strickland a student at the school. She and her classmates danced under the snow, and met Santa and talked about...
wach.com
Amazon Warehouse shooting suspect arrested at Lexington home
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County deputies say they've arrested a suspect in Tuesday night's shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot in West Columbia. Officials arrested 20-year-old Jonathan Walker at his Lexington home Wednesday morning, after police say he shot a co-worker during an argument at...
wach.com
Red Cross urges blood donations during holiday season
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood through the end of the year. Nearly 113 million people are expected to travel between December 23 and January 2. The Red Cross says this means many who may have given blood during that time will put off their donation until the new year. However, the need for blood during this period doesn’t decrease.
cn2.com
Family loses Everything in Lancaster County House Fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire. According to Lancaster County Emergency Management fire crews were called to a house on 15th Street around 3:45 AM Monday, December 19th for a structure fire.
Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are filing bills to increase penalties for trafficking and selling fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of deaths in South Carolina. According to DHEC, fentanyl-related deaths in the state doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from 537 to 1,100. Rep. Dough Gilliam has prefiled...
live5news.com
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
