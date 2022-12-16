Read full article on original website
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
13-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run crash in Acton headed home after weeks in rehab
ACTON, Mass. — A 13-year-old boy injured in a hit-and-run crash in Acton, Massachusetts, last month is headed home after spending weeks in a rehabilitation center recovering from his injuries. Junior Cesar Soto, 13, a student at RJ Grey Junior High School, was struck on Nov. 2 while in...
14-year-old student brings gun to Lawrence High School, police say
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after he was accused of bringing a gun to Lawrence High School on Wednesday. Police said a high school student texted their parent, informing them that they saw another student in possession of what they believed to be a firearm. The parent then called 911 and gave a description of the teen.
Massachusetts doctor arrested, accused of assaulting officer during breach of US Capitol
BOSTON — A Massachusetts doctor was arrested Tuesday on felony charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for her actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol nearly two years ago. Dr. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, is charged with civil disorder, a felony; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain...
Pickup truck collides with school bus in Sandwich, Massachusetts
SANDWICH, Mass. — Injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a school bus in Sandwich, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon. The collision happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Cotuit Road. When police arrived, they found a pickup truck had collided with a school...
On camera: Dartmouth police use drone to locate missing 2-year-old in Freetown
FREETOWN, Mass. — Police from Dartmouth, Massachusetts, were able to locate a missing 2-year-old last week using a drone. At about 10 p.m. on Friday, members of the Dartmouth Police Department Drone Unit were called to Freetown to help locate a missing 2-year-old. Within 15 minutes, Officer Justin Medeiros...
Students concerned about safety after stabbing walk out of Medford High School
MEDFORD, Mass. — More than 100 students concerned about their safety walked out of Medford High School on Wednesday after a classmate was stabbed at the school earlier in the week. Medford Public Schools Superintendent Marice Edouard-Vincent said the student was stabbed Monday by another student during a fight...
Wellesley, Massachusetts, residents warned of mail theft-related check fraud
Police in at least one Massachusetts town are warning residents about mail theft-related check fraud reports. Wellesley police said it appears the mail thieves have obtained keys to the blue USPS mailboxes. Checks that are stolen from the mail are altered, rewritten and deposited into various bank accounts, police said.
Security increased after student stabbed in Medford High School bathroom
MEDFORD, Mass. — There was increased security at Medford High School on Tuesday after a student was injured in a stabbing at the school the previous day. Medford Public Schools Superintendent Marice Edouard-Vincent said the student was stabbed by another student at about 10 a.m. during a fight inside a second-floor bathroom.
Coaches, player charged in alleged Haverhill HS football hazing incident
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Two Haverhill High School coaches and an 18-year old were charged in connection with three alleged hazing incidents that led to school canceling the remainder of the 2022 football season. The Essex County District Attorney's Office said Haverhill High School head football coach Timothy O’Connor, 48,...
Woman suffers serious burns, smoke inhalation in Acton house fire
ACTON, Mass. — A fire that broke out inside an Acton home Monday night left a woman with serious injuries, according to officials in the Massachusetts town. Acton fire Chief Robert Hart said the two-alarm fire at 23 Washington Drive started at about 7:30 p.m. and when firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw heavy flames showing from the home and received reports that a person may be trapped inside.
Worker dead after ammonia leak at Norwood, Massachusetts, food plant
NORWOOD, Mass. — One person is dead following what firefighters said was an ammonia leak at a Massachusetts commercial business on Monday. Norwood firefighters were called to the business at 140 Morgan Drive just after 11 a.m. for an ammonia leak in a commercial building. Approximately 100 to 200 people who were inside were evacuated.
Black Lives Matter, pride flags defaced at Brookline library
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Brookline police are investigating after a Black Lives Matter flag and a pride flag were defaced at a library this month. The flags were vandalized at the Coolidge Corner Library on Dec. 3 and into Dec. 4, police said. The department's Hate Crime Unit and LGBTQ+...
An elaborate scale model railroad layout chugs its engine in a Leominster, Mass. home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Peter Dolimpio is the owner and creator of a massive double HO Scale Model Railroad layout in the basement of his home in Leominster, Massachusetts. Both this layout and others can occasionally be viewed as part of public events.
Lego artist builds Providence staples while students in Lowell repair bicycles
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lego artistAndrew Grover lives and works in Providence, Rhode Island. Using Legos, he creates large, detailed and historically accurate models of many of the Providence area’s older public buildings, particularly public schools and public libraries. Lowell Bike Connector is a community-based, volunteer-run non-profit in Lowell,...
Another bomb threat forces evacuations at Tufts University
MEDFORD, Mass. — Several buildings on the campus of Tufts University are being evacuated after a bomb threat was received, the school said Monday. In a message to the school community, police urged anyone in Tilton Hall, Lewis Hall, Haskell Hall, Metcalf Hall, Kappa Alpha Theta, Barnum Hall and Houston Hall to evacuate the buildings.
Racist graffiti targeting superintendent found near Wayland High School
WAYLAND, Mass. — Racist graffiti targeting a school staff member was found Wednesday written near the high school in Wayland, Massachusetts, officials said. The message directed at Wayland Public Schools Superintendent Omar Easy was discovered at 7:30 a.m. written at the Wayland Community Pool, which shares property with Wayland High School.
Dog rescued after falling into icy pond at Roger Williams Park in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A dog is safe after it became trapped on a frozen pond and fell through the ice, thanks to first responders in Providence. Sgt. Steve Courville of the Providence Police Mounted Command said a jogger notified the unit about the dog, which was stuck out on a pond in Roger Williams Park, early Wednesday morning.
Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums welcome band member home with sweet surprise
BOSTON — A heartwarming story just in time for the holidays. The Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums band had a special welcome home for one of their own. Susanna Casper's husband, Michael, a piper in the band, had a stroke on Dec. 7. The band usually practices on...
Janet Wu celebrated by WCVB newsroom ahead of retirement
BOSTON — The WCVB newsroom said thank you and farewell to a woman who has been a trailblazer and pillar of Boston journalism. Janet Wu, Emmy-award winning political and investigative reporter and longtime co-host of WCVB Channel 5’s On The Record, is retiring from WCVB this week. Wu...
