alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings Across the State 2022
It’s been a chilly and snowy winter so far across the state, and while cold holiday weather is welcomed by many Alaskans, there’s no better way to warm up than with Alaska public radio’s warmest holiday tradition!. Talk of Alaska’s “Holiday Greetings from Across the State” returns...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska settles lawsuit with opioid companies for millions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska is settling with three major drug companies for $21.5 million, part of the state’s three-pronged approach to tackling the ongoing opioid crisis. “The state and our agency partners have been fighting the opioid crisis on three fronts through interdiction of illegal...
akbizmag.com
Affirming Care: Transgender Healthcare Resources
Transgender people have specialized healthcare needs, which providers in Alaska are stepping up to provide. Being transgender is more than a medical condition; it is an aspect of human lives. That said, transgender people have, by their nature, special healthcare needs. Since 2014, when TIME magazine signaled a “Transgender Tipping...
kcaw.org
Alaska Department of Corrections reports 18th in-custody death of the year
A 64-year-old man died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of 64-year-old Morris Teeluk. He was serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction, and had been in custody since 2014. The department did not provide a cause of Teeluk’s death, and said it cannot release medical information, citing privacy provisions.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 19, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes testifies at Representative David Eastman’s trial....
Alaska governor’s proposed budget glosses over Chinook and chum fisheries crash
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed state budget does not come close to rectifying the dire straits and circumstances caused by the Chinook and chum fisheries crash on the Kuskokwim and Yukon River drainages. I have written multiple commentaries about the Chinook and chum fisheries crash and subsequent crisis for many Alaska Native communities and fisherwomen and […] The post Alaska governor’s proposed budget glosses over Chinook and chum fisheries crash appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
teamusa.org
2022-23 high school individual state champions list, as of December 20, starting with Alaska
Lathrop High School girls wrestling team, the 2022 Alaska state girls wrestling champions. Photo courtesy of Westley Bockert. Once again, USA Wrestling will publish regular update on the 2022-23 state high school champions for both boys and girls. Winning a state high school title is an amazing achievement for a...
kmxt.org
Midday Report December 20, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: People are waiting a really long time for food stamps and the state isn’t talking about it. Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes testified from jail for the defense at a trial challenging the qualifications of Representative David Eastman to serve in the Alaska Legislature. Plus an aurora globe is being installed in a Fairbanks hotel.
alaskasnewssource.com
Gov. Dunleavy names new Department of Health commissioner
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Monday the elevation of his acting Alaska Department of Health commissioner to a permanent position. Heidi Hedberg, who also chairs the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation, will be the department’s permanent commissioner. Hedberg’s name will be sent to the legislature for a confirmation vote in the next session.
alaskapublic.org
No response from state officials as some Alaskans go months without food stamps
Nikita Chase is a single mom with two kids at home. She said she hasn’t gotten her food stamps since October. “You’re supposed to get it on the first [of the month], but you’re not getting anything. And there’s no communication,” she said. “So everybody’s just sitting, waiting, up in the air. And when you call, you get no answers.”
Alaska’s Arctic waterways are turning orange
The Salmon River in the Brooks Range runs orange in the early fall of 2020. Courtesy of Roman DialScientists think climate change may be the culprit.
alaskasnewssource.com
Extreme cold grips mainland Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw some cold morning low temperatures — dropping to 12 below at the official site near the airport. Other temperatures around town dropped to the teens below zero, even around Lake Hood and Merrill Field, as well as the traditional cold spots like east Anchorage and the Campbell Creek Science Center.
alaskasnewssource.com
Meteor flashes across early morning sky above Alaska
Closing arguments begin today in the David Eastman trial, ASD budget cut discussions continue and Juneau Parks and Recreation wants public input for a project. Assembly votes to increase Sullivan Arena capacity to 360 beds. Wasilla lawmaker’s fight to keep legislative seat nears closing arguments. Updated: 17 hours ago.
radiokenai.com
John Boyle Appointed DNR Commissioner By Dunleavy
Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed John Boyle to serve as Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. He replaces acting commissioner Akis Gialopsos. Boyles’ assumes the commissioner duties on January 6, 2023. “Commissioner Boyle will serve both the department and Alaskans with distinction, “said Governor Dunleavy. “His legal...
Grand jury investigations into OCS continue to be hijacked
In early 2017, Rep. Tammie Wilson (R-North Pole) accused the Alaska Attorney General’s Office of “hijacking” her requested grand jury investigation into the Office of Children Services. Her press release came approximately three weeks after an Anchorage grand jury had referred her request to the State Ombudsman....
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: How much are middle & lower income (working) Alaska families overpaying
Regular readers of these columns know that we often discuss the regressive impact of using cuts in the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) – what former Governor Jay Hammond called in his book, Diapering the Devil, a “head tax” – to pay for Alaska state government. But we’ve never brought that impact down to what it means in terms of dollars and cents per middle and lower income Alaska family.
