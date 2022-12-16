COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood through the end of the year. Nearly 113 million people are expected to travel between December 23 and January 2. The Red Cross says this means many who may have given blood during that time will put off their donation until the new year. However, the need for blood during this period doesn’t decrease.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO