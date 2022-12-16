ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

14-year-old student brings gun to Lawrence High School, police say

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after he was accused of bringing a gun to Lawrence High School on Wednesday. Police said a high school student texted their parent, informing them that they saw another student in possession of what they believed to be a firearm. The parent then called 911 and gave a description of the teen.
LAWRENCE, MA
WCVB

Pickup truck collides with school bus in Sandwich, Massachusetts

SANDWICH, Mass. — Injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a school bus in Sandwich, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon. The collision happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Cotuit Road. When police arrived, they found a pickup truck had collided with a school...
SANDWICH, MA
WCVB

Security increased after student stabbed in Medford High School bathroom

MEDFORD, Mass. — There was increased security at Medford High School on Tuesday after a student was injured in a stabbing at the school the previous day. Medford Public Schools Superintendent Marice Edouard-Vincent said the student was stabbed by another student at about 10 a.m. during a fight inside a second-floor bathroom.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Coaches, player charged in alleged Haverhill HS football hazing incident

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Two Haverhill High School coaches and an 18-year old were charged in connection with three alleged hazing incidents that led to school canceling the remainder of the 2022 football season. The Essex County District Attorney's Office said Haverhill High School head football coach Timothy O’Connor, 48,...
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Woman suffers serious burns, smoke inhalation in Acton house fire

ACTON, Mass. — A fire that broke out inside an Acton home Monday night left a woman with serious injuries, according to officials in the Massachusetts town. Acton fire Chief Robert Hart said the two-alarm fire at 23 Washington Drive started at about 7:30 p.m. and when firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw heavy flames showing from the home and received reports that a person may be trapped inside.
ACTON, MA
WCVB

Worker dead after ammonia leak at Norwood, Massachusetts, food plant

NORWOOD, Mass. — One person is dead following what firefighters said was an ammonia leak at a Massachusetts commercial business on Monday. Norwood firefighters were called to the business at 140 Morgan Drive just after 11 a.m. for an ammonia leak in a commercial building. Approximately 100 to 200 people who were inside were evacuated.
NORWOOD, MA
WCVB

Black Lives Matter, pride flags defaced at Brookline library

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Brookline police are investigating after a Black Lives Matter flag and a pride flag were defaced at a library this month. The flags were vandalized at the Coolidge Corner Library on Dec. 3 and into Dec. 4, police said. The department's Hate Crime Unit and LGBTQ+...
BROOKLINE, MA
WCVB

Lego artist builds Providence staples while students in Lowell repair bicycles

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lego artistAndrew Grover lives and works in Providence, Rhode Island. Using Legos, he creates large, detailed and historically accurate models of many of the Providence area’s older public buildings, particularly public schools and public libraries. Lowell Bike Connector is a community-based, volunteer-run non-profit in Lowell,...
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Another bomb threat forces evacuations at Tufts University

MEDFORD, Mass. — Several buildings on the campus of Tufts University are being evacuated after a bomb threat was received, the school said Monday. In a message to the school community, police urged anyone in Tilton Hall, Lewis Hall, Haskell Hall, Metcalf Hall, Kappa Alpha Theta, Barnum Hall and Houston Hall to evacuate the buildings.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Racist graffiti targeting superintendent found near Wayland High School

WAYLAND, Mass. — Racist graffiti targeting a school staff member was found Wednesday written near the high school in Wayland, Massachusetts, officials said. The message directed at Wayland Public Schools Superintendent Omar Easy was discovered at 7:30 a.m. written at the Wayland Community Pool, which shares property with Wayland High School.
WAYLAND, MA
WCVB

Dog rescued after falling into icy pond at Roger Williams Park in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A dog is safe after it became trapped on a frozen pond and fell through the ice, thanks to first responders in Providence. Sgt. Steve Courville of the Providence Police Mounted Command said a jogger notified the unit about the dog, which was stuck out on a pond in Roger Williams Park, early Wednesday morning.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Janet Wu celebrated by WCVB newsroom ahead of retirement

BOSTON — The WCVB newsroom said thank you and farewell to a woman who has been a trailblazer and pillar of Boston journalism. Janet Wu, Emmy-award winning political and investigative reporter and longtime co-host of WCVB Channel 5’s On The Record, is retiring from WCVB this week. Wu...
BOSTON, MA

