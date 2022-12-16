Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Behaviorial emergency leads to scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHe, Ohio — Authorities in Chillicothe responded to a call of threats at the Ross County Community Action Center on Woodbridge Avenue this afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to police, the individual was reportedly making threats to harm people and gave officers a five-minute...
Man wanted in Ohio murder arrested in Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Lawrence County, Ohio. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Kentucky. Evans was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in […]
Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio
MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men are in custody after a drug bust in Meigs County, Ohio. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, they spotted a vehicle matching that of a known drug trafficker during an “interdiction operation” in the area of State Rt. 7 and US 33. Deputies pulled over the vehicle […]
Ohio journalist arrested for publishing courtroom recording
A journalist at a southern Ohio newspaper faces a possible felony charge after posting secretly-recorded audio from a recent murder trial. Scioto Valley Guardian managing editor Derek Myers covered the high-profile murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four members of the Wagner family who were charged in the massacre of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
SUV, Amish buggy crash leaves 1 juvenile dead in Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says one juvenile is dead after a Ford Escape and Amish horse and buggy crashed in the Rio Grande area. Around 4:52 p.m. on Friday, OSP responded to the crash on State Route 325 and found two juveniles ejected from […]
Chillicothe woman sentenced to prison in death of local man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman who pled guilty to the death of a local man was sentenced to prison this week. The Guardian broke the story of a deal that had been reached in the case of Morgan Baxter. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime.
Former West Virginia corrections officer sentenced for distributing drugs inside jail
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Quinn, of Marietta, Ohio, 28, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to one count […]
Man arrested in deadly shooting; victim’s name released
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly weekend shooting that claimed a woman’s life in the Chesapeake area. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Kentucky, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless. Evans faces...
Pickaway County Common Pleas Information for the Week of 12/12/22
Pickaway County – Cases that were heard in Pickaway County Common Pleas this week. Drake J. Boggs 27 S. Pickaway St., Circleville, OH. Violation of Community Control G Community Control increased to. 5 years. Also ordered to. successfully complete Drug. Court. Melinda J. Fowler 39 U.S. 23 S.,. Circleville,...
Ohio man arrested after he ‘lost his foot race’ with Gallia County deputies
CLAY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says one man is in jail after a Saturday morning pursuit. Around 8 a.m., a Gallia County Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol in Clay Township saw a vehicle with a registration violation. The driver was allegedly Logan C. Wamsley, 31, of Bidwell Ohio. Sheriff Champlin says […]
4 departments battle fire that destroyed home in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says there was a structure fire on Cook Road in Bedford Township, Ohio, on Friday evening. The fire started around 8:36 p.m., according to PFD. PFD says that when crews arrived, the fire was heavily involved throughout the structure. The...
Chillicothe – Local Man Pays Thousands of Dollars in Bills at Walmart
Chillicothe – A Chillicothe Cashier said that a man came into the store and started paying for people’s Groceries, Toys, and Clothing to spread Christmas Cheer on Saturday. According to the Cashier, the younger man walked into the store and stood around four cash registers and when people...
Sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash near Circleville in Central Ohio
PICKAWAY COUNTY — A Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Circleville as the deputy was transporting an inmate for a court hearing. >> Court puts stop to Columbus City Council’s new gun ordinances...
Two Men Arrested Following Traffic Stop
POMEROY, Ohio – Two men have been arrested following traffic stop. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 agents with the Major Crimes Task Force and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interdiction operation in the area of State Route 7 and US-33 in Meigs County. Agents with the Task Force spotted a vehicle.
Chillicothe Church Asking to Demolish Houses on South Mulberry Street
The Design Review Board of the City of Chillicothe has announced a special meeting for next Thursday. The board will consider an application submitted by First Wesleyan Church in November to demolish three houses at 73, 77, and 81 South Mulberry Street for a parking lot. The meeting will be...
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
Crews battle Friday morning structure fire in Ohio
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency crews responded to a working structure fire on Friday morning in Rutland Township. Fire officials say the incident happened on Happy Hollow Road around 4:05 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a detached building with nearby exposure, fire officials say. Crews put out the fire and performed overhaul to […]
Women's Basketball: Ohio drops third straight in loss to UT Chattanooga
Ohio (2-7, 0-0 Mid-American Conference) took on UT Chattanooga (8-5, 0-0 Southern Conference) Sunday afternoon and fell 67-55 in its third-straight loss. Ohio has two remaining nonconference games before its conference slate begins, both on the road. This may be good for Ohio, considering its drop to 0-4 at home.
West Virginia woman killed in motorcycle crash, man charged with DUI
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials in Wood County are investigating a early Sunday morning motorcycle accident that left one woman dead, according to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel. The incident happened in the 100 block of Williams Highway in Parkersburg. Deputies were advised by 911 dispatchers that a female was being given CPR at the […]
