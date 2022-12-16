Read full article on original website
Toledo Christian escapes close call with Holland Springfield
Toledo Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 44-39 win over Holland Springfield for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. In recent action on December 15, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 10 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale snatches victory over New Riegel
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Mt. Blanchard Riverdale chalked up in tripping New Riegel 41-33 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, New Riegel and Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off on December 21, 2021 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Complete command: Genoa Area dominates Rossford in convincing showing
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Genoa Area put away Rossford 48-26 at Rossford High on December 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Genoa Area and Rossford faced off on February 10, 2022 at Rossford High School. For more, click here.
Storm warning: Ottawa-Glandorf rains down on Tipp City Bethel
Ottawa-Glandorf showed it had the juice to douse Tipp City Bethel in a points barrage during a 60-30 win at Ottawa-Glandorf High on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 10, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Toledo Christian and Tipp City Bethel took on...
Defiance Tinora slides past Wauseon in fretful clash
Defiance Tinora finally found a way to top Wauseon 46-44 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Defiance Tinora opened with a 15-10 advantage over Wauseon through the first quarter.
Razor thin: Fremont Ross earns tough verdict over Napoleon
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Fremont Ross nipped Napoleon 41-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. In recent action on December 12, Fremont Ross faced off against Findlay and Napoleon took on Bryan on December 13 at Bryan High School. For a full recap, click here.
Mansfield survives taut tilt with Rossford
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mansfield didn't mind, dispatching Rossford 56-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Mansfield moved in front of Rossford 19-16 to begin the second quarter.
Lima Senior earns narrow win over Dayton Dunbar
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Lima Senior did just enough to beat Dayton Dunbar 73-71 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 18. The start wasn't the problem for Dayton Dunbar, as it began with a 19-17 edge over Lima Senior through the end of the first quarter.
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
Something weather this way comes: Snow? Maybe. Cold? Most definitely
MANSFIELD -- The weather experts aren't ready to project yet how much snow may fall across north central Ohio Friday and Saturday. But one thing seems clear -- it's going to be bone-chilling cold and awfully windy.
Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Scharosch
Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Scharosch, 25, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022. Born on June 6, 1997 in Mansfield, Nick was the son of Andrew Scharosch and Rhonda (Erwin) Yarger. Nick was a graduate of Lexington High School. A caring man, Nick never met a stranger and would go out of his way to help anyone. He had a big heart and freely put others before himself. Nick was a motorcycle enthusiast, loved road trips taken on the motorcycle, and road racing motorcycles. Generally anything to do with motorcycles Nick was up for it. Being outdoors was one of Nick’s favorite things. He enjoyed kayaking, fishing, hunting, hiking, and taking nature walks. Nick loved his therapy cat, Spaz.
Glen E. Shifley, Sr.
Glen Eugene Shifley, Sr., 87, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Magnolia Terrace assisted living after a long battle with Parkinsons and Dementia with his sons by his side. Glen was born in Chatfield on April 12, 1935, to the late Earl and Bertha (Klahn) Shifley....
GALLERY: Demolition begins at the former Westinghouse 'A' building
Photos from Monday afternoon as demolition began at the former Westinghouse "A" building in Mansfield. After a brief ceremony inside nearby Braintree, Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero and Richland County Deputy Treasurer Andy McGinty, both members of the Richland County Land Bank, took ceremonial swipes with a wrecking ball before R&D Excavation began the work in earnest. Demolition at the 200 E. Fifth St. site is expected to take six to 10 weeks.
Century of Westinghouse: A look back as the walls come tumbling down today
MANSFIELD -- The history of Westinghouse in Mansfield reaches back more than a century. Here is a timeline history of Westinghouse in Mansfield, from 1918 to the start of today's demolition celebration. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
Shelter Works opens 45,000 square-foot manufacturing location in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS – Shelter Works announced Tuesday that it has opened the company’s second manufacturing location in Bucyrus totaling 45,000 square feet. Shelter Works issued a press release that stated it has invested nearly $500,000 in machinery and equipment in addition to upfitting the former Checkmate Marine building just north of Crossroads Industrial Park.
Westinghouse: Demolition begins, but what comes next in Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- Bart Hamilton was already focused on what comes next. The Richland County treasurer and Land Bank chair watched as demolition began Monday on the former Westinghouse "A" building. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
Babette Ward Mullet
Babette Ward Mullet of Mansfield passed away Friday morning, December 16, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community at the age of 92. Born July 12, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Mabel (Owen) and James Hugh Ward. She met her husband, Lloyd Eugene Mullet, on New Year’s Eve 1953 and they married the same year. They were inseparable throughout their lives together. On November 7, 2022, he was brought into her hospital room in a wheelchair to visit her on their 69th wedding anniversary and he passed away on November 14.
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
Eli Yoder left the Old Order Amish way of life when he was 18 years old, after getting caught riding a bicycle. He was soon to be baptized, but the elders and the bishop didn’t allow the ceremony to take place because he had broken the rule: no riding bikes.
Former Richland County JFS worker indicted, according to Ohio auditor
COLUMBUS -- A former Richland County JFS public assistance specialist has been indicted for allegedly using her position to to improperly secure nearly $50,000 in benefits for her boyfriend and his child, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Monday. The seven-county indictment was returned by a Richland County grand jury,...
Rumpke partners with Richland County Solid Waste Authority
MANSFIELD -- Rumpke Waste & Recycling Services will partner with Richland County Regional Solid Waste Management Authority (RCRSWMA) in its roadside cleanup effort. Rumpke has been keeping neighborhoods clean and green since 1932 and this year marks the 14th consecutive year that Rumpke has partnered with the Richland County Solid Waste Authority.
