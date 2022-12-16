ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Sports Commentary – the legacy of Mark Stephens

By Andy Malnoske
 5 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special 18 Sports Commentary.

The legendary Mark Stephens, a local wrestling coach and official, passed away on this day in 2013 at age 65. The National Wrestling Hall of Fame member of the New York Chapter was the first-ever state champion at Elmira Southside in 1966. From that point on, Stephens was involved in the sport he truly loved for over 50 years.

Whether as a competitor at the University of Maryland for one season before serving in Vietnam or coaching the future of the sport in Glider “3” Style Wrestling Club, no one could match the intensity of Stephens. He was an everyman who would fight each day for those he loved and those he coached.

If you wrestled for Stephens and had the chance to learn from his expertise, then you continue to carry on his legacy each and every day.

In this 18 Sports Commentary, we dive into all things Mark Stephens. A coach that was more than a coach in the Twin Tiers. He was an institution.

(PHOTO: Stephens Family)

